Jacksonville, IL

Herald & Review

Convincing fashion: Mahomet-Seymour handles Taylorville 58-6

Impressive was a ready adjective for Mahomet-Seymour's 58-6 throttling of Taylorville in an Illinois high school football matchup. In recent action on September 23, Mahomet-Seymour faced off against Charleston and Taylorville took on Effingham on September 23 at Effingham High School. For a full recap, click here. You're reading a...
TAYLORVILLE, IL
Herald & Review

Score no more: Jacksonville Routt Catholic's defense is flawless in stopping Concord Triopia/Meredosia-Chambersburg/Virginia Co-op 48-0

A suffocating defense helped Jacksonville Routt Catholic handle Concord Triopia/Meredosia-Chambersburg/Virginia Co-op 48-0 in Illinois high school football action on October 8. Last season, Concord Triopia/Meredosia-Chambersburg/Virginia Co-op and Jacksonville Routt Catholic faced off on October 7, 2021 at Concord Triopia/Meredosia-Chambersburg/Virginia Co-op. For a full recap, click here. Recently on September 24,...
JACKSONVILLE, IL
Herald & Review

Effingham drops zeroes on Lincoln 47-0

Effingham's version of rock-solid defense completely stymied Lincoln 47-0 in an Illinois high school football matchup on October 7. Effingham drew first blood by forging a 14-0 margin over Lincoln after the first quarter. The Flaming Hearts fought to a 27-0 halftime margin at the Railsplitters' expense. Effingham jumped to...
LINCOLN, IL
Herald & Review

Danville thumps Champaign Central in punishing decision 41-6

Danville built a comfortable first-quarter advantage in a 41-6 win over Champaign Central in Illinois high school football action on October 7. Last season, Danville and Champaign Central squared off with August 27, 2021 at Danville High School last season. For a full recap, click here. You're reading a news...
DANVILLE, IL
Herald & Review

Maroa-Forsyth squeezes past Williamsville 24-20

Friday's outing turned into an endurance test that Maroa-Forsyth passed in a 24-20 victory at Williamsville's expense in an Illinois high school football matchup on October 7. Maroa-Forsyth drew first blood by forging a 7-6 margin over Williamsville after the first quarter. The Bullets came from behind to grab the...
WILLIAMSVILLE, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

Prep Football Recap for Oct. 7, 2022

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Ridgeview-Lexington came up with five takeaways and beat Eureka, 21-17, in a battle of state-ranked and undefeated teams on Friday. The Mustangs, ranked No. 2 in class 1A, improve to 7-0 on the season. Here are the week 7 scores: Peoria High def. Bloomington, 54-0 Normal West def. Quincy Notre Dame, […]
LEXINGTON, IL
#Linus School Sports#Macarthur#American Football#Highschoolsports#Decatur Macarthur#Jacksonville High School#Springfield High School
Herald & Review

Halt: Auburn refuses to yield to Pittsfield 34-0

Auburn's defense was a brick wall that stopped Pittsfield cold, resulting in a 34-0 victory in an Illinois high school football matchup. Auburn jumped in front of Pittsfield 7-0 to begin the second quarter. The Trojans fought to a 14-0 halftime margin at the Saukees' expense. Auburn struck to a...
AUBURN, IL
Herald & Review

Clinton outlasts Warrensburg-Latham 28-14

Clinton pushed past Warrensburg-Latham for a 28-14 win in Illinois high school football on October 7. The first quarter gave Clinton a 7-6 lead over Warrensburg-Latham. Both offenses were stymied without points on either side in the second and third quarters. The Maroons hummed like a well-oiled machine through the...
WARRENSBURG, IL
Herald & Review

Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond darts by Arcola in easy victory 49-21

Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond put on an offensive clinic to extinguish Arcola for a 49-21 victory in Illinois high school football on October 7. Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond opened with a 7-0 advantage over Arcola through the first quarter. The Knights fought to a 28-7 halftime margin at the Purple...
ARCOLA, IL
Herald & Review

Abingdon-Avon exerts defensive dominance to doom Canton 1-0

Fans of old-fashioned defense were treated to a masterful performance Saturday when Abingdon-Avon bottled Canton 1-0 in an Illinois boys soccer matchup on October 8. In recent action on September 30, Canton faced off against Beardstown and Abingdon-Avon took on Canton on September 28 at Canton High School. For a full recap, click here.
CANTON, IL
Herald & Review

Pekin comes to play in easy win over Canton 63-18

Pekin raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 63-18 win over Canton in an Illinois high school football matchup on October 7. Last season, Pekin and Canton squared off with September 24, 2021 at Canton High School last season. For more, click here. Recently on September...
PEKIN, IL
Herald & Review

Effingham St. Anthony boys golf team wins Class 1A State Tournament title

BLOOMINGTON -- The Effingham St. Anthony boys golf team won the program's fifth state title on Saturday at the Class 1A State Tournament played at Prairie Vista Golf Course in Bloomington. The Bulldogs shot a state-best combined score of 618, finishing five strokes ahead of Chicago Latin's score of 623.
EFFINGHAM, IL
Herald & Review

Stop sign: Martinsville renders Kincaid South Fork/Edinburg/Morrisonville Co-Op's offense pointless 27-0

Martinsville didn't bring a magic wand, just a dominating bond that eliminated Kincaid South Fork/Edinburg/Morrisonville Co-Op's attack in a virtuoso 27-0 performance in Illinois high school football on October 8. Recently on September 24, Kincaid South Fork/Edinburg/Morrisonville Co-Op squared off with Edwardsville Metro-East Lutheran in a football game. For more,...
MARTINSVILLE, IL
Herald & Review

Ministry of defense: Virden North Mac blanks Gillespie 49-0

Virden North Mac's defense throttled Gillespie, resulting in a 49-0 shutout in an Illinois high school football matchup on October 7. Recently on September 23, Gillespie squared off with Vandalia in a football game. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here. You're reading a news brief powered...
GILLESPIE, IL
saturdaytradition.com

Illinois defense stands alone in FBS in this stat after Week 6 win over Iowa

Bret Bielema has Illinois in a great position after six games. The defense has complimented how well the offense has played this season in Champaign. The Fighting Illini are the only team in the FBS to not allow a touchdown at home. The most points that the defense has allowed to be scored on them at home is just six points. Iowa and Wyoming made two field goals each against Illinois.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
Herald & Review

Havana gives Hamilton West Hancock the business 54-6

Havana showed top form to dominate Hamilton West Hancock during a 54-6 victory at Havana High on October 7 in Illinois football action. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
HAVANA, IL

