‘Inches away’: Iowa State drops close game to Kansas State
AMES — Under the lights in Jack Trice Stadium, the Cyclones had one goal in mind: pick up their first win in the Big 12 Conference. Unfortunately for the Cyclones, a win would be tough to come by. Kansas State’s defense proved too suffocating, and Iowa State fell 10-9.
Cyclone rush defense not enough to stop K-State
AMES – The nation’s top backfield duo posted season-low rushing totals Saturday night in Jack Trice Stadium. But Iowa State’s offense couldn’t capitalize as the Cyclones dropped their third consecutive game. Deuce Vaugh and Adrian Martinez of Kansas State entered Saturday night’s matchup with the most...
Three Big Takeaways: Campbell takes the fall after another week without offense
AMES — Another week of stagnant offense came and went, as Iowa State football dropped the Farmageddon rivalry against Kansas State by a score of 10-9 on Saturday. This is the first time that Iowa State has started Big 12 with an 0-3 record in the Matt Campbell era, and the team’s flaws are apparent. For the third time this season, the Cyclones were held to 11 or fewer points.
Mini-grant program helps faculty build Open Educational Resources
Faculty around campus are finding a new way to be innovative within their own courses by using a new grant program that promotes the usage of open educational resources. The Miller Open Education Mini-Grant provides faculty with a new way to utilize Open Educational Resources (OER). OER has been proven to increase student learning while making it affordable and interactive. Many on campus have been pushing to use the program more because of its accessibility and affordability for students worldwide.
Wallace Hall residents review their living conditions
Constructed in 1967 as a temporary living space for excess students, Wallace Residence Hall, commonly referred to as “Towers,” is still standing and occupied by students over 50 years later. Wallace comes equipped with an on-site fitness center, convenience store and a connected student recreation center. However, many...
