Seven items Costco is discontinuing this fall including popular name-brand items and tasty treats

By Akanke Jackson
 2 days ago
SOME of your favorite Costco products could disappear from shelves as items at the beloved chain are reportedly being discontinued.

A shopping guru took to YouTube to reveal seven key items that will soon disappear from the beloved warehouse store.

Some of your favorite Costco buys may be stripped from the shelves Credit: Getty
A YouTuber has revealed a series of items that were found with the 'death star,' which reportedly indicates that they will be discontinued Credit: Getty

The items were seen with the "death star," which refers to an asterisk used by the retail giant to foretell the discontinuation of an items.

This asterisk on the price tag of the item reportedly indicates that it will be discontinued at the very least through the rest of the season.

Worst case scenario, items tagged with the death star disappear and never return.

The items that will soon disappear from shelves were revealed in a recent video by Gina's Shopping Life.

Log Cabin Syrup

One of the noted items is Log Cabin Original Syrup, which came in packs of two 64-ounce jugs.

Customers can currently buy the product at Costco for $7.49 each while supplies last.

Dumplings

Pulmuone Chicken Dumplings are also reportedly being kicked to the curb, as well as the Pulmuone Thai Basil Dumpling.

A Costco shopper in San Francisco found them on clearance and they will soon be absent from stores.

Hershey's Simply 5 Syrup

The rich Hershey's Simply 5 Syrup is getting pulled from the rack, according to Gina.

However, you may purchase the two-pack for $10 while supplies last.

Kellogg's Frosted Mini Wheats

The champion's cereal, Kellog's Frosted Mini Wheats, is getting the boot.

The product along with the previously mentioned syrup have been at Costco for some time, and Gina was surprised to see them being discontinued.

Drinks and Condiments

Sadly, drinks and sauces are also getting evicted, including:

  • Kirkland Signature Strawberry Margarita made with Gold Tequila
  • Kohana Organic Coffee Cold Brew Concentrate
  • Carapelli Unfiltered Organic EV Olive Oil
  • Big Tree Farm Organic Coco Aminos Teriyaki Sauce & Marinade

Refrigerated and Frozen Foods

Additional foods that are expected to be discontinued include:

  • Just Cook ABF Lemon Herb Chicken Thigh
  • Calle Sabor Sofrito Chicken Thigh
  • Pescanova Citrus Herb Shrimp
  • Eli's S'mores Squares
  • Cado Frozen Dessert Java Chip, Non-Dairy

Salty and Sweet Snacks

Some of the snacks that you may have been used to seeing will no longer be sold at Costco:

  • Nature's Intent Seed & Nut Keto Bombs
  • Hawaiian Host Toasted Coconut Milk Chocolate Macadamias
  • Clif Bar Builder's Variety Protein Bars
  • Wonderful Pistachios Chili Roasted Kernels
  • Hoody's Keto Coconut Dark Chocolate Trail Mix
  • Kinder Bueno Chocolate Bars, 20 Count
  • Schwartz Brothers Lemon Bars
  • Simple Mills Organic Garlic & Herb Cracker
  • Kellog's Scooby Doo Grahams
  • Schwartz Bros Organic Everything Bagel Chips
News of the discontinued items comes after a Costco super fan broke down the best fall deals in the warehouse store.

And another Costco super shopper revealed how to feed a family of five with just $105 a week.

