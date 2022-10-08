Read full article on original website
Me 2 Guest✅✅✅✅
2d ago
To protect yourself from a stabbing, Vote in the LaLa’s and have them ban all knives. No kitchen or steak knives. Not even a Cub Scout knife either. Ban them all, Every single knife. This will show everyone. Problem solved by the LaLa’s. Everyone is protected!!!
Reply
6
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Las Vegas stabbing suspect who killed two and wounded six identified as illegal alien from GuatemalaLauren JessopLas Vegas, NV
UNLV Football: Everything goes horribly wrong for the Rebels against San Jose StateEugene AdamsParadise, NV
Journalist Carl Bernstein and romance novelist Elin Hilderbrand to speak at Las Vegas Book Festival on October 22D.J. EatonLas Vegas, NV
3 Great Seafood Places in NevadaAlina AndrasNevada State
Shamrock Series 2022: another great college football game is coming to Las Vegas this weekendEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
Related
Chronicle
Washington Woman Killed in Las Vegas Stabbing Rampage
A Spokane woman was one of two killed in a random Las Vegas stabbing spree Thursday morning. Six people remain hospitalized. Maris DiGiovanni, 30, died of her wounds Thursday, the Clark County coroner's office told the Las Vegas Review-Journal. DiGiovanni graduated from Lewis and Clark High School in 2010 before...
Las Vegas stabbing suspect said he 'let the anger out'
Victims of a quick series of stabbings on the Las Vegas Strip described the shock and horror of the unexpected attack on a group of showgirls and others.
Candlelight Vigil: Remembering Maris Jordan DiGiovanni
Maris Jordan DiGiovanni was a victim of a mass stabbing attack on the Las Vegas Strip that killed two people and injured six others.
‘She was a light to the world’: Family mourns Spokane native killed in Las Vegas stabbings
SPOKANE, Wash. — The family of a woman stabbed and killed in Las Vegas describe her as a beloved wife, sister and daughter. Maris Jordan, who is originally from Spokane, was one of two people killed on the Strip Thursday. Six others were injured. The suspect is now in custody. Jordan was born to two local teachers. Her mother works...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Suspect in Las Vegas stabbings solicited work 2 days before
LAS VEGAS (AP) — The suspect in a stabbing rampage on the Las Vegas Strip that left two people dead and six injured was in Los Angeles soliciting employment from strangers two days before the attack, according to a California TV station. In a video taken Tuesday by photographer Jorge Lopez for NBCLA sister station Telemundo 52, a man who identified himself as Yoni Barrios approached Lopez outside Los Angeles City Hall and asked for help, saying he had lost his home and everything he had. “He kept telling me, ‘I just want an opportunity, I just want to start from scratch,’” said Lopez, who was in downtown Los Angeles on assignment at the time. The TV station said Lopez didn’t realize the significance of the video until Barrios’ arrest Thursday in Las Vegas.
WSU graduate among victims killed in Las Vegas stabbing spree
Maris Mareen Digiovanni, a Spokane native and WSU graduate, was one of the two people killed in a stabbing spree in Las Vegas on Thursday. Her brother Gage Digiovanni made the announcement on Facebook. According to The Associated Press, Yoni Barrios, 32, is accused of a stabbing rampage that left...
FOX 28 Spokane
Woman from Spokane killed in Las Vegas stabbing
SPOKANE, Wash. – It has been confirmed that one of the victims of a deadly stabbing in Las Vegas is from Spokane. Maris Digiovanni was killed on the strip along with one other victim. Their attacker is in custody. Maris Digiovanni was captain of the Pole Vault team at...
Idaho signs letter telling Biden it wants passenger rail service linking state with Utah, Nevada
BOISE - The Idaho Transportation joined with similar agencies in Utah and Nevada to tell the federal government it is interested in a set of new passenger rail corridors that could connect Boise, Salt Lake City, and Las Vegas. The agencies signed a letter to Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg two...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Spokane native killed in Las Vegas stabbings
LAS VEGAS, Nevada — One of the victims of Thursday’s deadly stabbings in Las Vegas was Spokane native Maris Jordan. Jordan, whose maiden name was DiGiovanni, was one of two people killed. Six others were injured; three of those people were hospitalized in critical condition and another three were in stable condition, according to Las Vegas police.
