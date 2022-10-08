ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 8

Me 2 Guest✅✅✅✅
2d ago

To protect yourself from a stabbing, Vote in the LaLa’s and have them ban all knives. No kitchen or steak knives. Not even a Cub Scout knife either. Ban them all, Every single knife. This will show everyone. Problem solved by the LaLa’s. Everyone is protected!!!

Reply
6
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Chronicle

Washington Woman Killed in Las Vegas Stabbing Rampage

A Spokane woman was one of two killed in a random Las Vegas stabbing spree Thursday morning. Six people remain hospitalized. Maris DiGiovanni, 30, died of her wounds Thursday, the Clark County coroner's office told the Las Vegas Review-Journal. DiGiovanni graduated from Lewis and Clark High School in 2010 before...
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Spokane, WA
Crime & Safety
City
Las Vegas, NV
City
Spokane, WA
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
Las Vegas, NV
Crime & Safety
State
Washington State
Local
Nevada Crime & Safety
The Associated Press

Suspect in Las Vegas stabbings solicited work 2 days before

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The suspect in a stabbing rampage on the Las Vegas Strip that left two people dead and six injured was in Los Angeles soliciting employment from strangers two days before the attack, according to a California TV station. In a video taken Tuesday by photographer Jorge Lopez for NBCLA sister station Telemundo 52, a man who identified himself as Yoni Barrios approached Lopez outside Los Angeles City Hall and asked for help, saying he had lost his home and everything he had. “He kept telling me, ‘I just want an opportunity, I just want to start from scratch,’” said Lopez, who was in downtown Los Angeles on assignment at the time. The TV station said Lopez didn’t realize the significance of the video until Barrios’ arrest Thursday in Las Vegas.
LAS VEGAS, NV
FOX 28 Spokane

Woman from Spokane killed in Las Vegas stabbing

SPOKANE, Wash. – It has been confirmed that one of the victims of a deadly stabbing in Las Vegas is from Spokane. Maris Digiovanni was killed on the strip along with one other victim. Their attacker is in custody. Maris Digiovanni was captain of the Pole Vault team at...
SPOKANE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Violent Crime#Wynn Las Vegas
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Spokane native killed in Las Vegas stabbings

LAS VEGAS, Nevada — One of the victims of Thursday’s deadly stabbings in Las Vegas was Spokane native Maris Jordan. Jordan, whose maiden name was DiGiovanni, was one of two people killed. Six others were injured; three of those people were hospitalized in critical condition and another three were in stable condition, according to Las Vegas police.
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KREM2

Freeman High School shooter prepares to appeal sentencing

SPOKANE, Wash. — The man responsible for killing one student and injuring three others in 2017 at Freeman High School is preparing to appeal his sentencing, according to court documents. Caleb Sharpe opened fire inside Freeman High School in 2017, killing sophomore Sam Strahan and injuring three freshmen girls.
SPOKANE, WA
963kklz.com

Warning: ‘Jugging’ Is Fastest Growing Crime Trend

Law enforcement departments are noticing an alarming new crime trend: “Jugging.”. As if we all didn’t have enough to worry about with cyber criminals, now thieves are following people home after they make a withdrawal of cash at a financial institution, and then robbing them of their money in a more secluded setting. Women, people of smaller stature, and the elderly, seem to be the most consistent targets of these “jugging” incidents.
AUSTIN, TX
98.3 The KEY

98.3 The KEY

Pasco WA
8K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

98.3 The Key plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy