Faculty around campus are finding a new way to be innovative within their own courses by using a new grant program that promotes the usage of open educational resources. The Miller Open Education Mini-Grant provides faculty with a new way to utilize Open Educational Resources (OER). OER has been proven to increase student learning while making it affordable and interactive. Many on campus have been pushing to use the program more because of its accessibility and affordability for students worldwide.

AMES, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO