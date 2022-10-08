Read full article on original website
3 Great Seafood Places in NevadaAlina AndrasNevada State
Reno accepting proposals for murals on National Bowling Stadium until November 7D.J. EatonReno, NV
Chewy Unveils a New Ecommerce Fulfillment Center in North RenoAnthony J LynchReno, NV
Local Widow Fears HomelessnessDawn CranfieldFernley, NV
New Leadership Takes Charge at Tesla Gigafactory in Reno, NevadaAnthony J LynchReno, NV
KOLO TV Reno
City of Reno begins next phase of Micromobility Pilot Project
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The City of Reno has started the next phase of its Micromobility Pilot Project. Virginia Street will be closed from 1st Street through 5th Street through Oct. 21, as crews remove the temporary micromobilty barriers and restripe the road for two-way traffic. During the test phase...
2news.com
Reno Police Investigating After Fatal Vehicle Versus Pedestrian Crash
The driver remained on scene and is cooperating with the investigation. The driver remained on scene and is cooperating with the investigation.
2news.com
Reno Police Awarded Multiple Office of Traffic Safety Grants
The Reno Police Department in conjunction with the Nevada Department of Public Safety, Office of Traffic Safety, has been awarded several grants to help fund traffic related enforcement efforts in the City of Reno from October, 2022 through September, 2023. DUI Enforcement - $53,097.00 - funding from this grant will...
2news.com
Police Investigating After Man Found Dead in Downtown Reno
Just after midnight on October 9, 2022, Reno Police responded to gunshots heard in downtown. When officers arrived to the area of Museum Drive and the riverwalk path, they found a man who was pronounced dead at the scene. The man's identity will not be released until his next of...
KOLO TV Reno
Man shot and killed in downtown Reno; $5,000 reward offered
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A man was shot and killed early Sunday near downtown Reno, the Reno Police Department said. Police responded to the area of Museum Drive and the path along the Truckee River shortly after midnight after a report of shots being fired. Police found a man and determined...
2news.com
Motorcyclist injured, driver arrested in East Prater Way crash
A motorcyclist suffered serious injuries after being involved in a crash in Sparks Thursday night. On Thursday, October 6, around 7:54 PM, Sparks Police, Sparks Fire and REMSA responded to the intersection of East Prater Way and Marina Gateway Drive for a report of a motorcycle versus vehicle traffic collision.
2news.com
Teen suffers minor injuries in apartment shooting on Mira Loma Dr.
Reno Police say a teenager suffered minor injuries after being shot at an apartment complex Saturday night. The shooting happened in the 4000 block of Mira Loma Drive at around 8:40 p.m. It is unknown what led up to the shooting, but police say the victim went to a nearby...
KOLO TV Reno
Pedestrian killed in Carson City hit and run; more info sought
CARSON CITY , Nev. (KOLO) -A pedestrian died Thursday in a hit-and-run crash near the intersection of Stewart Street and Little Lane in Carson City and investigators ask the public if it has any information. The driver was later found and arrested following the crash at about 5:11 p.m. The...
2news.com
One treated for smoke inhalation after motel complex fire in Reno
Reno Fire crews were able to knock down a fire at a motel complex in Reno Saturday night. The fire was reported around 10:20 p.m. in the 1400 block of East 4th Street. Officials say one person was transported to the hospital for smoke inhalation. The fire was contained to...
2news.com
Suspect arrested after fatal hit & run crash in Carson City
The Carson City Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal hit and run crash that occurred Thursday afternoon. The crash happened near the intersection of Stewart St. and Little Lane around 5:12 p.m. on Thursday, October 6, 2022. It's unknown what led up to the crash but the sheriff's office says...
KOLO TV Reno
Homeless man dies after vehicle vs pedestrian accident
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Police Department is investigating after an early morning car crash claimed the life of a pedestrian. They say that around 8:00 a.m. in the area of East 5th street and Elko Street, a commercial vehicle was backing up when it struck a pedestrian in the travel lane.
thefallonpost.org
Williams NDOT Project Nears Completion
The Nevada Department of Transportation has substantially completed a project to resurface U.S. 50 and upgrade sidewalks for enhanced traffic safety and mobility in downtown Fallon. The periodic lane, shoulder, and sidewalk closures which have been in place since March are now over, although drivers will see very brief closures...
KOLO TV Reno
One person treated for smoke inhalation after Reno apartment fire
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A person had to be treated at the hospital Saturday night after a fire at an East Fourth Street residence, the Reno Fire Department said. Firefighters went to the Economy Inn at East Fourth Street and Montello Street at 10:20 p.m. and found a second-story apartment on fire. Fire crews were a short distance from the fire and kept flames to one room.
2news.com
Lane and Ramp Closures in Effect for Spaghetti Bowl Renovations
Weekend paving operations will start tonight, October 7, as part of NDOT's Spaghetti Bowl Xpress renovations. From 8 p.m. tonight until 6 a.m. tomorrow, October 8, northbound I-580 will be reduced to one lane, with intermittent ramp closures, from Villanova Drive to the Spaghetti Bowl. Consecutive ramps will not be closed at the same time.
Nevada Appeal
U.S. 50 lane closures in Carson start Oct. 9
The Nevada Department of Transportation will begin work Oct. 9 to reconstruct the walking/biking path along U.S. Highway 50 in east Carson City. That will result in night lane and shoulder closures on weekdays between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. through December. But officials said at least one lane of...
2news.com
Sparks Police Say Missing Teen Found Safe
Sparks Police have confirmed a missing teenage was found on the night of October 8, 2022 after being missing for 5 days. They say she was safely returned to her family. Vania is described as 17-years-old, 5'4 with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing green pants,...
2news.com
Sparks Police need help locating missing teen
Sparks Police are seeking help from the public in locating a teenager last seen earlier this month. Vania Mendoza was last seen in Sparks on October 3, 2022. Vania is described as 17-years-old, 5'4 with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing green pants, white shoes and...
2news.com
Crews Respond to Early Morning Fire at Northwest Reno Business
An investigation is underway after an early morning attic fire at a northwest Reno business. Fire crews responded to heavy black smoke coming from the roof of Pizza Guys on Robb Drive around 3:30 a.m. Fire crews quickly knocked down the fire which was contained to an electrical room. No...
2news.com
Human remains of missing man from Fernley found
According to the Lyon County Sheriff's Office, Deputies in Storey County have recovered human remains of a man who was reported missing. Buddy Yoscovitch was last seen on September 23 in Fernley and his vehicle was located near Patrick. The next of kin has been notified and the Storey County...
2news.com
Carson City Sheriff Investigating Series of BB Gun Shootings at Vehicles, Houses in September
The Carson City Sheriff’s Office has been investigating a series of BB gun shootings to vehicles and houses during the month of September. On Wednesday, October 5, 2022, Detectives identified several juveniles alleged to have been involved in the bb gun shootings. Interviews were conducted and the BB gun...
