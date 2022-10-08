Read full article on original website
Vigil held to celebrate the life of star football player killed in Gwinnett parking lot
JACKSON COUNTY, Ga. — Tonight, friends and family gathered to remember a young football star killed last week. Elijah Dewitt, 18, was shot in a mall parking lot in Gwinnett County on Wednesday. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Tonight, he was remembered at a...
Funeral arrangements made for star football player shot outside of Dave & Busters in Gwinnett County
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Funeral arrangements were announced for the teen who was shot and killed as he walked out of Dave & Buster’s at Sugarloaf Mill Mall on Oct. 5. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Elijah DeWitt, 18, was a star football...
Celebrate Fall and Halloween with numerous events this month in Clayton, Henry counties
JONESBORO — Clayton and Henry counties are ready to celebrate Halloween from costume contests, fall festivals and trunk-or-treat, and there will be plenty of candy and fun to go around. The following events are planned throughout the Southern Crescent. Clayton County. • Pet Costume Contest. Swint’s Feed & Garden...
Funeral services announced for slain Jefferson High School football player
Funeral arrangements have been announced for a Jefferson High School football player killed in a shooting at a Gwinnett ...
2 face charges in slaying of Ga. high school football star
ANDERSON, S.C. - Two murder suspects wanted in the killing of a Georgia high school football player awaited extradition back to Georgia over the weekend. They were arrested in Anderson at a Quik-Trip on Thursday after authorities in Georgia alerted police the two may be headed cross state lines. Deputies...
Suspects arrested in South Carolina for the murder of GA football player
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Two arrests were made Thursday in Anderson County in connection to a Georgia high school football player’s murder. The Gwinnett Police Department has charged 19-year-old Zion Chandler Richardson and 18-year-old Kemare Bryan with felony murder, malice murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of certain felonies […]
UGA student injured in double shooting near campus; Gwinnett man arrested
A Lawrenceville man has been arrested in a shooting that left two people injured just blocks from the University of Georgia campus Saturday morning, according to police.
Mom of murdered high school football player reveals what he did in his final days
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — The mother of a star football player who was shot and killed in a mall parking lot earlier this week said she does not think her son knew his killers. Elijah DeWitt, 18, was shot and killed as he walked out of a Dave & Buster’s at Sugarloaf Mill Mall on Wednesday night.
Henry County Kiwanis Fair at Heritage Park
McDONOUGH — After two years, the Henry County Kiwanis Fair is back with a lot more than just rides. This year, the fair will feature concerts, circus performances, A talent show, petting zoo and art exhibition in addition to rides, games and food from Oct. 12-16 at Heritage Park, 97 Lake Dow Road in McDonough.
BREAKING: 1 in custody in Jefferson High football player’s killing at Gwinnett mall
A Jefferson High School student was found dead Wednesday evening after a shooting outside a mall in Gwinnett County, officials said.
Missing in Georgia: Police searching for 13-year-old boy who disappeared during the weekend
STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. — Above video: Your Monday headlines. Police in Georgia are asking for your help finding a missing 13-year-old boy. Jeremiah Brooks was last seen around 1 a.m. Sunday in Stone Mountain. He is described as 5 feet 3 inches, 123 pounds with brown eyes and black...
Griffin woman died in wreck in late September
You need to login to view this content. Please Login. Not a Member? Join Us The post Griffin woman died in wreck in late September appeared first on Polk Today.
Mom speaks out about beloved son, high school football player's shooting death
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Elijah DeWitt's mom said her son was a gentle giant taken too soon. The 18-year-old was gunned down Wednesday night 50 feet outside the Dave & Buster's at the Sugarloaf Mills Mall in Lawrenceville. A suspect – Chandler Zion Richardson, 19, is in custody in...
Clayton County schools see increase in 2022 graduation rate
JONESBORO — The Clayton County high school graduation rate has increased nearly 4% as compared to last year, according to the Department of Education. The 2022 total class size was 3,924, of which 3,127 earned their diploma, resulting in a 79.7% graduation rate. Of the 3,763 seniors in 2021,...
Police search for missing 13-year-old Lithonia girl
The DeKalb County Police Department is asking for your help finding a 13-year-old girl named Keosha who has been missing since Saturday. According to police, Keosha was last seen near Stone Meadow Road in Lithonia. She is 5’3, and weighs about 110 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.
4 Great Seafood Places in Georgia
If you live in Georgia and you are looking for new restaurants to try, you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, four amazing seafood places in Georgia that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them serve incredibly delicious food and come highly recommended by other readers who live in Georgia, on top of having excellent online reviews.
Jefferson High School football player found dead after Lawrenceville shooting
The Gwinnett County Police Department has one suspect in custody in connection with 17-year-old Elijah DeWitt's death. According to a press release from the agency, the suspect is from out-of-state. Detectives believe the suspect may have known DeWitt and they do not believe the encounter was random. The investigation is ongoing.
3 Persons Killed In Fatal Motor Vehicle Crash In Covington (Convington, GA)
According to the Georgia State Patrol, a fatal accident was reported in Covington on Wednesday. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
Woman ambushed, chased on Kennesaw Mountain trail: 'She did all the right things'
KENNESAW, Ga. - Superintendent of Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield Park is praising the quick thinking of a woman who was ambushed and chased by man wearing a ski mask while walking her dog earlier this week. Wednesday, Superintendent Gamman talked to FOX 5 about their investigation saying rangers have stepped...
Popular Chick-fil-A location in Forsyth County closing for remodel
(Forsyth County, GA) Chick-fil-A fans in southern Forsyth County will temporarily have to find another location to satisfy their cravings for chicken nuggets and waffle fries. The Chick-fil-A at the Collection recently announced it would be closing beginning Sunday, October 9 for a store remodel.
