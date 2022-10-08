Read full article on original website
Related
accesswdun.com
Football: Lumpkin County scores late to down Gilmer, 31-28
ELLIJAY, Ga. — A touchdown with 35 seconds to go gave Lumpkin County its first and only lead of the night as the Indians held on to beat Gilmer, 31-28. The Indian defense held the Bobcats to just 54 second half rushing yards after giving up 300 in the first half, holding Gilmer to just seven points after the halftime break.
accesswdun.com
Football: North Hall's comeback falls short in 33-24 loss to Madison Co.
GAINESVILLE, Ga. — Madison County held off a late North Hall charge to win the key Region 8-4A battle, 33-24, Friday Night at The Brickyard at Lynn Cottrell Stadium. Camden Smith and the Madison County triple-option fought off The Brickyard magic in a game that went from a potential Red Raider (3-3, 2-2 Region 8-4A) blowout to a nailbiter late.
Kingsport Times-News
Georgia back to No. 1, UT to No. 6; JMU ranked for first time
Georgia took back the No. 1 spot in The Associated Press college football poll from Alabama on Sunday after being bumped out last week by the Crimson Tide, who slid to No. 3. The Bulldogs received 32 first-place votes and 1,535 points in the Top 25, to easily reclaim No. 1. They were just two points behind Alabama at No. 2 last week.
41nbc.com
THE END ZONE HIGHLIGHTS: Bleckley County hosts Dublin in our Game of the Week
COCHRAN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bleckley County Royals welcomed the Dublin Fighting Irish in our Game of the Week. The Royals (6-0) were ranked #4 in Division 1 of Class A. They were scoring 39 points per game and allowing just seven points per game. The Fighting Irish had only allowed 13 points per game on the season.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
41nbc.com
THE END ZONE HIGHLIGHTS: Veterans hosts Lee County
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Veterans Warhawks welcomed the Lee County Trojans to Freedom Field. The Warhawks (4-2) were scoring 25 points per game while allowing 27 points per game. The Trojans (5-1) beat Houston County 50-21 last week.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Bill Curry sends well wishes to former coaching rival Vince Dooley
The Georgia-Georgia Tech rivalry is known as “Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate,” but on Sunday, a former Yellow Jackets coach had a message of support for a Bulldogs legend. This weekend, it was announced that Vince Dooley is in the hospital dealing with a mild case of COVID-19. Bill Curry took to social media to offer his support and well wishes to his former coaching rival.
Tyler Williams, Georgia Bulldogs newest commitment, easily outruns defense for long touchdown grab
Lakeland High School (Florida) wide receiver Tyler Williams is the newest member of the Georgia Bulldogs' 2023 recruiting class, a group that ranks No. 2 nationally. On Friday night, the 6-foot-3, 200-pound pass-catcher gave Georgia fans a taste of what they can expect from him, as the big ...
Clemson's backfield takes a hit
CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. -- While most of the attrition Clemson is dealing with lies on the defensive side of the ball, the Tigers' offense has also taken a hit. Clemson coach Dabo Swinney revealed following the (...)
RELATED PEOPLE
fox5atlanta.com
Legendary Georgia football coach Vince Dooley hospitalized
ATHENS, Ga. - Georgia Bulldogs legend Vince Dooley has been hospitalized with COVID-19. Athletic department spokesman Claude Felton says it is a "mild case." The former University of Georgia head football coach and director of athletics apparently had been battling a case of pneumonia and had canceled his appearance at the UGA bookstore before the Auburn game.
Herbstreit's top teams after Saturday
Each week, ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit releases his top 6 teams following Saturday's action. Where does Clemson fall after Week Six? The Tigers remain in Herbstreit's top teams but aren't in the top four (...)
accesswdun.com
Funeral arrangements announced for slain Jefferson High School student
Funeral services will be held this week for a star Jefferson High School football player who was shot to death on Wednesday in Lawrenceville. Elijah DeWitt, 18, was found dead with a gunshot wound at about 8:15 p.m. in the parking lot of Sugarloaf Mills Mall near Dave & Busters. Two Lawrenceville teens were arrested on Friday and charged in the death investigation.
Funeral arrangements made for star football player shot outside of Dave & Busters in Gwinnett County
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Funeral arrangements were announced for the teen who was shot and killed as he walked out of Dave & Buster’s at Sugarloaf Mill Mall on Oct. 5. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Elijah DeWitt, 18, was a star football...
IN THIS ARTICLE
accesswdun.com
Lucy Mae Banks Stancel
Lucy Mae Banks Stancel, age 92, of Dacula, passed away peacefully at her home on Saturday, October 8, 2022, surrounded by her family. Lucy was born on July 19, 1930 and lived in Gwinnett County for most of her life. She was married to her beloved husband, Cline Stancel, for 53 years before his death in 2003. She was also preceded in death by her loving parents Odell and Mae Banks, her daughter-in-law Melinda Freeman Stancel, granddaughter Natalie Mae Stancel, and great-grandson Zane Stancel. She was an active member of Duncan Creek Congregational Church where she was famous for her cornbread dressing and caramel poundcake. She was best known as Mama, Grandma Lucy, Aunt Lucy, and GG.
accesswdun.com
Edgar Pilgrim
Edgar Pilgrim, 81 of Gainesville died Saturday October 8, 2022. Those wishing to send online condolences to the family may do so at littledavenport.com. Little & Davenport Funeral Home and Crematory, 355 Dawsonville Highway, SW, Gainesville, Georgia 30501 is in charge of arrangements.
Suspects arrested in Anderson Co. for the murder of Georgia high school football player
Two arrests were made Thursday in Anderson County, Ga. in connection to the murder of a high school football player.
wuga.org
Saturday downtown shooting injures UGA student
A University of Georgia student was hit in the hand during a shooting early Saturday morning, one of several shootings in recent months in downtown Athens. According to authorities, the student was a bystander and suffered a non-life-threatening injury. The incident occurred at around 2:15 a.m. on Saturday on Clayton Street near Pulaski Street.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
UGA student injured in double shooting near campus; Gwinnett man arrested
A Lawrenceville man has been arrested in a shooting that left two people injured just blocks from the University of Georgia campus Saturday morning, according to police.
Mom speaks out about beloved son, high school football player's shooting death
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Elijah DeWitt's mom said her son was a gentle giant taken too soon. The 18-year-old was gunned down Wednesday night 50 feet outside the Dave & Buster's at the Sugarloaf Mills Mall in Lawrenceville. A suspect – Chandler Zion Richardson, 19, is in custody in...
32-Year-Old Killed In A Fatal Crash In Macon (Macon, GA)
According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, a fatal crash was reported in Macon, on Wednesday. Officials confirmed that 1 person died due to [..]. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
Jack's restaurant opening 6th Georgia location, giving away free brunch to first 50 customers
COCHRAN, Ga. — Jack's Family Restaurants announced that a new location will be opening up in Cochran, Georgia on October 10. The building will open at 5 a.m. and will be the sixth Jack's location in Georgia. It has been under construction since May and is located at 161...
Comments / 0