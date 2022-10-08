Read full article on original website
The Chicago Blackhawks make another “tanking” waiver claim
The Chicago Blackhawks are going to be one of the worst teams in the National Hockey League this season. They have Patrick Kane and Seth Jones at the top of the roster with the potential of Jonathan Toews to have a good year. Outside of that, the players are either...
Detroit Red Wings rookie Elmer Soderblom makes cut for 23-man opening night roster
Monday was a busy day across the NHL, with 23-man rosters due by 5 p.m. The paperwork has to be in the day before the league opens the season, and while the Detroit Red Wings don't open till Friday, there are two games Tuesday. The Wings got to 23 by...
VANCOUVER JUST GOT SOME MORE BAD NEWS ON THE BLUE LINE
The Vancouver Canucks are among the many clubs battling a list of injuries as they prepare for the new NHL season. At the moment, forwards Brock Boeser and Ilya Mikheyev are both injured, as well as defenseman Tyler Myers and Travis Dermott. The two forwards are both out a while,...
EVANDER KANE'S EX-WIFE CALLS OUT ANOTHER HIGH-PROFILE NHLER
Anna Kane's ongoing saga with her husband, Edmonton Oilers' forward Evander, is the Uber-cringe, reality TV drama we all low-key love witnessing. Sure, a lot of us say things like 'I don't even care about that, I just want to watch hockey,' but deep down, we all love the smoke. The tea, the juice, whatever you call it; you don't want to look, yet you can't look away.
Detroit Red Wings cut 15 players
Who did the Red Wings cut?When is the Red Wings’ season opener?. We are less than a week away from the start of the 2022-23 NHL season and the Detroit Red Wings have been making moves to trim down their roster. On Sunday, the Red Wings announced they have...
ALEXANDER ROMANOV FLATTENS VINCENT TROCHECK (VIDEO)
This right here is exactly why Lou Lamoriello said 'f--- them picks' and traded for Alexander Romanov. The Islanders saw how the New York Rangers ground their way to the Eastern Conference Final, and they wanted another guy who can crash and bang but also competently play hockey. They got...
Red Wings trim roster by 15
DETROIT - The Detroit Red Wings today assigned forwards Pontus Andreasson, Jonatan Berggren, Austin Czarnik, Cross Hanas, Matt Luff and Chase Pearson, defensemen Simon Edvinsson, Albert Johansson, Steven Kampfer, Jared McIsaac, Wyatt Newpower, Donovan Sebrango and Eemil Viro, and goaltender Victor Brattstrom to the American Hockey League's Grand Rapids Griffins. Additionally, Detroit has released forward Dominik Shine from his professional tryout, returning him to Grand Rapids.
Blues Gameday Preview: Chicago Blackhawks- 10/8/22
In the St. Louis Blues‘ penultimate game of the preseason, they squared off against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Oct. 6. The team flight from St. Louis, MO, to Columbus, OH, was delayed, causing the start time to be pushed back one hour. Even with that, the team was in standstill traffic on their way to Nationwide Arena and arrived to the rink roughly 42 minutes before puck drop. All of that, combined with the Blue Jackets playing with what might be their starting lineup come opening night, culminated in the Blues getting beat down by a final of 7-0.
Canucks’ 3 Up, 3 Down: Boeser Return, Stillman Trade & More
Welcome to the latest edition of the Vancouver Canucks’ 3 Up, 3 Down for the 2022-23 season. This will be a weekly column released on Mondays chronicling the highs and lows of the previous seven days. After a disappointing start to the preseason that saw the Vancouver Canucks go...
Predators Assign Six to Milwaukee (AHL)
Nashville Trims Roster Down to 23 Players Ahead of Thursday Night's Home Opener Vs. Dallas at Bridgestone Arena. Nashville, Tenn. (October 10, 2022) - Nashville Predators President of Hockey Operations/General Manager David Poile announced today that the team has assigned forwards Jimmy Huntington, Mark Jankowski and Philip Tomasino and defensemen Kevin Gravel, Jordan Gross and Roland McKeown to Milwaukee (AHL). Goaltender Connor Ingram was claimed on waivers by Arizona.
KYLE DUBAS PUTS THE WORD OUT THAT VETERAN WINGER IS AVAILABLE
With the 2022-23 regular season just a few, short days away, clubs are trimming their rosters down to compliant size, with most down to the last remaining handful. For fans, it is an exciting time; the anticipation of waiting to see their favorite teams' final composition before they ride into battle.
FLAMES MAKE BIG ANNOUNCEMENT REGARDING HEAD COACH DARRYL SUTTER
The Calgary Flames announced today that the club has extended head coach Darryl Sutter to a multi-year extension:. The reigning Jack Adams Award winner, Sutter was everything the Flames needed when he was hired, and he has delivered fully. Sutter rides into 2022-23 with a 65-36-11 record since rejoining the Flames (previously coached the Flames from 02-05).
OILERS AHL AFFILIATE FIRE HEAD ATHLETIC TRAINER AFTER BEING CHARGED WITH FELONY OFFENCES
It's been a dark day in the world of hockey on Sunday. Earlier, Tampa Bay Lightning defenceman Ian Cole was accused of grooming and sexual abuse in a statement from an individual on Twitter who wanted to remain anonymous. He was then subsequently suspended by the Lightning until the NHL concludes their investigation.
ROMANOV'S BIG HIT ON TROCHECK DEEMED TOO MUCH BY PLAYER SAFETY
There won't be a suspension, but the NHL's Department of Player Safety has ruled that the New York Islanders' Alexander Romanov was in the wrong for his hit Saturday night on Vincent Trocheck of the New York Rangers. Romanov has been fined $5000, the maximum allowable under the CBA (of course), for charging.
CANADIENS SHARE SEVERAL INJURY UPDATES AHEAD OF ROSTER SUBMISSION DEADLINE
At 5 p.m. on Monday, all 32 teams have to submit their rosters to the National Hockey League for approval ahead of the 2022-23 season, which begins on Tuesday evening. Several teams around the league are dealing with injury issues as they head into the new campaign, but the Montreal Canadiens have quite a few players that have caught the injury bug since the start of training camp.
CAM NEELY IS SICK AND TIRED OF HEARING ABOUT THE 2015 DRAFT
The 2015 Draft in Florida was historic for a bevy of reasons; Connor McDavid was selected first overall, the top prospects took a trip through the Florida Everglades, and Boston Bruins' GM Don Sweeney three straight first-round picks and did not select Mat Barzal, Kyle Connor, Thomas Chabot, or several others.
TAMPA'S IAN COLE RESPONDS TO THE ANONYMOUS GROOMING ALLEGATIONS
Earlier today, Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman was accused of sexual abuse and grooming of a then underage girl. The identity of the accuser was withheld, and Cole has since been suspended by the club -- with pay. In light of these allegations, Cole released a statement through his agent, Kevin...
