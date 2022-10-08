ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Braves vs. Phillies kick off NLDS | How to watch

ATLANTA — The postseason has returned to Atlanta. And after the remarkable momentum the Braves rode all the way to their first World Series title in 26 years a season ago, they're looking to do the same again this year. It all starts on Tuesday when the Braves welcome...
CBS Sports

2022 MLB playoffs: Wild Card Series takeaways as Padres, Phillies, Mariners, Guardians jump ahead

The 2022 MLB postseason has arrived. The postseason began Friday with the brand new Wild Card Series. MLB has a 12-team postseason format this year, the largest field in the sport's history (excluding the 2020 pandemic season). The Phillies shocked the Cardinals with a six-run ninth inning to take Game 1 of their Wild Card Series matchup. In the American League, the Mariners and Guardians got wins over the Blue Jays and Rays, respectively. All that remains on Friday's schedule is Padres-Mets.
NBC Sports

Phillies storm back for 6 runs in the 9th to stun Cardinals

ST. LOUIS -- Eleven years to the day after suffering one of the most painful losses in franchise history at the hands of the St. Louis Cardinals, the Phillies turned the tables and stole one from the Cards in Game 1 of the National League wild-card series on Friday afternoon.
Larry Brown Sports

Cardinals melt down in ugly 9th inning against Phillies

The St. Louis Cardinals completely melted down during an ugly 9th inning that cost them Game 1 of their NL Wild Card Series with the Philadelphia Phillies. The Cardinals took a 2-0 lead in the game on a pinch-hit home run by Juan Yepez in the 7th inning. They seemed to have all the momentum heading into the 9th, as the Phillies hadn’t scored all game. But then everything changed.
numberfire.com

Matt Vierling sitting for Phillies on Saturday in Wild Card Game 2

Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Matt Vierling is not in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. In Game 2 of the doubleheader, Vierling is being replaced in center field by Brandon Marsh versus Cardinals starter Miles Mikolas. In 357 plate appearances this season, Vierling has a...
NBC Sports

How to watch 2022 MLB postseason, Dodgers-Padres, Braves-Phillies

Well, that didn’t go as expected. The NL Wild Card Series featured two upsets, with the lower seed each winning on the road to advance in the 2022 MLB postseason. First it was the Philadelphia Phillies, sweeping the NL Central champion St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium. Then there was the San Diego Padres, who defeated the 101-win New York Mets in a three-game set at Citi Field.
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Cardinals’ Justin Pugh Defends Kicker Who Missed Tying Field Goal

View the original article to see embedded media. The Cardinals fell to the Eagles 20–17 on Sunday afternoon in Arizona after kicker Matt Ammendola missed a 43-yard field goal with 23 seconds to play that would have likely sent the game to overtime. The Eagles, who entered the game...
San Luis Obispo Tribune

The Giants’ Recent History Is Now History

Daniel Jones had every reason not to trust the Giants’ new regime. As Jones entered his fourth NFL season, Brian Daboll would be his third coach, bringing with him Mike Kafka, Jones’s fourth offensive coordinator. Joe Schoen would be his second GM, replacing the one who had spent the sixth pick of the 2019 draft on him. In May, collectively, Schoen and Daboll made the decision to decline the fifth-year option on Jones’s rookie contract, effectively setting him free after this year.
