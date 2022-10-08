ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

Mets turn to Jacob deGrom in must-win game two on Saturday

By Ryan Chichester
WFAN Sports Radio
WFAN Sports Radio
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4C58fx_0iQvH3pj00

With the season on the line, the Mets will turn to their ace on Saturday night.

Buck Showalter confirmed after Friday’s loss that Jacob dGerom will start for New York in game two of the Wild Card Series, with a win forcing a do-or-die game three on Sunday and a loss ending a 101-win season far earlier than Mets fans hoped.

DeGrom disappointed in his last start against the Braves and recently struggled against poor offensive teams like the A’s, but he will look to find the form he had when he first returned from his year-long stint on the shelf back in July.

The Mets’ playoff lives depend on it.

