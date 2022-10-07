Read full article on original website
Stanford downs Bulldogs, 3-0
PROVIDENCE – The Bryant University field hockey team fell to Stanford, 3-0, on Sunday afternoon. Records: Bryant (4-10, 0-5) | Stanford (5-6, 3-2) Location: Providence, R.I. (Brown University) KEY MOMENT. Stanford scored as time expired in the first quarter and it was all the Cardinal needed. HOW IT HAPPENED.
Bulldogs Beat UNH With Second Straight Sweep
SMITHFIELD, R.I.- The Bryant women's volleyball team wrapped up a dominant weekend with its second straight sweep, taking down New Hampshire on Sunday in the Chace Center. The Bulldogs are now 2-1 through three America East matches. The match's key moment came early on in Set 1 when the Bulldogs...
Dawgs lose to UML in Mass.
LOWELL, MASS. - The Bryant University women's soccer team lost to UMass Lowell on the road by a score of 3-0 on Sunday. Records: Bryant (3-6-4), UML (6-7-2) Location: Lowell, Mass. (Cushing Field) Coach Bigg's Comments. "We were punished for our lapses today. While the shots and statistics were pretty...
Women's Tennis has strong showing vs Monmouth
SMITHFIELD, R.I. -- The Bryant University women's tennis team put together a strong showing against Monmouth on Saturday at the Bryant Tennis Courts. The Bulldogs won two of three doubles matches and five of the six singles matches. Bryant won a pair of three-set matches in singles play. Results. Doubles.
Bryant explodes for 56-10 win over SCSU
SMITHFIELD, R.I. – Zevi Eckhaus threw for 310 yards and four touchdowns to lead the Bryant University football team to a 56-10 victory over Southern Connecticut on Saturday afternoon at Beirne Stadium. The Bulldogs racked up 623 yards of total offense and held the Owls to just 286 yards...
Bryant falls to UVM 4-0 on the road
BURLINGTON, VT. - The Bryant University men's soccer team fell to the University of Vermont 4-0 on Saturday afternoon. Records: UVM 4 (9-1-1), Bryant 0 (3-7) Location: Burlington, VT. (Virtue Field) Key Moment. The Bulldogs were held scoreless during the game. Scoring Summary. 12th minute - UVM 1, Bryant 0...
