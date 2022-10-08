ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson, WI

Football: Jefferson has playoff streak snapped with 17-14 loss to Edgerton

By By Nate Gilbert Adams Publishing Group
Daily Jefferson County Union
Daily Jefferson County Union
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ODxXc_0iQvMA2C00

EDGERTON -- Jefferson's football team came up a couple plays short in a 17-14 road loss to Edgerton on Friday in Rock Valley play, ending the Eagles' 14-season streak of reaching the playoffs.

Jefferson's offense showed positive signs early, scoring on its opening drive of the game to go ahead 7-0. On a third and 16 play, senior quarterback Gareth Whitstone lofted a well-placed 18-yard pass to the back of the end zone, where senior Paden Phillips hauled it in.

The Crimson Tide had a field goal blocked on their next drive.

Following a Jefferson three and out, Edgerton needed five plays to cover 60 yards and make it 7-all on the first play of the second quarter as senior wideout Peter Hazeltine hauled in a 33-yard touchdown from sophomore quarterback Cole Langer.

Edgerton had a 36-yard field goal try blocked on its next possession by senior Alex Pitzner.

Jefferson (2-6, 2-4 in conference) quickly moved the ball downfield as junior tailback Drew Peterson had pickups of 17, 18 and 16 yards. Phillips added a 26-yard catch and run. After stalling out inside the 5-yard line, the Eagles committed three consecutive pre-snap penalties before a field goal attempt, which went awry after an errant snap and turned into a scramble drill leading to an incomplete pass.

Two plays later, Edgerton senior receiver Shane Crandall hauled in an 80-yard pass in stride down the middle of the field from Langer to make it 14-7 Crimson Tide with 2 minutes, 47 seconds left until halftime.

The Eagles' ensuing possession would have started easily inside plus territory thanks to a nice return by Peterson but was negated by a hold. Whitstone had a pass attempt tipped by Crandall and picked by senior linebacker Beau Allison late in the half, but Edgerton did not turn the turnover into points.

Edgerton (3-5, 3-3) marched 10 plays on its opening drive of the second half and senior kicker Riley Ottman nailed a 27-yard field goal midway through the third quarter to make it 17-7.

Early in the fourth, the Eagles engineered a nine-play, 70-yard march over 5:04 to get within three. Phillips had a 35-yard grab on third down early in the drive, Peterson moved the chains twice on the ground, including on fourth and 1 in the red zone. Two plays later, Whitstone connected with Phillips for a 22-yard score with 6:45 left in the game.

Jefferson, despite two stops by its defense, could not pull any closer. After a Crimson Tide punt, Jefferson had it at its 41 with 4:46 left but was forced to punt.

The Eagles then took over at their own 16 with 1:40 to go and two timeouts remaining. There, Whitstone fumbled on a scramble and Edgerton sophomore defensive lineman Riley Bills covered up the loose ball to ice it.

Jefferson hosts East Troy on Senior Night next week.

EDGERTON 17, JEFFERSON 14

Jefferson 7 0 0 7 -- 14

Edgerton 0 14 3 0 -- 17

First quarter

J -- Phillips 18 pass from Whitstone (Frank kick)

Second quarter

E -- Hazeltine 33 pass from Troeger (Ottman kick)

E -- Crandall 80 pass from Langer (Ottman kick)

Third quarter

E -- Ottman 27 field goal

Fourth quarter

J -- Phillips 22 pass from Whitstone (Frank kick)

nbc15.com

Sun Prairie to host Annual Fall Fun! event downtown

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Sun Prairie Downtown Business Improvement District is set to host their Fall Fun! event. The 16th annual Fall Fun! event will be held in downtown Sun Prairie on Saturday, Oct. 15 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Visitors can stop by the Cannery Square and...
SUN PRAIRIE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Conifer root disease kills trees; DNR finds cases in SE Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is asking the public to check needle-bearing trees for signs of a harmful disease and report their findings to the department. Heterobasidion root disease (HRD) is a severe fungal infection that kills pines, spruces and other conifers in Wisconsin. This fall,...
WISCONSIN STATE
