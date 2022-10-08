ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

NBA Analysis Network

This Knicks-Warriors Trade Features Draymond Green

Creating a winning culture is not an easy thing to do in the NBA. Talent is the most important element in winning. That much is obvious. The league’s best teams always comprise some of its most talented players. With that said, culture counts too. You need players who are...
CBS San Francisco

Draymond Green: 'I hurt someone because I was in a place of hurt'

SAN FRANCISCO -- Before he landed the punch. Before he ever arrived at the Golden State Warriors practice that morning, star forward Draymond Green was already in a very dark place mentally.Meeting with the reporters Saturday after announcing he was taking a leave from the defending NBA champs, Green didn't not try to defend his punch of teammate Jordan Poole.He was open and honest, never ducking a question during the 28-minute-plus interview.Green says he needs to work on some personal issues. After all, trash talking is in the street fabric of the NBA. It seldom degenerates to a physical altercation,...
Yardbarker

Myles Turner and Rick Carlisle discuss the Indiana Pacers preseason play so far

The Indiana Pacers are 1-1 in the preseason so far, and while their offense has looked solid in both games they've played, their defense has struggled with consistency. In the Pacers preseason opening win over the Hornets, they conceded just 97 points and played strong defense. The Hornets only mustered 43 points by halftime and shot 34.4% from the field that night. Indiana was rotating well, cutting off ball handlers, and forcing stops.
FanSided

New Lakers signing could be another Alex Caruso for LA

One of the biggest mistakes the Los Angeles Lakers have made in recent years was letting Alex Caruso leave. Caruso was extremely important to the team’s success as he was one of the best perimeter defenders in the entire league. Los Angeles could have re-signed Caruso and was getting...
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Davis scores 28 in return, Lakers defeat Warriors 124-121

Anthony Davis scored 28 points in his return to the Lakers lineup after missing two games due to injury, and Los Angeles defeated Golden State 124-121 Sunday night in the Warriors' first game since the practice altercation between Draymond Green and Jordan Poole. Matt Ryan made a pair of free...
Yardbarker

New Potential Trade Target For Brooklyn Nets Revealed

The Brooklyn Nets are one of the more intriguing teams to keep an eye on this season. While they should have the top-end talent to compete, their roster construction remains questionable, especially in the front court. While there are some interesting lineup combinations that include Ben Simmons in the middle,...
Yardbarker

Indiana Pacers wing Aaron Nesmith will miss time with foot injury

Forward Aaron Nesmith has a foot injury and will miss time as he recovers, Indiana Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle shared on Sunday. The Pacers hosted FanJam on Sunday, a fan event where the team scrimmages for the public before a three-point shooting contest and other festivities. Nesmith was one of just two Pacers who didn't play, the other being Daniel Theis, who Indiana is easing back into action this year.
ClutchPoints

Nets: How Brooklyn can address fit issues surrounding Ben Simmons and Nic Claxton

Ben Simmons played in his second game after a 470-day layoff on Thursday night against the Miami Heat. The rust was evident, with the former no. 1 pick posting four points, four assists and six turnovers in 25 minutes. There was a clear passivity to Simmons’ game in his first two contests, and the three-time All-Star said that his acclimation to the physicality of the game will take time.
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Panthers fire Matt Rhule after 1-4 start; Wilks takes over

The Carolina Panthers fired coach Matt Rhule on Monday, ending the former Baylor coach’s tenure five games into his third losing season. Rhule, the first NFL coach to be fired this season, went 11-27 with Carolina and leaves with roughly $40 million remaining on the seven-year, guaranteed $62 million contract he signed in 2020. The Panthers fell to 1-4 with Sunday’s 37-15 home loss to San Francisco as 49ers fans made Bank of America Stadium their East Coast home.
