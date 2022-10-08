ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baseball

Braves fans are furious at MLB for ridiculous NLDS start times

Want a chance to defend your World Series crown, Atlanta Braves? Good luck. Rob Manfred and MLB never said it was going to be convenient. Braves fans who hope to watch Game 1 or Game 2 of the NLDS at Truist Park will have to deal with bizarre start times and a ton of traffic. Oh, and good luck getting off of work to start the week! That’s something normal people can do, right?
Video Of Phillies Celebrating Series Win Might Tick Off Red Sox Fans

The Phillies took a page out of the Red Sox’s playbook as they popped bottles in St. Louis on Saturday night. Philadelphia completed a sweep of the National League Central champion Cardinals with a 2-0 win in Game 2 of the teams’ Wild Card series. The Phillies, who had the second-longest World Series odds among NL teams before the playoffs began, notched a comeback victory over the Cards on Friday and rode a brilliant outing from Aaron Nola on Saturday to avoid a winner-take-all contest at Busch Stadium.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
10 Tampa Bay

St. Pete Pier hosts Rays watch parties this weekend

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Rays fans can catch the next two Wild Card series games at the St. Pete Pier this weekend. It's the official watch party site for the Rays who are playing the Cleveland Guardians in the AL Wild Card series. Tampa Bay is playing a best-of-three-round game at Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Ex-Mets, Yankees stars will cover ALDS vs. Guardians for TBS

A familiar name will help TBS cover the New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians in their American League Division Series. The network announced Monday “Bob Costas, Ron Darling and reporter Lauren Shehadi providing commentary for Yankees/Guardians.”. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Darling, of course, is a...
CLEVELAND, OH
MLB Playoffs 2022 League Division Series TV Schedule

With the Wild Card Series out of the way, it’s time for the remaining eight playoff teams to compete in the best-of-five-game American League and National League Division Series beginning Tuesday, October 11. In the ALDS, the Seattle Mariners face the AL’s No. 1 seed in the Houston Astros...
MLB Wild Card top plays: Rays-Guardians in action

Day 2 of MLB wild card action is here, as the Cleveland Guardians look to sweep the Tampa Bay Rays in Saturday's first matchup. Following CLE-TB, Toronto will look to stay alive against Seattle (4:07 p.m. ET, ESPN), the Mets will aim to bounce back after a disappointing outing against San Diego (7:37 p.m. ET, ESPN), and Philadelphia will attempt to close the door on St. Louis (8:37 p.m. ET, ESPN).
CLEVELAND, OH
2022 MLB playoffs: Bracket, scores, matchups, schedule as Phillies advance to NLDS, Mets stay alive vs. Padres

Major League Baseball's 12-team postseason kicked off this weekend with the brand-new Wild Card Series, and just one spot remains undecided in the next round. The Mets and Padres meet Sunday night in a win-or-go-home Game 3. The winner of Sunday night's game moves on to face the Dodges. The other three LDS matchups are set: Yankees-Guardians and Astros-Mariners in the American League, and Braves-Phillies in the National League.
SAN DIEGO, CA

