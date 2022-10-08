ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westville, IL

Bismarck-Henning smacks Georgetown-Ridge Farm in shutout victory 59-0

Bismarck-Henning's version of rock-solid defense completely stymied Georgetown-Ridge Farm 59-0 during this Illinois football game. In recent action on September 23, Bismarck-Henning faced off against Fithian Oakwood and Georgetown-Ridge Farm took on Catlin Salt Fork on September 23 at Georgetown-Ridge Farm High School. For a full recap, click here. You're...
RIDGE FARM, IL
Danville thumps Champaign Central in punishing decision 41-6

Danville built a comfortable first-quarter advantage in a 41-6 win over Champaign Central in Illinois high school football action on October 7. Last season, Danville and Champaign Central squared off with August 27, 2021 at Danville High School last season. For a full recap, click here. You're reading a news...
DANVILLE, IL
Stop sign: Martinsville renders Kincaid South Fork/Edinburg/Morrisonville Co-Op's offense pointless 27-0

Martinsville didn't bring a magic wand, just a dominating bond that eliminated Kincaid South Fork/Edinburg/Morrisonville Co-Op's attack in a virtuoso 27-0 performance in Illinois high school football on October 8. Recently on September 24, Kincaid South Fork/Edinburg/Morrisonville Co-Op squared off with Edwardsville Metro-East Lutheran in a football game. For more,...
MARTINSVILLE, IL
Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond darts by Arcola in easy victory 49-21

Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond put on an offensive clinic to extinguish Arcola for a 49-21 victory in Illinois high school football on October 7. Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond opened with a 7-0 advantage over Arcola through the first quarter. The Knights fought to a 28-7 halftime margin at the Purple...
ARCOLA, IL
Convincing fashion: Mahomet-Seymour handles Taylorville 58-6

Impressive was a ready adjective for Mahomet-Seymour's 58-6 throttling of Taylorville in an Illinois high school football matchup. In recent action on September 23, Mahomet-Seymour faced off against Charleston and Taylorville took on Effingham on September 23 at Effingham High School. For a full recap, click here. You're reading a...
TAYLORVILLE, IL
WEB EXTRA: Illinois Basketball Media Day

URBANA (WCIA) — Illinois basketball has media day at their newly renovated practice facility. Hear from men’s head coach Brad Underwood, women’s head coach Shauna Green as well as players from the men’s basketball team.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
Illini fans pack Memorial Stadium, the most since 2016

CHAMPAIGN, lll., (WCIA) — 44,910 fans flocked to Memorial Stadium on Saturday afternoon to watch the Illini take on the Iowa Hawkeyes. Brett Moore with Illinois Athletics said that’s the biggest crowd since 2016. People dressed in layers, but still sported their orange and blue. Lines filled Grange Grove as tailgaters made their way into […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
Eighteen-Year-Old Danville Man Drowns at Kickapoo State Park

THE FOLLOWING IS A VERMILION COUNTY CORONER’S OFFICE RELEASE. Danville, IL- The Vermilion County Coroner, Jane McFadden, has identified the 18-year-old Danville man who drowned at Kickapoo State Park on Thursday evening, 10-06-2022 in Oakwood, Illinois as Anreo X. Woods. Mr. Woods’ family has been notified and an autopsy...
DANVILLE, IL
Coroner: Illinois teen dead from drowning

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — An 18-year-old from Danville died on Thursday after the county coroner and sheriff’s deputies said he drowned at Kickapoo State Park. Vermilion County Coroner Jane McFadden identified the teen as Areno Woods of Oakwood. Sheriff’s deputies said Woods was fishing at a pond with his girlfriend and her three children at […]
DANVILLE, IL
Champaign thrift store offering store credit to volunteers

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County’s Salt and Light thrift store has a new social approach to attracting volunteers. The store is offering in-store credit in exchange for volunteer hours. This new model will allow for volunteers to earn up to $300. Earned credit can be used at both Champaign and Urbana locations. Executive director […]
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
Teen drowns in Kickapoo State Park

OAKWOOD, Ill. (WAND) — An 18-year-old is dead after drowning in Kickapoo State Park on Thursday evening. The Vermilion County Coroner identified the teen as Anreo X. Woods. According to the Vermilion County Sheriff's Office, on Thursday at 6 p.m. deputies responded to a call of a person who had gone under water in a pond at Kickapoo State Park.
OAKWOOD, IL
How can you dispose of yard waste this fall

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Champaign is reminding neighbors to dispose of their yard waste through the city’s collection program. Orange Zone pickups will begin October 10, and Blue Zone pickups will begin October 17. Click HERE to view the map and locate homes. The fall program offers four collection opportunities. Neighbors can […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL

