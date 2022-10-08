ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IL

Comments / 0

Related
Herald & Review

Effingham drops zeroes on Lincoln 47-0

Effingham's version of rock-solid defense completely stymied Lincoln 47-0 in an Illinois high school football matchup on October 7. Effingham drew first blood by forging a 14-0 margin over Lincoln after the first quarter. The Flaming Hearts fought to a 27-0 halftime margin at the Railsplitters' expense. Effingham jumped to...
LINCOLN, IL
Herald & Review

Clinton outlasts Warrensburg-Latham 28-14

Clinton pushed past Warrensburg-Latham for a 28-14 win in Illinois high school football on October 7. The first quarter gave Clinton a 7-6 lead over Warrensburg-Latham. Both offenses were stymied without points on either side in the second and third quarters. The Maroons hummed like a well-oiled machine through the...
WARRENSBURG, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Maroa, IL
Education
Forsyth, IL
Education
Forsyth, IL
Sports
City
Bloomington, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
Local
Illinois Education
Maroa, IL
Sports
City
Maroa, IL
City
Forsyth, IL
Bloomington, IL
Education
Herald & Review

Maroa-Forsyth squeezes past Williamsville 24-20

Friday's outing turned into an endurance test that Maroa-Forsyth passed in a 24-20 victory at Williamsville's expense in an Illinois high school football matchup on October 7. Maroa-Forsyth drew first blood by forging a 7-6 margin over Williamsville after the first quarter. The Bullets came from behind to grab the...
WILLIAMSVILLE, IL
Herald & Review

Danville thumps Champaign Central in punishing decision 41-6

Danville built a comfortable first-quarter advantage in a 41-6 win over Champaign Central in Illinois high school football action on October 7. Last season, Danville and Champaign Central squared off with August 27, 2021 at Danville High School last season. For a full recap, click here. You're reading a news...
DANVILLE, IL
Herald & Review

Convincing fashion: Mahomet-Seymour handles Taylorville 58-6

Impressive was a ready adjective for Mahomet-Seymour's 58-6 throttling of Taylorville in an Illinois high school football matchup. In recent action on September 23, Mahomet-Seymour faced off against Charleston and Taylorville took on Effingham on September 23 at Effingham High School. For a full recap, click here. You're reading a...
TAYLORVILLE, IL
Herald & Review

Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond darts by Arcola in easy victory 49-21

Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond put on an offensive clinic to extinguish Arcola for a 49-21 victory in Illinois high school football on October 7. Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond opened with a 7-0 advantage over Arcola through the first quarter. The Knights fought to a 28-7 halftime margin at the Purple...
ARCOLA, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Volleyball#Highschoolsports
WMBD/WYZZ

Prep Football Recap for Oct. 7, 2022

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Ridgeview-Lexington came up with five takeaways and beat Eureka, 21-17, in a battle of state-ranked and undefeated teams on Friday. The Mustangs, ranked No. 2 in class 1A, improve to 7-0 on the season. Here are the week 7 scores: Peoria High def. Bloomington, 54-0 Normal West def. Quincy Notre Dame, […]
LEXINGTON, IL
Herald & Review

Pekin comes to play in easy win over Canton 63-18

Pekin raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 63-18 win over Canton in an Illinois high school football matchup on October 7. Last season, Pekin and Canton squared off with September 24, 2021 at Canton High School last season. For more, click here. Recently on September...
PEKIN, IL
Herald & Review

Blowout: Decatur St. Teresa delivers statement win over Tuscola 38-7

Decatur St. Teresa dominated from start to finish in an imposing 38-7 win over Tuscola in an Illinois high school football matchup. Decatur St. Teresa opened with a 24-7 advantage over Tuscola through the first quarter. Defense put both offenses in a deep slumber in the second and third quarters,...
TUSCOLA, IL
Herald & Review

Abingdon-Avon exerts defensive dominance to doom Canton 1-0

Fans of old-fashioned defense were treated to a masterful performance Saturday when Abingdon-Avon bottled Canton 1-0 in an Illinois boys soccer matchup on October 8. In recent action on September 30, Canton faced off against Beardstown and Abingdon-Avon took on Canton on September 28 at Canton High School. For a full recap, click here.
CANTON, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Sports
Herald & Review

Effingham St. Anthony boys golf team wins Class 1A State Tournament title

BLOOMINGTON -- The Effingham St. Anthony boys golf team won the program's fifth state title on Saturday at the Class 1A State Tournament played at Prairie Vista Golf Course in Bloomington. The Bulldogs shot a state-best combined score of 618, finishing five strokes ahead of Chicago Latin's score of 623.
EFFINGHAM, IL
Herald & Review

Halt: Auburn refuses to yield to Pittsfield 34-0

Auburn's defense was a brick wall that stopped Pittsfield cold, resulting in a 34-0 victory in an Illinois high school football matchup. Auburn jumped in front of Pittsfield 7-0 to begin the second quarter. The Trojans fought to a 14-0 halftime margin at the Saukees' expense. Auburn struck to a...
AUBURN, IL
Herald & Review

Stop sign: Martinsville renders Kincaid South Fork/Edinburg/Morrisonville Co-Op's offense pointless 27-0

Martinsville didn't bring a magic wand, just a dominating bond that eliminated Kincaid South Fork/Edinburg/Morrisonville Co-Op's attack in a virtuoso 27-0 performance in Illinois high school football on October 8. Recently on September 24, Kincaid South Fork/Edinburg/Morrisonville Co-Op squared off with Edwardsville Metro-East Lutheran in a football game. For more,...
MARTINSVILLE, IL
Herald & Review

Havana gives Hamilton West Hancock the business 54-6

Havana showed top form to dominate Hamilton West Hancock during a 54-6 victory at Havana High on October 7 in Illinois football action. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
HAVANA, IL
channel1450.com

Last Minute Touchdown Gives Maroa-Forsyth Massive Win Over Williamsville

Maroa-Forsyth trailed 20-10 heading into the fourth quarter. Mitch Williams caught a 40 yard touchdown from Kaiden Maurer with 1:03 to play to give the Trojans a four point lead. Maurer then intercepted a Bullet pass in the end zone as time expired to give Maroa-Forsyth a 24-20 victory over Williamsville in a battle of the final two undefeated teams in the Sangamo conference. Aiden Riser scored two rushing touchdowns for the Trojans, Jackson Workman caught two touchdowns from Jake Seman in the first half.
WILLIAMSVILLE, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy