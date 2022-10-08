ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora, CO

Woman struck and killed by Aurora Water Department truck

A woman is dead after being hit by an Aurora City Water Department truck Friday morning.

The 66-year-old woman was hit in a crosswalk at East 6th Avenue and Helena Street and later pronounced dead.

The driver of the city's truck stayed scene.

At this time, he has not been cited, officials say.

"We're fully cooperating with the investigation and extend our deepest condolences to the victim's family," a statement from Aurora Water read.

Any witnesses to the crash should contact police.

