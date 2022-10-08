Lafayette, October 08 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Lafayette.
The Arsenal Technical High School football team will have a game with McCutcheon High School on October 08, 2022, 07:00:00.
Arsenal Technical High School
McCutcheon High School
October 08, 2022
07:00:00
Junior Varsity Football
The Harrison High School football team will have a game with McCutcheon High School on October 08, 2022, 09:00:00.
Harrison High School
McCutcheon High School
October 08, 2022
09:00:00
Freshman Football
