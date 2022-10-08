Want a chance to defend your World Series crown, Atlanta Braves? Good luck. Rob Manfred and MLB never said it was going to be convenient. Braves fans who hope to watch Game 1 or Game 2 of the NLDS at Truist Park will have to deal with bizarre start times and a ton of traffic. Oh, and good luck getting off of work to start the week! That’s something normal people can do, right?

MLB ・ 1 DAY AGO