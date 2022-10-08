Police and faith communities gather to promote peace as Philadelphia's gun violence issue continues 01:45

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia police are teaming up with the community this weekend to take back neighborhoods from gun violence. It's been an ongoing battle to find the solution to gun violence.

The police and the faith community are hoping their partnership will promote peace and unity.

They say they are stronger together.

The faith community and police walked side by side through the streets of Nicetown on Friday afternoon.

"We have an opportunity to come together, you know, for a good purpose for the community to show unity and support for each other. It's a win because that's what we need in today's society. We can't be separated," Inspector Jae Thomas said.

Their prayer march is a part of Faith and Blue Weekend, where the faith community and police team up in an effort to promote change in the city that's plagued with gun violence.

"It's very important in today's day and age. I mean, you see the violence, you see the issues that we are dealing with here in Philadelphia," Thomas said.

"It important that people see them not in a car but walking and meeting the community and letting them know how much they care," Desiree L.A. Whitfield, a community member, said.

Participants stopped along the route and spoke with people in the neighborhood.

"If I can change one heart with a heart of love, that's all we need," Whitefield said.

And while change will not be quick or easy, they plan to tackle it one step and one community at a time.

"We need to come together. Everybody in the city of Philadelphia. Not just in this community, but across Philadelphia. We all need to come together to combat the crime," Rev. Pam McDuffie, the president and chaplin at the 39th District, said.

The faith and blue weekend runs until Sunday.

