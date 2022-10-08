Read full article on original website
Herald & Review
Catlin Salt Fork dismantles Westville in convincing manner 39-14
Impressive was a ready adjective for Catlin Salt Fork's 39-14 throttling of Westville in Illinois high school football on October 7. In recent action on September 23, Catlin Salt Fork faced off against Georgetown-Ridge Farm and Westville took on Hoopeston/Armstrong/Schlarman Co-Op on September 24 at Westville High School. For more, click here.
Herald & Review
Kissing your sister: Champaign Centennial and Rantoul Township find lipsmacking impasse 3-3
Champaign Centennial and Rantoul Township waged a 3-3 standoff in a tough tilt in an Illinois boys soccer matchup. In recent action on September 29, Rantoul Township faced off against St Joseph-Ogden and Champaign Centennial took on Peoria Richwoods on September 27 at Peoria Richwoods High School. For more, click here.
Herald & Review
Danville thumps Champaign Central in punishing decision 41-6
Danville built a comfortable first-quarter advantage in a 41-6 win over Champaign Central in Illinois high school football action on October 7. Last season, Danville and Champaign Central squared off with August 27, 2021 at Danville High School last season. For a full recap, click here. You're reading a news...
Herald & Review
Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond darts by Arcola in easy victory 49-21
Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond put on an offensive clinic to extinguish Arcola for a 49-21 victory in Illinois high school football on October 7. Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond opened with a 7-0 advantage over Arcola through the first quarter. The Knights fought to a 28-7 halftime margin at the Purple...
Herald & Review
Watch now: 'Fire department' Illinois defense extinguishes Iowa offense
CHAMPAIGN — In a defensive slugfest, Illinois found itself with its back against the wall in the second quarter. Twice in a span of two minutes, Illinois muffed a punt and fumbled to give Iowa the ball deep in opponent territory. Each time, the Illinois defense got a three-and-out....
Herald & Review
Stop sign: Martinsville renders Kincaid South Fork/Edinburg/Morrisonville Co-Op's offense pointless 27-0
Martinsville didn't bring a magic wand, just a dominating bond that eliminated Kincaid South Fork/Edinburg/Morrisonville Co-Op's attack in a virtuoso 27-0 performance in Illinois high school football on October 8. Recently on September 24, Kincaid South Fork/Edinburg/Morrisonville Co-Op squared off with Edwardsville Metro-East Lutheran in a football game. For more,...
Herald & Review
Blowout: Decatur St. Teresa delivers statement win over Tuscola 38-7
Decatur St. Teresa dominated from start to finish in an imposing 38-7 win over Tuscola in an Illinois high school football matchup. Decatur St. Teresa opened with a 24-7 advantage over Tuscola through the first quarter. Defense put both offenses in a deep slumber in the second and third quarters,...
Herald & Review
Effingham St. Anthony and Monticello boys golf teams advance at Class 1A State Tournament
BLOOMINGTON — After the first day of competition, Effingham St. Anthony and Monticello boys golf teams both made the cut and advanced to Saturday's final round at the Class 1A State Tournament played at Prairie Vista Golf Course in Bloomington. The Bulldogs sit in second place with a team...
Herald & Review
Convincing fashion: Mahomet-Seymour handles Taylorville 58-6
Impressive was a ready adjective for Mahomet-Seymour's 58-6 throttling of Taylorville in an Illinois high school football matchup. In recent action on September 23, Mahomet-Seymour faced off against Charleston and Taylorville took on Effingham on September 23 at Effingham High School. For a full recap, click here. You're reading a...
Illinois overcomes QB Tommy Devito’s injury, edges Iowa
Illinois survived the loss of starting quarterback Tommy Devito to injury and three turnovers to eke out a 9-6 win
Illini fans pack Memorial Stadium, the most since 2016
CHAMPAIGN, lll., (WCIA) — 44,910 fans flocked to Memorial Stadium on Saturday afternoon to watch the Illini take on the Iowa Hawkeyes. Brett Moore with Illinois Athletics said that’s the biggest crowd since 2016. People dressed in layers, but still sported their orange and blue. Lines filled Grange Grove as tailgaters made their way into […]
Herald & Review
Farmer City Blue Ridge passes stress test against Flanagan/Cornell/Woodland Co-Op 38-28
Farmer City Blue Ridge called "game" in the waning moments of a 38-28 defeat of Flanagan/Cornell/Woodland Co-Op on October 7 in Illinois football action. Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 14-14 duel in the first quarter. The Knights' offense darted in front for...
WEB EXTRA: Illinois Basketball Media Day
URBANA (WCIA) — Illinois basketball has media day at their newly renovated practice facility. Hear from men’s head coach Brad Underwood, women’s head coach Shauna Green as well as players from the men’s basketball team.
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Eighteen-Year-Old Danville Man Drowns at Kickapoo State Park
THE FOLLOWING IS A VERMILION COUNTY CORONER’S OFFICE RELEASE. Danville, IL- The Vermilion County Coroner, Jane McFadden, has identified the 18-year-old Danville man who drowned at Kickapoo State Park on Thursday evening, 10-06-2022 in Oakwood, Illinois as Anreo X. Woods. Mr. Woods’ family has been notified and an autopsy...
WAND TV
Champaign thrift store offering store credit to volunteers
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County’s Salt and Light thrift store has a new social approach to attracting volunteers. The store is offering in-store credit in exchange for volunteer hours. This new model will allow for volunteers to earn up to $300. Earned credit can be used at both Champaign and Urbana locations. Executive director […]
New businesses opening in Rantoul
Construction at the new complex broke ground on Wednesday.
House in Newman explodes, one injured
NEWMAN, Ill. (WCIA)– Newman Fire Chief Wade Hales confirms a house explosion earlier today. When neighbor Melinda Labaume heard a blast around noon, she thought it happened in her own house. She jumped into action when she heard her neighbor yelling for help across the street on the 300 block of South Broadway. “She told […]
Bed Bath & Beyond in Champaign closing by Christmas
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — If you are wanting something from Bed Bath & Beyond, hurry. The store on Marketview Drive off of Neil Street will be closed by Christmas. Bed Bath & Beyond is closing at least 150 stores across the country. The chain is moving quickly to avoid bankruptcy as it has lost shoppers […]
