Ghoast
2d ago
Yeah, carry and train with your firearm. While they actively deny you protection rights and push to ban every damn firearm on the planet they give you a post telling you to learn some karate and hope telekinesis will kick in and save your life
Las Vegas stabbing suspect said he 'let the anger out'
Victims of a quick series of stabbings on the Las Vegas Strip described the shock and horror of the unexpected attack on a group of showgirls and others.
Candlelight Vigil: Remembering Maris Jordan DiGiovanni
Maris Jordan DiGiovanni was a victim of a mass stabbing attack on the Las Vegas Strip that killed two people and injured six others.
Suspect in Las Vegas stabbings solicited work 2 days before
LAS VEGAS (AP) — The suspect in a stabbing rampage on the Las Vegas Strip that left two people dead and six injured was in Los Angeles soliciting employment from strangers two days before the attack, according to a California TV station. In a video taken Tuesday by photographer Jorge Lopez for NBCLA sister station Telemundo 52, a man who identified himself as Yoni Barrios approached Lopez outside Los Angeles City Hall and asked for help, saying he had lost his home and everything he had. “He kept telling me, ‘I just want an opportunity, I just want to start from scratch,’” said Lopez, who was in downtown Los Angeles on assignment at the time. The TV station said Lopez didn’t realize the significance of the video until Barrios’ arrest Thursday in Las Vegas.
‘She was a light to the world’: Family mourns Spokane native killed in Las Vegas stabbings
SPOKANE, Wash. — The family of a woman stabbed and killed in Las Vegas describe her as a beloved wife, sister and daughter. Maris Jordan, who is originally from Spokane, was one of two people killed on the Strip Thursday. Six others were injured. The suspect is now in custody. Jordan was born to two local teachers. Her mother works...
WSU graduate among victims killed in Las Vegas stabbing spree
Maris Mareen Digiovanni, a Spokane native and WSU graduate, was one of the two people killed in a stabbing spree in Las Vegas on Thursday. Her brother Gage Digiovanni made the announcement on Facebook. According to The Associated Press, Yoni Barrios, 32, is accused of a stabbing rampage that left...
FOX 28 Spokane
Woman from Spokane killed in Las Vegas stabbing
SPOKANE, Wash. – It has been confirmed that one of the victims of a deadly stabbing in Las Vegas is from Spokane. Maris Digiovanni was killed on the strip along with one other victim. Their attacker is in custody. Maris Digiovanni was captain of the Pole Vault team at...
1 dead, 2 injured in crash in northwest valley
Police said they located a vehicle on W. Charleston Boulevard, just east of Cimarron Road, with three suspects around 12:33 a.m. Police said they were conducting a follow-up investigation, at the time, and the vehicle fled.
news3lv.com
GoFundMe created to help victims of deadly stabbing on Las Vegas Strip
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Victims of the deadly mass stabbing attack on the Las Vegas Strip could use your help. The Thursday attack left 6 people injured and 2 dead. 32-year-old Yoni Barrios was arrested for two counts of open murder with a deadly weapon and six counts of attempted murder with a deadly weapon.
Spokane native killed in Las Vegas stabbings
LAS VEGAS, Nevada — One of the victims of Thursday’s deadly stabbings in Las Vegas was Spokane native Maris Jordan. Jordan, whose maiden name was DiGiovanni, was one of two people killed. Six others were injured; three of those people were hospitalized in critical condition and another three were in stable condition, according to Las Vegas police.
Fox5 KVVU
Showgirl model killed, sisters from Maryland among injured in Las Vegas Strip mass stabbing
Showgirls and models: The show must go on, with safety in mind. The show must go on for hundreds of performers and models in the Entertainment Capital of the World, who proudly donned the iconic Las Vegas Showgirl costume the day after the attack on the Strip. Updated: 6 hours...
Fox5 KVVU
Clark County DA reacts to stabbing spree suspect, comments on immigration status
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson gave statements on the stabbing spree suspect following his first court appearance Friday afternoon. For the first time, 32-year-old Yoni Barrios made his court appearance. Police say Barrios stabbed 8 people near the Wynn Thursday morning, two were killed.
