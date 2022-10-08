Read full article on original website
This Knicks-Warriors Trade Features Draymond Green
Creating a winning culture is not an easy thing to do in the NBA. Talent is the most important element in winning. That much is obvious. The league’s best teams always comprise some of its most talented players. With that said, culture counts too. You need players who are...
NBA
Draymond Green: 'I hurt someone because I was in a place of hurt'
SAN FRANCISCO -- Before he landed the punch. Before he ever arrived at the Golden State Warriors practice that morning, star forward Draymond Green was already in a very dark place mentally.Meeting with the reporters Saturday after announcing he was taking a leave from the defending NBA champs, Green didn't not try to defend his punch of teammate Jordan Poole.He was open and honest, never ducking a question during the 28-minute-plus interview.Green says he needs to work on some personal issues. After all, trash talking is in the street fabric of the NBA. It seldom degenerates to a physical altercation,...
This Knicks-Suns Trade Sends Jae Crowder To New York
The NBA is all about capitalizing on opportunities. Right now, plenty of front offices around the NBA are eyeing the same opportunity. Specifically, we’re talking about the opportunity to draft one of Victor Wembenyama or Scoot Henderson. Either of those prodigious talents has the potential to change a franchise’s...
Lakers News: Dwight Howard Calls This Lakers Teammate The Most Skilled Player Of All Time
Howard has played with several Hall of Famers during three eventful L.A. seasons.
Damian Lillard Reacts to Draymond Green Punching Jordan Poole
Damian Lillard had a different stance than how players have reacted on Twitter.
Report: Sixers to sign Mac McClung to Exhibit-10 contract
The Philadelphia 76ers have reportedly extended a camp deal — also known as an “Exhibit-10” contract — to unrestricted free agent point guard Mac McClung per new reporting from The Athletic’s Rich Hoffmann. Per Hoffman, the undrafted 2021 NBA draft prospect is expected to play...
NBA
Yardbarker
Knicks' Immanuel Quickley Showered with 'Versatile' Praise from Coach Tom Thibodeau
Somewhat lost in the backcourt addition of Jalen Brunson and the newly-extended RJ Barrett has been New York Knicks third-year guard Immanuel Quickley, who remains a crucial piece of a talented young team that boasts some impressive versatility. And following New York's 117-96 win over the Detroit Pistons in the...
Yardbarker
Myles Turner and Rick Carlisle discuss the Indiana Pacers preseason play so far
The Indiana Pacers are 1-1 in the preseason so far, and while their offense has looked solid in both games they've played, their defense has struggled with consistency. In the Pacers preseason opening win over the Hornets, they conceded just 97 points and played strong defense. The Hornets only mustered 43 points by halftime and shot 34.4% from the field that night. Indiana was rotating well, cutting off ball handlers, and forcing stops.
Lakers News: NBA Expert's Proposed Draymond Green-To-Lakers Deal
Make it happen, Pelinka.
This Pacers-Pelicans Trade Features Myles Turner
Sometimes, all you’re missing is one last piece. Imagine you’re baking a cake. The icing is delicious. The cake is fluffy, just the way you hoped. Yet, something is missing: happy birthday? NBA teams are no different. They need their missing touch like any cake baker. Sometimes, a...
New Lakers signing could be another Alex Caruso for LA
One of the biggest mistakes the Los Angeles Lakers have made in recent years was letting Alex Caruso leave. Caruso was extremely important to the team’s success as he was one of the best perimeter defenders in the entire league. Los Angeles could have re-signed Caruso and was getting...
Miami Heat Reportedly Signing Former Golden State Warriors Player
On Sunday, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports that the Miami Heat are "in process of signing Mychal Mulder to an Exhibit 10 contract." He played a career-high 60 games for the Golden State Warriors in 2021.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Davis scores 28 in return, Lakers defeat Warriors 124-121
Anthony Davis scored 28 points in his return to the Lakers lineup after missing two games due to injury, and Los Angeles defeated Golden State 124-121 Sunday night in the Warriors' first game since the practice altercation between Draymond Green and Jordan Poole. Matt Ryan made a pair of free...
Yardbarker
New Potential Trade Target For Brooklyn Nets Revealed
The Brooklyn Nets are one of the more intriguing teams to keep an eye on this season. While they should have the top-end talent to compete, their roster construction remains questionable, especially in the front court. While there are some interesting lineup combinations that include Ben Simmons in the middle,...
Three Standout Moments From Hoosier Hysteria
Indiana basketball held Hoosier Hysteria on Friday night. Here are three memorable moments from the event.
Yardbarker
Indiana Pacers wing Aaron Nesmith will miss time with foot injury
Forward Aaron Nesmith has a foot injury and will miss time as he recovers, Indiana Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle shared on Sunday. The Pacers hosted FanJam on Sunday, a fan event where the team scrimmages for the public before a three-point shooting contest and other festivities. Nesmith was one of just two Pacers who didn't play, the other being Daniel Theis, who Indiana is easing back into action this year.
OKC Thunder Sign Former Sacramento Kings Player
On Friday, the Oklahoma City Thunder signed Jahmi'us Ramsey. He has spent the last two seasons playing for the Sacramento Kings.
Nets: How Brooklyn can address fit issues surrounding Ben Simmons and Nic Claxton
Ben Simmons played in his second game after a 470-day layoff on Thursday night against the Miami Heat. The rust was evident, with the former no. 1 pick posting four points, four assists and six turnovers in 25 minutes. There was a clear passivity to Simmons’ game in his first two contests, and the three-time All-Star said that his acclimation to the physicality of the game will take time.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Panthers fire Matt Rhule after 1-4 start; Wilks takes over
The Carolina Panthers fired coach Matt Rhule on Monday, ending the former Baylor coach’s tenure five games into his third losing season. Rhule, the first NFL coach to be fired this season, went 11-27 with Carolina and leaves with roughly $40 million remaining on the seven-year, guaranteed $62 million contract he signed in 2020. The Panthers fell to 1-4 with Sunday’s 37-15 home loss to San Francisco as 49ers fans made Bank of America Stadium their East Coast home.
NFL
