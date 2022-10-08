Baltimore, October 08 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Baltimore.
The Sparrows Point High School football team will have a game with Patapsco High School and Center for the Arts on October 08, 2022, 07:00:00.
Junior Varsity Football
The Sparrows Point High School football team will have a game with Patapsco High School and Center for the Arts on October 08, 2022, 09:30:00.
Varsity Football
