Lincoln, IL

Herald & Review

Danville thumps Champaign Central in punishing decision 41-6

Danville built a comfortable first-quarter advantage in a 41-6 win over Champaign Central in Illinois high school football action on October 7. Last season, Danville and Champaign Central squared off with August 27, 2021 at Danville High School last season. For a full recap, click here. You're reading a news...
Score no more: Jacksonville Routt Catholic's defense is flawless in stopping Concord Triopia/Meredosia-Chambersburg/Virginia Co-op 48-0

A suffocating defense helped Jacksonville Routt Catholic handle Concord Triopia/Meredosia-Chambersburg/Virginia Co-op 48-0 in Illinois high school football action on October 8. Last season, Concord Triopia/Meredosia-Chambersburg/Virginia Co-op and Jacksonville Routt Catholic faced off on October 7, 2021 at Concord Triopia/Meredosia-Chambersburg/Virginia Co-op. For a full recap, click here. Recently on September 24,...
Stop sign: Martinsville renders Kincaid South Fork/Edinburg/Morrisonville Co-Op's offense pointless 27-0

Martinsville didn't bring a magic wand, just a dominating bond that eliminated Kincaid South Fork/Edinburg/Morrisonville Co-Op's attack in a virtuoso 27-0 performance in Illinois high school football on October 8. Recently on September 24, Kincaid South Fork/Edinburg/Morrisonville Co-Op squared off with Edwardsville Metro-East Lutheran in a football game. For more,...
Abingdon-Avon exerts defensive dominance to doom Canton 1-0

Fans of old-fashioned defense were treated to a masterful performance Saturday when Abingdon-Avon bottled Canton 1-0 in an Illinois boys soccer matchup on October 8. In recent action on September 30, Canton faced off against Beardstown and Abingdon-Avon took on Canton on September 28 at Canton High School. For a full recap, click here.
Effingham St. Anthony boys golf team wins Class 1A State Tournament title

BLOOMINGTON -- The Effingham St. Anthony boys golf team won the program's fifth state title on Saturday at the Class 1A State Tournament played at Prairie Vista Golf Course in Bloomington. The Bulldogs shot a state-best combined score of 618, finishing five strokes ahead of Chicago Latin's score of 623.
Pekin comes to play in easy win over Canton 63-18

Pekin raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 63-18 win over Canton in an Illinois high school football matchup on October 7. Last season, Pekin and Canton squared off with September 24, 2021 at Canton High School last season. For more, click here. Recently on September...
Clinton outlasts Warrensburg-Latham 28-14

Clinton pushed past Warrensburg-Latham for a 28-14 win in Illinois high school football on October 7. The first quarter gave Clinton a 7-6 lead over Warrensburg-Latham. Both offenses were stymied without points on either side in the second and third quarters. The Maroons hummed like a well-oiled machine through the...
Maroa-Forsyth squeezes past Williamsville 24-20

Friday's outing turned into an endurance test that Maroa-Forsyth passed in a 24-20 victory at Williamsville's expense in an Illinois high school football matchup on October 7. Maroa-Forsyth drew first blood by forging a 7-6 margin over Williamsville after the first quarter. The Bullets came from behind to grab the...
Blowout: Decatur St. Teresa delivers statement win over Tuscola 38-7

Decatur St. Teresa dominated from start to finish in an imposing 38-7 win over Tuscola in an Illinois high school football matchup. Decatur St. Teresa opened with a 24-7 advantage over Tuscola through the first quarter. Defense put both offenses in a deep slumber in the second and third quarters,...
El Paso-Gridley rolls like thunder over Heyworth 49-20

El Paso-Gridley showed no mercy to Heyworth, leading from end-to-end in an authoritative 49-20 victory in an Illinois high school football matchup. The last time El Paso-Gridley and Heyworth played in a 42-14 game on October 8, 2021. For a full recap, click here. Recently on September 23, Heyworth squared...
On Biz: Krekel’s in Forsyth, University Dogs and Taqueria La Perlita

At the beginning of the week, Taqueria La Perlita joined with University Dogs, located at 1105 W. Wood St., Decatur, began serving food off a larger menu than customers are used to. Taqueria La Perlita restaurants are located at 495 N. 22nd St., Decatur, inside the Hickory Point Mall, and...
MEETINGS

DECATUR — GFWC Decatur Woman's Club, Thursday, Oct. 13, 11:30 a.m. at Coz's Pizza Restaurant, 1405 E. Village Parkway, Mount Zion. Local Author David Webb will be speaker. October birthdays will be celebrated. Call Darla Weltmer at 217-877-7008 by Monday, Oct. 10 for reservations. ***. Long Creek Township Seniors.
Oct. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. This evening in Decatur: Clear skies. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Monday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Decatur community. It looks to reach a comfortable 76 degrees. A 52-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on herald-review.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
