News On 6
OKCFD Looking To 'Fill The Boot'
The Oklahoma City Fire Department is hitting the streets to collect donations for their fill the boot campaign. The campaign raises money for the Muscular Dystrophy Association. Firefighters will be at busy intersections all over Oklahoma City through Saturday. This year, Oklahoma City and Tulsa firefighters are competing, with the...
News On 6
Oklahomans Celebrate Indigenous Peoples Day
Monday is Indigenous People's Day and several towns and tribes across the state are set to hold festivities to mark the holiday. The holiday celebrates Native American cultures and traditions and was made an official holiday by President Joe Biden last year. The City of Tulsa is hosting an event...
KOCO
Oklahoma City police and faith-based groups join forces for community events
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma City Police Department teamed up with faith-based organizations to strengthen relationships within the community. The National Faith and Blue event included weekend activities that helped residents get to know the police officers serving the community. During Sunday's event at Brookwood Baptist Church, families got...
News On 6
OKC Police Department Host Third Faith And Blue Weekend Of Service
This weekend, Oklahoma City Police officers are hosting their Faith and Blue weekend, a way for officers to serve the community differently. “This is our third year to be involved in this program, it’s a national program going on across the country,” said Oklahoma City Police Chief Wade Gourly.
yukonprogressnews.com
Yukon students make strong showing on Czech Day
Yukon’s elected school leaders bragged on the district’s students for their strong presence at the city’s huge Czech Day celebration. Various clubs and athletic teams from Yukon Public Schools attended the 56th Annual Oklahoma Czech Festival on Saturday, Oct. 1 in downtown Yukon. With many donning their...
yukonprogressnews.com
A place to relax off Route 66
During the Route 66 Triple Tour, the city scratched the surface on what a park located off of Main Street and Fourth Street could offer. The city is now putting together some ideas of what it will be. The space, which was previously home to a lumber yard, has been...
readfrontier.org
Five tribes to unite to back Joy Hofmeister for governor
Five of Oklahoma’s largest tribes will publicly endorse Democrat Joy Hofmeister for governor at a press conference in Oklahoma City on Tuesday, a source with knowledge of the plans confirmed to The Frontier. The endorsement will mark the first time the state’s five largest tribes have coordinated a collective...
News On 6
Fertility Clinic Options Declining in OKC
Fertility services are getting harder to find in Oklahoma, as Integris Health will be closing its Bennett Fertility Institute in Oklahoma City at the end of the year. "Due to declining patient volumes and overall financial losses from increased expenses and contract labor costs, it is no longer feasible to keep Bennett Fertility open," Integris said. "We find reassurance in knowing that patients will have access to high-quality reproductive care through other service providers in our immediate area."
Norman to host International Festival to celebrate various cultures
Families in Norman will be able to learn more about different cultures at a fun festival later month.
KOCO
Edmond school celebrates Custodian Appreciation Week by dressing up as custodian
EDMOND, Okla. — Faculty, staff and students at an Edmond school did something special to make the school's custodian feel loved during National Custodian Appreciation Week. They dressed up like the custodian, Aaron O'Connor, at Redbud Elementary School. Officials said O'Connor has a specific look that includes khaki pants,...
okcfox.com
Five Oklahoma tribes to endorse Joy Hofmeister for governor
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Leaders from five of the largest tribes in Oklahoma are coming together on Tuesday for a press conference where they will announce their endorsement of Joy Hofmeister for Governor of Oklahoma. The Cherokee, Chickasaw, Muscogee, Choctaw and Seminole Nations will make the announcement at the...
Stockyards Stampede bringing past back to life
An annual event that brings Oklahomans back to the 1800s is coming to Stockyards City.
News On 6
Edmond Business Hosting Jiu-Jitsu Benefit Tournament For Wounded Police Officer
A Jiu-Jitsu training center is hosting a benefit tournament for wounded Edmond Police Sgt. Joe Wells. Prodigy Jiujitsu will hold a tournament for adults with white, blue and purple belts. Wells is on life support after a crash with a chase suspect last month. The event is scheduled for Oct....
Harrah community mourning loss of father, daughter in crash
An Oklahoma community is mourning the loss of two family members following a weekend car accident.
Reacting to the news: ‘It’s Dire’
Perry, Oklahoma – In late September, traveling down Interstate Highway 35 from Kansas to Oklahoma City, Semi-truck-after-truck, full of winter hay, was going South at 3- & 4-times higher costs. Hot, dry weather causing MEAT shortages are just the beginning of Winter 2022. (FOOD in Oklahoma is still taxed at 10.30% in Perry!) It's all up to the Oklahoma Legislature at this time of crisis. Guess building more turnpikes is more important?! I have noticed ODOT (Department of Transportation) crews cannot afford to fix what we already have, just like in City of Perry, Oklahoma -- and Holdenville is even...
okcfox.com
Trick-or-Treat dates, times announced for OKC Metro area
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Several cities across the Oklahoma City metro area have announced their Halloween, trick-or-treating days and times. Oklahoma City, Moore, Norman, Mustang, Yukon, Edmond and more cities announced that they will be recognizing Monday, Oct. 31 as the day for trick-or-treating in their area. Bricktown and...
KTEN.com
Rosie, 90, serves ice cream and smiles at Ada ice cream shop
ADA, Okla. (KTEN) — Life has its milestones. Turning 18, you're a legal adult. At 50, that's half a century. "Rosie" Yarbrough from Allen, Oklahoma, has created a new category. She is 90 years old and still a full-time employee at an Oklahoma staple: Braum's. "I don't mind. I...
Oklahoma woman pleads guilty to embezzling from Del City church
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — A Newcastle woman has pleaded guilty to embezzling from a Del City church, announced U.S. Attorney Robert J. Troester. Darla Bralley, age 58 of Newcastle, Oklahoma, pleaded guilty to a two-count felony information charging her with wire fraud and making and subscribing a false tax return.
Chaos on Norman Public School bus causing concern
What appears to be chaos on a Norman Public School bus is allegedly causing some parents to now drive their kids to and from school each day.
Check fraud on the rise across Oklahoma County
Scam alert! Check fraud is on the rise again across Oklahoma County. Thieves are finding new ways to steal your checks. It’s becoming more and more common. The Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office is seeing many seniors falling victim to these scams.
