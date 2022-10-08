Read full article on original website
Herald & Review
Bismarck-Henning smacks Georgetown-Ridge Farm in shutout victory 59-0
Bismarck-Henning's version of rock-solid defense completely stymied Georgetown-Ridge Farm 59-0 during this Illinois football game. In recent action on September 23, Bismarck-Henning faced off against Fithian Oakwood and Georgetown-Ridge Farm took on Catlin Salt Fork on September 23 at Georgetown-Ridge Farm High School. For a full recap, click here. You're...
Herald & Review
Kissing your sister: Champaign Centennial and Rantoul Township find lipsmacking impasse 3-3
Champaign Centennial and Rantoul Township waged a 3-3 standoff in a tough tilt in an Illinois boys soccer matchup. In recent action on September 29, Rantoul Township faced off against St Joseph-Ogden and Champaign Centennial took on Peoria Richwoods on September 27 at Peoria Richwoods High School. For more, click here.
Herald & Review
Watch now: 'Fire department' Illinois defense extinguishes Iowa offense
CHAMPAIGN — In a defensive slugfest, Illinois found itself with its back against the wall in the second quarter. Twice in a span of two minutes, Illinois muffed a punt and fumbled to give Iowa the ball deep in opponent territory. Each time, the Illinois defense got a three-and-out....
Herald & Review
Danville thumps Champaign Central in punishing decision 41-6
Danville built a comfortable first-quarter advantage in a 41-6 win over Champaign Central in Illinois high school football action on October 7. Last season, Danville and Champaign Central squared off with August 27, 2021 at Danville High School last season. For a full recap, click here. You're reading a news...
Herald & Review
Stop sign: Martinsville renders Kincaid South Fork/Edinburg/Morrisonville Co-Op's offense pointless 27-0
Martinsville didn't bring a magic wand, just a dominating bond that eliminated Kincaid South Fork/Edinburg/Morrisonville Co-Op's attack in a virtuoso 27-0 performance in Illinois high school football on October 8. Recently on September 24, Kincaid South Fork/Edinburg/Morrisonville Co-Op squared off with Edwardsville Metro-East Lutheran in a football game. For more,...
Herald & Review
Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond darts by Arcola in easy victory 49-21
Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond put on an offensive clinic to extinguish Arcola for a 49-21 victory in Illinois high school football on October 7. Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond opened with a 7-0 advantage over Arcola through the first quarter. The Knights fought to a 28-7 halftime margin at the Purple...
Illini football ends poll drought, ranked for first time in 11 years
CHAMPAIGN — Illinois football is ranked for the first time in 11 years. Following back-to-back wins over Wisconsin and Iowa — the first time Illinois has beaten those two programs in the same season since 1989 — the Illini made their season debut in the AP Top 25, coming in at No. 24.
Herald & Review
Convincing fashion: Mahomet-Seymour handles Taylorville 58-6
Impressive was a ready adjective for Mahomet-Seymour's 58-6 throttling of Taylorville in an Illinois high school football matchup. In recent action on September 23, Mahomet-Seymour faced off against Charleston and Taylorville took on Effingham on September 23 at Effingham High School. For a full recap, click here. You're reading a...
Illinois overcomes QB Tommy Devito’s injury, edges Iowa
Illinois survived the loss of starting quarterback Tommy Devito to injury and three turnovers to eke out a 9-6 win
Herald & Review
Effingham St. Anthony and Monticello boys golf teams advance at Class 1A State Tournament
BLOOMINGTON — After the first day of competition, Effingham St. Anthony and Monticello boys golf teams both made the cut and advanced to Saturday's final round at the Class 1A State Tournament played at Prairie Vista Golf Course in Bloomington. The Bulldogs sit in second place with a team...
WEB EXTRA: Illinois Basketball Media Day
URBANA (WCIA) — Illinois basketball has media day at their newly renovated practice facility. Hear from men’s head coach Brad Underwood, women’s head coach Shauna Green as well as players from the men’s basketball team.
Herald & Review
Shelbyville takes quick lead, doesn't look back to beat Sullivan-Okaw Valley Co-op 46-14
Speedy Gonzales wasn't as quick to start as Shelbyville, which shifted into high gear in a hurry to take control of Sullivan-Okaw Valley Co-op 46-14 at Shelbyville High on October 7 in Illinois football action. Shelbyville drew first blood by forging a 24-0 margin over Sullivan-Okaw Valley Co-op after the...
Illini fans pack Memorial Stadium, the most since 2016
CHAMPAIGN, lll., (WCIA) — 44,910 fans flocked to Memorial Stadium on Saturday afternoon to watch the Illini take on the Iowa Hawkeyes. Brett Moore with Illinois Athletics said that’s the biggest crowd since 2016. People dressed in layers, but still sported their orange and blue. Lines filled Grange Grove as tailgaters made their way into […]
Herald & Review
Farmer City Blue Ridge passes stress test against Flanagan/Cornell/Woodland Co-Op 38-28
Farmer City Blue Ridge called "game" in the waning moments of a 38-28 defeat of Flanagan/Cornell/Woodland Co-Op on October 7 in Illinois football action. Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 14-14 duel in the first quarter. The Knights' offense darted in front for...
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Eighteen-Year-Old Danville Man Drowns at Kickapoo State Park
THE FOLLOWING IS A VERMILION COUNTY CORONER’S OFFICE RELEASE. Danville, IL- The Vermilion County Coroner, Jane McFadden, has identified the 18-year-old Danville man who drowned at Kickapoo State Park on Thursday evening, 10-06-2022 in Oakwood, Illinois as Anreo X. Woods. Mr. Woods’ family has been notified and an autopsy...
Coroner: Illinois teen dead from drowning
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — An 18-year-old from Danville died on Thursday after the county coroner and sheriff’s deputies said he drowned at Kickapoo State Park. Vermilion County Coroner Jane McFadden identified the teen as Areno Woods of Oakwood. Sheriff’s deputies said Woods was fishing at a pond with his girlfriend and her three children at […]
Champaign thrift store offering store credit to volunteers
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County’s Salt and Light thrift store has a new social approach to attracting volunteers. The store is offering in-store credit in exchange for volunteer hours. This new model will allow for volunteers to earn up to $300. Earned credit can be used at both Champaign and Urbana locations. Executive director […]
WAND TV
Teen drowns in Kickapoo State Park
OAKWOOD, Ill. (WAND) — An 18-year-old is dead after drowning in Kickapoo State Park on Thursday evening. The Vermilion County Coroner identified the teen as Anreo X. Woods. According to the Vermilion County Sheriff's Office, on Thursday at 6 p.m. deputies responded to a call of a person who had gone under water in a pond at Kickapoo State Park.
How can you dispose of yard waste this fall
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Champaign is reminding neighbors to dispose of their yard waste through the city’s collection program. Orange Zone pickups will begin October 10, and Blue Zone pickups will begin October 17. Click HERE to view the map and locate homes. The fall program offers four collection opportunities. Neighbors can […]
New businesses opening in Rantoul
Construction at the new complex broke ground on Wednesday.
