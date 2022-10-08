Football: Jefferson has playoff streak snapped with 17-14 loss to Edgerton

EDGERTON -- Jefferson's football team came up a couple plays short in a 17-14 road loss to Edgerton on Friday in Rock Valley play, ending the Eagles' 14-season streak of reaching the playoffs.

Jefferson's offense showed positive signs early, scoring on its opening drive of the game to go ahead 7-0. On a third and 16 play, senior quarterback Gareth Whitstone lofted a well-placed 18-yard pass to the back of the end zone, where senior Paden Phillips hauled it in.

The Crimson Tide had a field goal blocked on their next drive.

Following a Jefferson three and out, Edgerton needed five plays to cover 60 yards and make it 7-all on the first play of the second quarter as senior wideout Peter Hazeltine hauled in a 33-yard touchdown from sophomore quarterback Cole Langer.

Edgerton had a 36-yard field goal try blocked on its next possession by senior Alex Pitzner.

Jefferson (2-6, 2-4 in conference) quickly moved the ball downfield as junior tailback Drew Peterson had pickups of 17, 18 and 16 yards. Phillips added a 26-yard catch and run. After stalling out inside the 5-yard line, the Eagles committed three consecutive pre-snap penalties before a field goal attempt, which went awry after an errant snap and turned into a scramble drill leading to an incomplete pass.

Two plays later, Edgerton senior receiver Shane Crandall hauled in an 80-yard pass in stride down the middle of the field from Langer to make it 14-7 Crimson Tide with 2 minutes, 47 seconds left until halftime.

The Eagles' ensuing possession would have started easily inside plus territory thanks to a nice return by Peterson but was negated by a hold. Whitstone had a pass attempt tipped by Crandall and picked by senior linebacker Beau Allison late in the half, but Edgerton did not turn the turnover into points.

Edgerton (3-5, 3-3) marched 10 plays on its opening drive of the second half and senior kicker Riley Ottman nailed a 27-yard field goal midway through the third quarter to make it 17-7.

Early in the fourth, the Eagles engineered a nine-play, 70-yard march over 5:04 to get within three. Phillips had a 35-yard grab on third down early in the drive, Peterson moved the chains twice on the ground, including on fourth and 1 in the red zone. Two plays later, Whitstone connected with Phillips for a 22-yard score with 6:45 left in the game.

Jefferson, despite two stops by its defense, could not pull any closer. After a Crimson Tide punt, Jefferson had it at its 41 with 4:46 left but was forced to punt.

The Eagles then took over at their own 16 with 1:40 to go and two timeouts remaining. There, Whitstone fumbled on a scramble and Edgerton sophomore defensive lineman Riley Bills covered up the loose ball to ice it.

Jefferson hosts East Troy on Senior Night next week.

EDGERTON 17, JEFFERSON 14

Jefferson 7 0 0 7 -- 14

Edgerton 0 14 3 0 -- 17

First quarter

J -- Phillips 18 pass from Whitstone (Frank kick)

Second quarter

E -- Hazeltine 33 pass from Troeger (Ottman kick)

E -- Crandall 80 pass from Langer (Ottman kick)

Third quarter

E -- Ottman 27 field goal

Fourth quarter

J -- Phillips 22 pass from Whitstone (Frank kick)