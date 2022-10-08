Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Shuttered west Charlotte motel gets renovated to help families with affordable housing
CHARLOTTE — Four months after a west Charlotte motel shuttered its doors and forced people out is now transforming into a nonprofit with the same mission. Southern Comfort Inn along Tuckaseegee Road plans to give families an affordable place to live. Manager Traci Canterbury Jones said during the height...
WBTV
Another large downtown development project announced for Kannapolis
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - From the City of Kannapolis: During the last decade, the Kannapolis City Council has been bold and visionary as it worked to position our City as a destination for economic prosperity. Investments have been made including the purchase of downtown, completion of the Atrium Health Ballpark, West Avenue Streetscape, a public parking deck, two new fire stations, utility extensions to support major new industrial development, a new greenway and more.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Charlotte homeowner says corporations forcing neighbors out
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Research by UNC Charlotte Urban Institute found by 2021 Wall Street-backed investors owned 11,000 single-family homes in Charlotte and turned them into rental properties—mostly in neighborhoods that already have a limited housing supply. What You Need To Know. Charlotte leads the nation for the highest...
WBTV
91-year-old woman in Charlotte safely found
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department has safely located a missing 91-year-old woman. Willie Mae McLean was last seen at her home on Coronet Way in Charlotte around 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 8. She was found unharmed. McLean was last seen wearing pink pajamas and a pink hose...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WBTV
Charlotte city council move broadens access for deaf community
Gas prices in Carolinas could rise after OPEC+ makes oil cut. It might be a good idea to fill up your gas tank sooner than later as gas prices are going up again after several months of steady decline. 2022 Pink Cupcake Walk with Team Molly. Updated: 12 hours ago.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Learn about Fifth Street’s services in Iredell County
Fifth Street Ministries, while located in Statesville serves all of Iredell County, which is one message they want to share during a Meet and Greet No Ask Event to be held from 6-8 p.m. Nov. 3 at Par Blu, 152 N. Main St., Mooresville. This event, noted Amy Freeze, director...
WBTV
Project Pink providing mammograms to uninsured women in Charlotte area
A survivor talked to WBTV's Caroline Hicks about the importance of regular breast screenings. WBTV hosted the Project Pink bus in its parking lot for the seventh year on Friday. Breast cancer survivor raising money for Project Pink. Updated: Oct. 5, 2022 at 10:50 PM EDT. Project Pink brings mammograms...
1 seriously hurt in south Charlotte shooting, paramedics say
CHARLOTTE — Police roped off a Kia Soul parked in the drive-thru Sunday at a south Charlotte McDonald’s during a shooting investigation near Starbrook Drive and South Boulevard. Channel 9 reporter Erika Jackson was at the scene around 5:30 p.m. and could see the entrances to the McDonald’s...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WBTV
Duke Energy allows power to stay on for Econo Lodge residents still searching for homes
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Earlier this week WBTV introduced you to families living in a south Charlotte motel with no place to go after receiving notices to vacate. They were also under warning that electricity and other utilities would be cut off, but things have changed. “I did have word...
Nearly 700 new homes approved to be built in Gastonia
GASTONIA, N.C. — More expansion is coming to Gastonia, specifically in the form of new homes. On Thursday, Oct. 6, the Gastonia Planning Commission approved about 700 more residences in the city. This plan creates the opportunity for thousands to move in, but not everyone sees eye-to-eye on this.
charlotteonthecheap.com
Reed Gold Mine: Trick or Treat in an underground mine
For a unique Halloween experience, bring the kids to Reed Gold Mine, 9621 Reed Mine Road, Midland, NC. Reed Gold Mine is in Cabarrus County, about 26 miles to the east of the center of Charlotte. Fall is looking great around Charlotte, whether you’re looking for something spooky or totally...
WBTV
Iranian women in Charlotte keeping spotlight on injustices in their country
Saturday was officially the 2022 Pink Cupcake Walk and thousands of people came out to Truist Field to support breast cancer survivors and thrivers. American Sign Language, or ASL, interpretation is now available during Charlotte city council business meetings. Lancaster County shooting suspect turns himself in, facing murder charge. Updated:...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
thecharlottepost.com
Affordable housing advocate Charis Blackmon emphasizes ‘staying power’
Affordable housing advocate Charis Blackmon emphasizes ‘staying power’. Leads West Side Community Land Trust’s growing list of initiatives. West Side Community Land Trust executive director Charis Blackmon is on the forefront of making affordable housing a reality in historically Black neighborhoods where lower-income residents are under stress from rapid gentrification.
WBTV
Cabarrus Economic Development celebrates National Manufacturing Day
CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - Cabarrus Economic Development (EDC) recently celebrated local manufacturers and their impact on Cabarrus County for National Manufacturing Day and showcased the innovation and resilience of the industry. “In what was once a textile manufacturing hub, Cabarrus County’s manufacturing industry has diversified and advanced to now include...
Where are the Charlotte area’s top-ranked public middle schools?
CHARLOTTE — Metrolina Regional Scholars Academy in Charlotte has scored top marks among local public middle schools, and elementary schools alike, in Niche.com’s newly released rankings. It was one of 10 public middle schools included in the national ranking. CBJ, which has already provided a look at the...
Local organization honors Charlotte graduate on mission to reform health care
CHARLOTTE — A Charlotte graduate is being honored not only for her hard work at school, but her big plans for the future. Each year, The Charlotte Post Foundation partners with school districts to recognize the area’s top African-American high school seniors. The organization awards scholarships to the two top seniors per district, and Myla Hudson is one of them.
Man shot to death at North Carolina bus stop
The incident happened on the 400 block of International Drive near Republic Court Northwest.
6 taken to hospital after crash on west Charlotte road, paramedics say
CHARLOTTE — Six people were taken to a hospital after a crash Sunday afternoon on Beatties Ford Road in west Charlotte. Channel 9 got to the scene around 3 p.m. as police blocked the road near Oaklawn Avenue and the Brookshire Freeway. The crash victims had injuries that were...
Stanly News & Press
STANLY MAGAZINE: Albemarle’s housing director talks about leading his ‘city within a city’
Whenever there’s a problem within the City of Albemarle’s public housing community, whether it is overgrown vegetation along the sides of buildings, fences that need to be repaired or a chronic sewage problem impacting numerous families, Dr. Kim Scott wants to know about it so he can go about trying to fix it.
WBTV
Jimmie Johnson Scholarship Fund announces 2022 winner
CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - Abigail Singler has been named the recipient of the 2022 Jimmie Johnson Scholarship Award. Singler, who is a freshman at Appalachian State University, is from Concord, North Carolina, and is majoring in Fitness, Nutrition and Exercise Science. She is a graduate from Hickory Ridge High School. SIngler will receive $4,800 per year for 10 years from the award.
Comments / 0