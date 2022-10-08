Read full article on original website
Herald & Review
Abingdon-Avon exerts defensive dominance to doom Canton 1-0
Fans of old-fashioned defense were treated to a masterful performance Saturday when Abingdon-Avon bottled Canton 1-0 in an Illinois boys soccer matchup on October 8. In recent action on September 30, Canton faced off against Beardstown and Abingdon-Avon took on Canton on September 28 at Canton High School. For a full recap, click here.
Herald & Review
Score no more: Jacksonville Routt Catholic's defense is flawless in stopping Concord Triopia/Meredosia-Chambersburg/Virginia Co-op 48-0
A suffocating defense helped Jacksonville Routt Catholic handle Concord Triopia/Meredosia-Chambersburg/Virginia Co-op 48-0 in Illinois high school football action on October 8. Last season, Concord Triopia/Meredosia-Chambersburg/Virginia Co-op and Jacksonville Routt Catholic faced off on October 7, 2021 at Concord Triopia/Meredosia-Chambersburg/Virginia Co-op. For a full recap, click here. Recently on September 24,...
Herald & Review
Abracadabra: Bloomington makes Jacksonville Routt Catholic's offense disappear 1-0
A vice-like defensive effort helped Bloomington squeeze Jacksonville Routt Catholic 1-0 in a shutout performance in an Illinois girls volleyball matchup. Recently on September 29, Bloomington squared off with Champaign Central in a volleyball game. For more, click here. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader...
Herald & Review
Halt: Auburn refuses to yield to Pittsfield 34-0
Auburn's defense was a brick wall that stopped Pittsfield cold, resulting in a 34-0 victory in an Illinois high school football matchup. Auburn jumped in front of Pittsfield 7-0 to begin the second quarter. The Trojans fought to a 14-0 halftime margin at the Saukees' expense. Auburn struck to a...
Herald & Review
Pekin comes to play in easy win over Canton 63-18
Pekin raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 63-18 win over Canton in an Illinois high school football matchup on October 7. Last season, Pekin and Canton squared off with September 24, 2021 at Canton High School last season. For more, click here. Recently on September...
Herald & Review
Havana-Midwest Central Coop blitzes Hamilton West Hancock Co-Op in dominating victory 54-6
Havana-Midwest Central Coop painted a masterpiece of offensive football all over the canvas of Hamilton West Hancock Co-Op's defense for a 54-6 win on October 7 in Illinois football. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and...
Herald & Review
Ministry of defense: Virden North Mac blanks Gillespie 49-0
Virden North Mac's defense throttled Gillespie, resulting in a 49-0 shutout in an Illinois high school football matchup on October 7. Recently on September 23, Gillespie squared off with Vandalia in a football game. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here. You're reading a news brief powered...
Herald & Review
Stop sign: Martinsville renders Kincaid South Fork/Edinburg/Morrisonville Co-Op's offense pointless 27-0
Martinsville didn't bring a magic wand, just a dominating bond that eliminated Kincaid South Fork/Edinburg/Morrisonville Co-Op's attack in a virtuoso 27-0 performance in Illinois high school football on October 8. Recently on September 24, Kincaid South Fork/Edinburg/Morrisonville Co-Op squared off with Edwardsville Metro-East Lutheran in a football game. For more,...
Herald & Review
Effingham drops zeroes on Lincoln 47-0
Effingham's version of rock-solid defense completely stymied Lincoln 47-0 in an Illinois high school football matchup on October 7. Effingham drew first blood by forging a 14-0 margin over Lincoln after the first quarter. The Flaming Hearts fought to a 27-0 halftime margin at the Railsplitters' expense. Effingham jumped to...
