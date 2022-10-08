ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Baltimore, October 08 High School 🏈 Game Notice

High School Football PRO
 2 days ago

There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Baltimore.

The Sparrows Point High School football team will have a game with Patapsco High School and Center for the Arts on October 08, 2022, 07:00:00.

Sparrows Point High School
Patapsco High School and Center for the Arts
October 08, 2022
07:00:00
Junior Varsity Football

The Sparrows Point High School football team will have a game with Patapsco High School and Center for the Arts on October 08, 2022, 09:30:00.

Sparrows Point High School
Patapsco High School and Center for the Arts
October 08, 2022
09:30:00
Varsity Football

Comments / 0

 

High School Football PRO

Middletown, October 10 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Smyrna High School football team will have a game with St. Georges Technical High School on October 10, 2022, 13:00:00.
MIDDLETOWN, DE
High School Football PRO

Littlestown, October 10 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The York County School Of Technology football team will have a game with Littlestown Senior High School on October 10, 2022, 15:00:00.
LITTLESTOWN, PA
WMDT.com

Bayside Week 6 Final Scores and Updated Standings

SALISBURY, Md. – Week 6 in the Bayside Conference featured the game of the year thus far between Queen Anne’s and Easton. The Warriors knock off the last-remaining unbeaten team in the conference, and grab control of the top spot in the North in the process. Decatur found...
EASTON, MD
hubison.com

Volleyball Defeats Morgan State in Straight Sets

WASHINGTON (October 7, 2022) – The Howard University Volleyball team defeated Morgan State University (MSU) in straight sets, earning the Bison their first home conference win of the season (25-15, 25-19, 25-14). Lefty powerhouse junior Jennifer Bolden (Los Angeles) led the way with a team-best nine kills while hitting...
WASHINGTON, DC
foxbaltimore.com

Another school fight video surfaces online in Baltimore County School

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A new video of another fight posted on social media surfaces and more parents have come to FOX45 News pleading for help,. This time the video is from Perry Hall High School, there's no sound on the recording but it's one of many attacks on caught on camera a Mother shared with FOX45 News. She says her daughter is in the video and has been the victim of repeated beatings by bullies and threats that left them in so much fear she had to withdraw from school.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

One person shot at Morgan State University amid homecoming festivities

BALTIMORE -- One person was shot on the premises of Morgan State University on Saturday evening, according to authorities.That person was shot outside of the University Student Center around 10:05 p.m., a Morgan State University spokesperson said. They were not a university student, the spokesperson added.That person was reportedly taken to a local hospital, the spokesperson said.Afterward, the campus was cleared of all guests and visitors, according to authorities.Morgan State University was celebrating homecoming festivities on Saturday, according to the school's website.Those festivities started with a parade in the morning and included an afternoon football game between the Morgan State Bears and Norfolk State Spartans, which the Bears lost 24-21.
BALTIMORE, MD
WMDT.com

WiHi gets back on track in Cambridge

CAMBRIDGE, Md. – The WiHi Tribe snapped their two-game losing skid with a 42-7 victory at the Vikings Friday night. Quarterback Darius Foreman finished with over 100 yards rushing and 100 yards passing. Foreman also accounted for two touchdowns, and made an interception on defense. Malique Leatherbury caught six...
CAMBRIDGE, MD
Larry Brown Sports

Maryland robbed after refs miss clear penalty on blocked PAT

The Maryland Terrapins were left fuming Saturday thanks to a terrible non-call in their loss to the Purdue Boilermakers. With 7:47 left in regulation, the Terps scored a touchdown to go up 23-17 on Purdue, with the extra point looming. That extra point was blocked, but the Purdue defender responsible for the block was quite clearly offside before the snap. Despite this, no flag was thrown.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
PhillyBite

Where to Find the Best Tattoo Parlors in Maryland

MARYLAND - Maryland is home to many tattoo parlors if you are in the market for a new tattoo. From piercing to tattoos, there is a place for you. There are plenty of options if you're looking for a Baltimore tattoo parlor. One Shot Studio, a Baltimore tattoo studio, works with your own design or works from their portfolio. Red Octopus Tattoo has several locations throughout Maryland and offers a 10 percent military discount. The studio also accepts walk-ins and features an impressive roster of artists.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Morgan State loses 24-21 to Norfolk State