'She fought as hard as she could': Spokane girl flown home from Texas to spend time with family loses battle with cancer
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — "Miss E," the little girl from Spokane with terminal cancer whose last wish came true after she came back home to spend time with her siblings and have pizza, died on Thursday. According to a social media post by Rick Clark, a man who worked...
Fox5 KVVU
Showgirl model killed, sisters from Maryland among injured in Las Vegas Strip mass stabbing
Showgirls and models: The show must go on, with safety in mind. The show must go on for hundreds of performers and models in the Entertainment Capital of the World, who proudly donned the iconic Las Vegas Showgirl costume the day after the attack on the Strip. Updated: 6 hours...
FOX 28 Spokane
“She looked like a lobotomy patient”: Spokane dog owner petitions for investigation of K9 Country Club
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – An online petition has garnered signatures from 2,200 people, asking for the public to lodge a complaint with the Attorney General against a local dog training facility. The petition claims a lack of inspection and negative training methods at the K9 Country Club Pet Center...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Spokane police chief tells WSDOT he may declare I-90 homeless camp a Chronic Nuisance Property
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police Chief Craig Meidl sent a letter to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) on Wednesday stating the homeless encampment near I-90 and Freya Street is "in danger of being declared a chronic nuisance" property. The homeless camp near I-90, commonly referred to as...
Las Vegas police: Missing 80-year-old man found safe
A missing 80-year-old man was located Monday morning and is safe, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department reports.
Spokane Valley Fire Department wants to keep you safe this Fire Prevention Week
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Sunday marks the 100th anniversary of Fire Prevention Week. The 2022 theme is “Fire won’t wait. Plan your escape.” For the entire week, the Spokane Valley Fire Department wants to share important information to you to keep you and your family safe. SVFD says it is important for you to know what they are sending out...
Freeman High School shooter prepares to appeal sentencing
SPOKANE, Wash. — The man responsible for killing one student and injuring three others in 2017 at Freeman High School is preparing to appeal his sentencing, according to court documents. Caleb Sharpe opened fire inside Freeman High School in 2017, killing sophomore Sam Strahan and injuring three freshmen girls.
Air 4 Adventure: Spokane fall and Green Bluff go hand in hand
SPOKANE, Wash. — For most people who live in Spokane County, when they think off apple or pumpkin picking, they first thing that comes to mind is Greenbluff. In this week’s Air 4 Adventure, we give you a bird’s eye view as farmers get ready and prepare for the Fall Harvest Festival.
963kklz.com
Warning: ‘Jugging’ Is Fastest Growing Crime Trend
Law enforcement departments are noticing an alarming new crime trend: “Jugging.”. As if we all didn’t have enough to worry about with cyber criminals, now thieves are following people home after they make a withdrawal of cash at a financial institution, and then robbing them of their money in a more secluded setting. Women, people of smaller stature, and the elderly, seem to be the most consistent targets of these “jugging” incidents.
americanmilitarynews.com
Body camera video shows fatal police shooting of ex-Marine in North Las Vegas
Newly released body camera footage shows the fatal police shooting of a former U.S. Marine who was carrying an AR-15 in his own backyard in North Las Vegas. Darin Dyer, 38, was shot dead just before 10:30 p.m. on Sept. 24 by Sgt. Paul Sanderson, North Las Vegas Police Department spokesman Sgt. Jeff Wall said.
Las Vegas police: Woman drunk, fled scene in fatal east valley crash with motorcylist
Las Vegas police are investigating a crash involving a moped rider near Lamb and Charleston Boulevards.
98.3 The KEY
Pasco WA
8K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
98.3 The Key plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 8