Herald & Review
Havana gives Hamilton West Hancock the business 54-6
Havana showed top form to dominate Hamilton West Hancock during a 54-6 victory at Havana High on October 7 in Illinois football action. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Herald & Review
Point of emphasis: Moweaqua Central A&M posts stop sign on Macon Meridian's offense 42-0
Moweaqua Central A&M's impenetrable defense prompted a 42-0 blanking of Macon Meridian in an Illinois high school football matchup on October 7. Moweaqua Central A&M darted in front of Macon Meridian 14-0 to begin the second quarter. The Raiders opened a mammoth 21-0 gap over the Hawks at the intermission.
Herald & Review
Clinton outlasts Warrensburg-Latham 28-14
Clinton pushed past Warrensburg-Latham for a 28-14 win in Illinois high school football on October 7. The first quarter gave Clinton a 7-6 lead over Warrensburg-Latham. Both offenses were stymied without points on either side in the second and third quarters. The Maroons hummed like a well-oiled machine through the...
Herald & Review
Convincing fashion: Mahomet-Seymour handles Taylorville 58-6
Impressive was a ready adjective for Mahomet-Seymour's 58-6 throttling of Taylorville in an Illinois high school football matchup. In recent action on September 23, Mahomet-Seymour faced off against Charleston and Taylorville took on Effingham on September 23 at Effingham High School. For a full recap, click here. You're reading a...
25newsnow.com
25 Sports Football Friday Week 7: Big Schools Highlights
(25 News Now) - Pekin football just keeps on rolling. On Friday night, the state-ranked Dragons beat Canton 63-18 to move to 7-0 on the season. Dragons senior running back Kanye Tyler had 7 first-half touchdowns for Pekin. Elsewhere in the Mid-Illini, Washington beat Dunlap 24-7 to grab ahold of second place in the conference. Metamora was also a winner in week 7 with a 42-7 victory over Limestone.
Vandals are Sadly Destroying Illinois’ Historic Covered Bridges
This is why we can't have nice things. A new video share reveals that vandals are being allowed to deface and in some cases destroy many of Illinois' historic covered bridges. A YouTuber who frequently visits historic places just dropped this new video of a covered bridge in Illinois. This is the Thompson Mill Covered Bridge that connected Springfield to Effingham, Illinois many decades ago. Here's the sad backstory he shared of what he found:
Herald & Review
MEETINGS
DECATUR — GFWC Decatur Woman's Club, Thursday, Oct. 13, 11:30 a.m. at Coz's Pizza Restaurant, 1405 E. Village Parkway, Mount Zion. Local Author David Webb will be speaker. October birthdays will be celebrated. Call Darla Weltmer at 217-877-7008 by Monday, Oct. 10 for reservations. ***. Long Creek Township Seniors.
Herald & Review
Wall Street Journal mischaracterizes Decatur schools as 'failing,' officials say
DECATUR — A recent editorial in the Wall Street Journal rebuked Illinois schools, and Decatur in particular, for low state test results in 2019, prior to the closures and remote learning during the COVID-19 pandemic. The opinion piece, credited to the publication's editorial board, referred to “an epidemic of...
WAND TV
Truck submerged at Springfield Marina
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — Springfield Fire Fighters Local 37 reported a truck submerged at the Springfield Marina. The driver of the vehicle had evacuated the cabin by the time firefighters arrived on the scene. No injuries were reported. Engine 11 remained on the scene to assist in removing the vehicle from the water. The driver was not injured.
Herald & Review
On Biz: Krekel’s in Forsyth, University Dogs and Taqueria La Perlita
At the beginning of the week, Taqueria La Perlita joined with University Dogs, located at 1105 W. Wood St., Decatur, began serving food off a larger menu than customers are used to. Taqueria La Perlita restaurants are located at 495 N. 22nd St., Decatur, inside the Hickory Point Mall, and...
The First Alpine Coaster in Illinois Is Now Open For Your Riding Delight
One Illinois resort known for its delicious wine, family-friendly attractions, and beautiful scenery has officially opened the state's first Alpine Coaster, and man does it look like fun!. High-Flying Fun. Aerie's Resort & Winery in Grafton is often said to be one of the best places to go for gorgeous...
