Lucy Mae Banks Stancel, age 92, of Dacula, passed away peacefully at her home on Saturday, October 8, 2022, surrounded by her family. Lucy was born on July 19, 1930 and lived in Gwinnett County for most of her life. She was married to her beloved husband, Cline Stancel, for 53 years before his death in 2003. She was also preceded in death by her loving parents Odell and Mae Banks, her daughter-in-law Melinda Freeman Stancel, granddaughter Natalie Mae Stancel, and great-grandson Zane Stancel. She was an active member of Duncan Creek Congregational Church where she was famous for her cornbread dressing and caramel poundcake. She was best known as Mama, Grandma Lucy, Aunt Lucy, and GG.

DACULA, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO