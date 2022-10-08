Read full article on original website
3 Cardinals most to blame for Wild Card defeat to Phillies
The St. Louis Cardinals were unceremoniously knocked out of the Playoffs after being swept by the Philadelphia Phillies. It was a magical season with plenty of storybook potential. But Cardinals’ fans did not get that happy, storybook ending they had hoped to see. Instead, the team fell into a...
Phillies-Cardinals: Bryce Harper wants just 1 thing from Yadier Molina
ST. LOUIS — With the Philadelphia Phillies taking a 1-0 lead over the St. Louis Cardinals on Friday afternoon in their best-of-three National League Wild Card matchup, it’s possible that Saturday night will be the final game for Cardinals legends Yadier Molina and Albert Pujols. That potential moment...
MLB playoffs: Philadelphia Phillies take on Atlanta Braves in NLDS. Here's the full schedule
After more than a decade in baseball's wilderness, Philadelphia had finally won another postseason series.
NBC Sports
Twitter erupts after Phillies’ improbable comeback win over Cardinals
The Fightin’ Phils lived up to their moniker in Game 1 of the Wild Card Series. Down 2-0 in the ninth inning, the Phillies came roaring back with six runs. The Cardinals added a run in the bottom of the inning, but Philly still secured the 6-3 victory to send St. Louis to the brink of elimination.
Braves vs. Phillies kick off NLDS | How to watch
ATLANTA — The postseason has returned to Atlanta. And after the remarkable momentum the Braves rode all the way to their first World Series title in 26 years a season ago, they're looking to do the same again this year. It all starts on Tuesday when the Braves welcome...
CBS Sports
2022 MLB playoffs: Wild Card Series takeaways as Padres, Phillies, Mariners, Guardians jump ahead
The 2022 MLB postseason has arrived. The postseason began Friday with the brand new Wild Card Series. MLB has a 12-team postseason format this year, the largest field in the sport's history (excluding the 2020 pandemic season). The Phillies shocked the Cardinals with a six-run ninth inning to take Game 1 of their Wild Card Series matchup. In the American League, the Mariners and Guardians got wins over the Blue Jays and Rays, respectively. All that remains on Friday's schedule is Padres-Mets.
CBS News
Watch: Bryce Harper hits HR to put Phillies ahead against Cardinals in NL Wild Card playoffs
ST LOUIS (CBS) -- Well, that escalated quickly. Bryce Harper hit a 435-feet home run in his first at bat against Mike Mikolas to put the Phillies ahead 1-0 in Game 2 of the wild-card series against the St. Louis Cardinals on Saturday night. If the Phillies win, it will...
Segura with clutch two-run single, as Phils explode for six runs in 9th
32-year-old Jean Segura, in his first career playoff, came through with the biggest hit of his career, a two-run ninth inning go-ahead single to right.
NBC Sports
Phillies storm back for 6 runs in the 9th to stun Cardinals
ST. LOUIS -- Eleven years to the day after suffering one of the most painful losses in franchise history at the hands of the St. Louis Cardinals, the Phillies turned the tables and stole one from the Cards in Game 1 of the National League wild-card series on Friday afternoon.
Cardinals melt down in ugly 9th inning against Phillies
The St. Louis Cardinals completely melted down during an ugly 9th inning that cost them Game 1 of their NL Wild Card Series with the Philadelphia Phillies. The Cardinals took a 2-0 lead in the game on a pinch-hit home run by Juan Yepez in the 7th inning. They seemed to have all the momentum heading into the 9th, as the Phillies hadn’t scored all game. But then everything changed.
numberfire.com
Matt Vierling sitting for Phillies on Saturday in Wild Card Game 2
Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Matt Vierling is not in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. In Game 2 of the doubleheader, Vierling is being replaced in center field by Brandon Marsh versus Cardinals starter Miles Mikolas. In 357 plate appearances this season, Vierling has a...
Phillies make major Rob Thomson move after beating Cardinals to reach NLDS
The Philadelphia Phillies are still dancing as the NLDS approaches. After defeating the St. Louis Cardinals, they are moving on to the NLDS. Interim manager Rob Thomson was a key reason why, along with stars like Bryce Harper, Aaron Nola and Zack Wheeler, the Phillies snapped their 11-year playoff drought.
NBC Sports
How to watch 2022 MLB postseason, Dodgers-Padres, Braves-Phillies
Well, that didn’t go as expected. The NL Wild Card Series featured two upsets, with the lower seed each winning on the road to advance in the 2022 MLB postseason. First it was the Philadelphia Phillies, sweeping the NL Central champion St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium. Then there was the San Diego Padres, who defeated the 101-win New York Mets in a three-game set at Citi Field.
CBS Sports
Cardinals vs. Phillies score, takeaways: Philadelphia heads to NLDS for first time since 2011 with sweep
The Philadelphia Phillies are going to the NLDS for the first time since 2011, as they've knocked off the St. Louis Cardinals with a two-game sweep in Busch Stadium. The 2-0 victory Saturday evening for the Phillies clinched the series, launched a celebration and moved them on in the bracket.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
San Luis Obispo Tribune
