ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBTV

Another large downtown development project announced for Kannapolis

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - From the City of Kannapolis: During the last decade, the Kannapolis City Council has been bold and visionary as it worked to position our City as a destination for economic prosperity. Investments have been made including the purchase of downtown, completion of the Atrium Health Ballpark, West Avenue Streetscape, a public parking deck, two new fire stations, utility extensions to support major new industrial development, a new greenway and more.
KANNAPOLIS, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

Charlotte homeowner says corporations forcing neighbors out

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Research by UNC Charlotte Urban Institute found by 2021 Wall Street-backed investors owned 11,000 single-family homes in Charlotte and turned them into rental properties—mostly in neighborhoods that already have a limited housing supply. What You Need To Know. Charlotte leads the nation for the highest...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

91-year-old woman in Charlotte safely found

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department has safely located a missing 91-year-old woman. Willie Mae McLean was last seen at her home on Coronet Way in Charlotte around 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 8. She was found unharmed. McLean was last seen wearing pink pajamas and a pink hose...
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Society
Statesville Record & Landmark

Learn about Fifth Street’s services in Iredell County

Fifth Street Ministries, while located in Statesville serves all of Iredell County, which is one message they want to share during a Meet and Greet No Ask Event to be held from 6-8 p.m. Nov. 3 at Par Blu, 152 N. Main St., Mooresville. This event, noted Amy Freeze, director...
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Project Pink providing mammograms to uninsured women in Charlotte area

A survivor talked to WBTV's Caroline Hicks about the importance of regular breast screenings. WBTV hosted the Project Pink bus in its parking lot for the seventh year on Friday. Breast cancer survivor raising money for Project Pink. Updated: Oct. 5, 2022 at 10:50 PM EDT. Project Pink brings mammograms...
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Linus Realestate#Transitional Housing#Nonprofit Organization#Nonprofits#Southern Comfort Inn#Urban Creation Usa
WCNC

Nearly 700 new homes approved to be built in Gastonia

GASTONIA, N.C. — More expansion is coming to Gastonia, specifically in the form of new homes. On Thursday, Oct. 6, the Gastonia Planning Commission approved about 700 more residences in the city. This plan creates the opportunity for thousands to move in, but not everyone sees eye-to-eye on this.
GASTONIA, NC
charlotteonthecheap.com

Reed Gold Mine: Trick or Treat in an underground mine

For a unique Halloween experience, bring the kids to Reed Gold Mine, 9621 Reed Mine Road, Midland, NC. Reed Gold Mine is in Cabarrus County, about 26 miles to the east of the center of Charlotte. Fall is looking great around Charlotte, whether you’re looking for something spooky or totally...
MIDLAND, NC
WBTV

Iranian women in Charlotte keeping spotlight on injustices in their country

Saturday was officially the 2022 Pink Cupcake Walk and thousands of people came out to Truist Field to support breast cancer survivors and thrivers. American Sign Language, or ASL, interpretation is now available during Charlotte city council business meetings. Lancaster County shooting suspect turns himself in, facing murder charge. Updated:...
CHARLOTTE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Homeless
thecharlottepost.com

Affordable housing advocate Charis Blackmon emphasizes ‘staying power’

Affordable housing advocate Charis Blackmon emphasizes ‘staying power’. Leads West Side Community Land Trust’s growing list of initiatives. West Side Community Land Trust executive director Charis Blackmon is on the forefront of making affordable housing a reality in historically Black neighborhoods where lower-income residents are under stress from rapid gentrification.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Cabarrus Economic Development celebrates National Manufacturing Day

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - Cabarrus Economic Development (EDC) recently celebrated local manufacturers and their impact on Cabarrus County for National Manufacturing Day and showcased the innovation and resilience of the industry. “In what was once a textile manufacturing hub, Cabarrus County’s manufacturing industry has diversified and advanced to now include...
CONCORD, NC
WBTV

Jimmie Johnson Scholarship Fund announces 2022 winner

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - Abigail Singler has been named the recipient of the 2022 Jimmie Johnson Scholarship Award. Singler, who is a freshman at Appalachian State University, is from Concord, North Carolina, and is majoring in Fitness, Nutrition and Exercise Science. She is a graduate from Hickory Ridge High School. SIngler will receive $4,800 per year for 10 years from the award.
CONCORD, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy