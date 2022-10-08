ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clayton County, GA

Clayton County, GA
WRDW-TV

2 face charges in slaying of Ga. high school football star

ANDERSON, S.C. - Two murder suspects wanted in the killing of a Georgia high school football player awaited extradition back to Georgia over the weekend. They were arrested in Anderson at a Quik-Trip on Thursday after authorities in Georgia alerted police the two may be headed cross state lines. Deputies...
ANDERSON, SC
Queen City News

Suspects arrested in South Carolina for the murder of GA football player

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Two arrests were made Thursday in Anderson County in connection to a Georgia high school football player’s murder. The Gwinnett Police Department has charged 19-year-old Zion Chandler Richardson and 18-year-old Kemare Bryan with felony murder, malice murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of certain felonies […]
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
Clayton News Daily

Henry County Kiwanis Fair at Heritage Park

McDONOUGH — After two years, the Henry County Kiwanis Fair is back with a lot more than just rides. This year, the fair will feature concerts, circus performances, A talent show, petting zoo and art exhibition in addition to rides, games and food from Oct. 12-16 at Heritage Park, 97 Lake Dow Road in McDonough.
HENRY COUNTY, GA
Clayton News Daily

Clayton County schools see increase in 2022 graduation rate

JONESBORO — The Clayton County high school graduation rate has increased nearly 4% as compared to last year, according to the Department of Education. The 2022 total class size was 3,924, of which 3,127 earned their diploma, resulting in a 79.7% graduation rate. Of the 3,763 seniors in 2021,...
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Georgia

If you live in Georgia and you are looking for new restaurants to try, you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, four amazing seafood places in Georgia that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them serve incredibly delicious food and come highly recommended by other readers who live in Georgia, on top of having excellent online reviews.
GEORGIA STATE
