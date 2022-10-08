Bret Bielema has Illinois in a great position after six games. The defense has complimented how well the offense has played this season in Champaign. The Fighting Illini are the only team in the FBS to not allow a touchdown at home. The most points that the defense has allowed to be scored on them at home is just six points. Iowa and Wyoming made two field goals each against Illinois.

CHAMPAIGN, IL ・ 19 HOURS AGO