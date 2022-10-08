ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
White County, GA

Football: Lumpkin County scores late to down Gilmer, 31-28

ELLIJAY, Ga. — A touchdown with 35 seconds to go gave Lumpkin County its first and only lead of the night as the Indians held on to beat Gilmer, 31-28. The Indian defense held the Bobcats to just 54 second half rushing yards after giving up 300 in the first half, holding Gilmer to just seven points after the halftime break.
GILMER, TX
Football: North Hall's comeback falls short in 33-24 loss to Madison Co.

GAINESVILLE, Ga. — Madison County held off a late North Hall charge to win the key Region 8-4A battle, 33-24, Friday Night at The Brickyard at Lynn Cottrell Stadium. Camden Smith and the Madison County triple-option fought off The Brickyard magic in a game that went from a potential Red Raider (3-3, 2-2 Region 8-4A) blowout to a nailbiter late.
GAINESVILLE, GA
Georgia back to No. 1, UT to No. 6; JMU ranked for first time

Georgia took back the No. 1 spot in The Associated Press college football poll from Alabama on Sunday after being bumped out last week by the Crimson Tide, who slid to No. 3. The Bulldogs received 32 first-place votes and 1,535 points in the Top 25, to easily reclaim No. 1. They were just two points behind Alabama at No. 2 last week.
ATHENS, GA
THE END ZONE HIGHLIGHTS: Bleckley County hosts Dublin in our Game of the Week

COCHRAN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bleckley County Royals welcomed the Dublin Fighting Irish in our Game of the Week. The Royals (6-0) were ranked #4 in Division 1 of Class A. They were scoring 39 points per game and allowing just seven points per game. The Fighting Irish had only allowed 13 points per game on the season.
DUBLIN, GA
THE END ZONE HIGHLIGHTS: Veterans hosts Lee County

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Veterans Warhawks welcomed the Lee County Trojans to Freedom Field. The Warhawks (4-2) were scoring 25 points per game while allowing 27 points per game. The Trojans (5-1) beat Houston County 50-21 last week.
KATHLEEN, GA
Bill Curry sends well wishes to former coaching rival Vince Dooley

The Georgia-Georgia Tech rivalry is known as “Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate,” but on Sunday, a former Yellow Jackets coach had a message of support for a Bulldogs legend. This weekend, it was announced that Vince Dooley is in the hospital dealing with a mild case of COVID-19. Bill Curry took to social media to offer his support and well wishes to his former coaching rival.
ATHENS, GA
Legendary Georgia football coach Vince Dooley hospitalized

ATHENS, Ga. - Georgia Bulldogs legend Vince Dooley has been hospitalized with COVID-19. Athletic department spokesman Claude Felton says it is a "mild case." The former University of Georgia head football coach and director of athletics apparently had been battling a case of pneumonia and had canceled his appearance at the UGA bookstore before the Auburn game.
ATHENS, GA
Funeral arrangements announced for slain Jefferson High School student

Funeral services will be held this week for a star Jefferson High School football player who was shot to death on Wednesday in Lawrenceville. Elijah DeWitt, 18, was found dead with a gunshot wound at about 8:15 p.m. in the parking lot of Sugarloaf Mills Mall near Dave & Busters. Two Lawrenceville teens were arrested on Friday and charged in the death investigation.
JEFFERSON, GA
Lucy Mae Banks Stancel

Lucy Mae Banks Stancel, age 92, of Dacula, passed away peacefully at her home on Saturday, October 8, 2022, surrounded by her family. Lucy was born on July 19, 1930 and lived in Gwinnett County for most of her life. She was married to her beloved husband, Cline Stancel, for 53 years before his death in 2003. She was also preceded in death by her loving parents Odell and Mae Banks, her daughter-in-law Melinda Freeman Stancel, granddaughter Natalie Mae Stancel, and great-grandson Zane Stancel. She was an active member of Duncan Creek Congregational Church where she was famous for her cornbread dressing and caramel poundcake. She was best known as Mama, Grandma Lucy, Aunt Lucy, and GG.
DACULA, GA
Edgar Pilgrim

Edgar Pilgrim, 81 of Gainesville died Saturday October 8, 2022. Those wishing to send online condolences to the family may do so at littledavenport.com. Little & Davenport Funeral Home and Crematory, 355 Dawsonville Highway, SW, Gainesville, Georgia 30501 is in charge of arrangements.
GAINESVILLE, GA
Saturday downtown shooting injures UGA student

A University of Georgia student was hit in the hand during a shooting early Saturday morning, one of several shootings in recent months in downtown Athens. According to authorities, the student was a bystander and suffered a non-life-threatening injury. The incident occurred at around 2:15 a.m. on Saturday on Clayton Street near Pulaski Street.
ATHENS, GA