BALTIMORE (AP) — Jaylan Adams hit Da'Quan Felton for the winning touchdown with five seconds remaining and Norfolk State defeated Morgan State 24-21 after blowing a 17-point lead on Saturday.The Spartans scored the game's first 17 points then eventually fell behind 21-17 when Morgan State's Alfonzo Graham bolted 51-yards for a touchdown with 1:53 remaining in the fourth quarter. Norfolk State then drove 66 yards in nine plays, capped by backup quarterback Adams's 3-yard pass to Felton for the Spartans' first win of the season. It was the only pass attempt of the game for Adams.Norfolk State built its early...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Detainee found dead at Baltimore's Central Booking and Intake Center on Sunday

BALTIMORE -- Detectives with Maryland's Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services are investigating the death of a detainee at Baltimore's Central Booking and Intake Center, according to authorities. Officers found the detainee—a 34-year-old man—unresponsive at 6:30 a.m. on Sunday, correctional services officials said.Correctional staff tried to perform lifesaving efforts but were unsuccessful, according to authorities.Medical personnel pronounced the man dead at 6:50 a.m., correctional services officials said.The man had entered the facility as a detainee on July 1. His name is being withheld pending notification to his next of kin, according to authorities.The cause of death is unknown at this time, correctional services officials said.The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine how he died and the manner in which he died, according to authorities.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

20-year-old man shot at Morgan State University during unsanctioned homecoming party

BALTIMORE -- A 20-year-old man was shot on the campus of Morgan State University while attending an unsanctioned homecoming after-party on Saturday night, according to authorities.The man was shot outside of the University Student Center around 10:05 p.m., a Baltimore Police Department spokesperson said. That person was not a university student, a Morgan State University spokesperson said. That person was taken to a local hospital where they are listed in stable condition, according to authorities.Afterward, the campus was cleared of all guests and visitors, the university spokesperson said.Morgan State University celebrated its homecoming with various festivities on Saturday, according to the school's website.Those festivities started with a parade in the morning and included an afternoon football game between the Morgan State Bears and Norfolk State Spartans, which the Bears lost 24-21.Detectives detailed to the Baltimore Police Department's Northeastern District are investigating the shooting, police said.Anyone with information about the shooting can contact those detectives at 410-396-2444.Anonymous tipsters can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.
BALTIMORE, MD
Travel Maven

This College was Abandoned and Left to Decay in the Middle of this Maryland Neighborhood

Maryland is home to quite a few abandoned places but none are quite as fascinating as this historic college that was built and left to decay right in the middle of a suburban neighborhood. While most abandoned places require a bit of a hike through the woods to see, this interesting sight can be accessed via a short drive from Baltimore, keep reading to learn more.
ELLICOTT CITY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Maryland State Troopers rescue hunter with fractured bones from wooded area in Ellicott City

BALTIMORE -- Maryland State Troopers rescued a hunter who fractured multiple bones after he fell from a tree stand in Ellicott City on Friday, according to authorities.Troopers from the Maryland State Police Aviation Command performed an aerial rescue on Friday after they learned about the injured hunter from the Howard County Department of Fire and Rescue Services around 8 a.m., according to the Maryland State Police.The hunter had fallen about 20 to 30 feet in a heavily wooded area of the Cascade Falls Train in Ellicott City, police said.He was in severe pain because his ribs had been fractured in...
ELLICOTT CITY, MD
thegreyhound.org

Loyola’s Best and Worst: Bathroom Edition

The following represents the opinion of the student reporter and does not represent the views of Loyola University Maryland, the Greyhound, or Loyola University’s Department of Communication. When asked to reveal my favorite bathrooms on campus, I was quite hesitant. However, I ultimately decided to allow some of my...
BALTIMORE, MD
High School Football PRO

