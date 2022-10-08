Lafayette, October 08 High School 🏈 Game Notice

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, IN

October 08 High School 🏈 Game Notice

There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Lafayette.

The Arsenal Technical High School football team will have a game with McCutcheon High School on October 08, 2022, 07:00:00.

Arsenal Technical High School
McCutcheon High School
October 08, 2022
07:00:00
Junior Varsity Football

The Harrison High School football team will have a game with McCutcheon High School on October 08, 2022, 09:00:00.

Harrison High School
McCutcheon High School
October 08, 2022
09:00:00
Freshman Football

Comments / 0

saturdaytradition.com

Purdue Boilermaker named in B1G Network's Play of the Week

Being underdogs obviously didn’t matter to Purdue, as they topped Maryland 31-29 on Saturday. Purdue Payne Durham carried a lot of weight for the Boilermakers in the matchup, literally carrying 4 Maryland defenders down the field at one point. The play earned Durham the B1G Network’s Week 6 Play of the Week.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
testudotimes.com

Three takeaways from Maryland football’s heartbreaking loss to Purdue

Maryland football’s 31-29 loss to Purdue on Saturday was a thrilling, but heartbreaking defeat as the Terps failed to convert a two-point conversion with seconds remaining that would have sent the game to overtime. Maryland looked dominant on both sides of the ball at times throughout Saturday afternoon’s contest....
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
WLFI.com

Meet-and-greet prepares veterans for next Greater Lafayette Honor Flight

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Dozens of area veterans were honored ahead of the next Greater Lafayette Honor Flight. Sunday's meet-and-greet let the veterans meet their guardians for the trip to our nation's capitol. The Greater Lafayette Honor Flight will take off for the second time this year on Tuesday,...
LAFAYETTE, IN
Current Publishing

Ivy Tech to begin School of Nursing program in January

Ivy Tech Community College’s Hamilton County campus in Noblesville will launch its School of Nursing in January, officials have announced. The community college, which announced plans for the School of Nursing Sept. 29, said it was approved by the Indiana State Board of Nursing earlier in the month and will mark the college’s 19th nursing location.
HAMILTON COUNTY, IN
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Indiana

When it comes to comfort food, most people would choose a burger and some crispy fries on the side. If you too love to enjoy a burger with your loved ones from time to time and you also happen to live in Indiana, keep on reading because this article is for you. That's because I have put together a list of four amazing burger spots in Indiana that are praised by local people and travelling for serving truly delicious burgers that make you go back for more time and time again.
INDIANA STATE
Current Publishing

Fayrouz Grill opens on Carmel’s Main Street

Main Street has another food option for those looking to enjoy everything from kebabs to gyros to falafel. Fayrouz Grill opened Sept. 15 at 20 W. Main St. and is owned and operated by two longtime friends, Ahmed Abukhamsa and Aissar Boo. “We are both originally from Palestine and are...
CARMEL, IN
Current Publishing

Geist-area resident killed by roommate at Purdue University

Varun Manish Chheda, a Geist-area resident and Purdue University student, was allegedly killed by his roommate in their dormitory room in the early morning of Oct. 5. Purdue University Police Chief Lesley Wiete identified Ji Min Sha, 22, a junior exchange student from South Korea, as the suspect in Chheda’s death.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Riley Children’s Foundation collecting donations in memory of late Purdue student Varun Chheda

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The family of late Purdue University student Varun Chheda is asking Hoosiers to honor his memory by donating to the Riley Children’s Foundation. Chheda, 20, was killed Monday in a homicide at McCutcheon Hall on Purdue’s West Lafayette campus. He was a senior data science major and a 2020 graduate of Park Tudor School in Indianapolis.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
My 1053 WJLT

The Oldest Bar in Indiana has a Wild History

The oldest continually operating bar in the state of Indiana, has QUITE an interesting history with murder, a brothel, and John Dillinger. Located in Indianapolis, Indiana is a quaint bar that opened nearly two centuries ago in 1850, The Slippery Noodle Inn. While this bar has quite an intriguing name, it wasn't always named The Slippery Noodle Inn, it was originally opened as The Tremont House. According to their website, over the years The Slippery Noodle Inn has had many name changes and ownership changes, but one thing has remained the same, the bar that many have gathered around.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Purdue Asian students feel grief after homicide in dorm room

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) —Charges could be filed soon against a Purdue student accused of killing his 20-year-old roommate from Indianapolis. A day later, a lot of students were in mourning. The student who died, Varun Chheda, and the suspect are members of the Asian community, so the tragedy...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wrtv.com

Where to see the best fall colors in Indiana

Ind. — The leaves are about to change as we move into fall across Indiana. According to the Smoky Mountains 2022 Fall Foliage Prediction Map, most of Indiana will see its near peak around Oct. 24. Leaf predictions will never be 100% accurate. Climate and seasonal weather changes impact...
INDIANA STATE
WTHR

Carmel, Zionsville, Westfield named among top 10 best small cities in America

INDIANAPOLIS — Carmel, Zionsville and Westfield were named among the top 10 small cities in America in a recent study. WalletHub compared more than 1,300 U.S. cities with populations between 25,000 and 100,000 to find which small cities outshine the rest. A panel of experts took into account 43 indicators of livability ranging from housing costs to school-system quality to restaurants per capita.
CARMEL, IN
WANE-TV

‘Unprovoked and senseless’: Purdue University student killed in dorm; Roommate in custody after making the 911 call

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A Purdue University student was killed overnight in his dorm, and his roommate was taken into custody, police say. A university spokesperson confirmed a student was found dead in McCutcheon Hall on the western edge of campus overnight. Police received a call around 12:44 a.m., and according to Purdue officials, it was the suspect who made the call.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
wrtv.com

Westfield police searching for pair of missing teens

WESTFIELD — The Westfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating two missing teenagers. Moises Landaverde, 16, and Joshua Chavarria, 15, were last seen sometime between Friday night and Saturday afternoon. Landaverde is described as 5-feet-8-inches tall and weighing 130 pounds with long brown hair...
WESTFIELD, IN
