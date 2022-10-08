ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Racine, WI

Saint Francis, October 08 High School 🏈 Game Notice

 2 days ago

The Racine Lutheran High School football team will have a game with Saint Francis High School on October 08, 2022, 07:00:00.

Racine Lutheran High School
Saint Francis High School
October 08, 2022
07:00:00
