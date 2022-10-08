ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

GDOT begins prep for monthslong phase of the 285/400 project

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 2 days ago
FULTON COUNTY, Ga — It’s still a few weeks before Halloween, but here’s something that will frighten drivers.

We were there Friday night when the Georgia Department of Transportation began prep work for the dreaded next phase of the 285/400 project. This phase involves lane closures on 285 in each direction for at least the next eight months.

“Pretty insane,” said driver Kolade Dare. “I kind of struggle with how it is now with the construction they’re doing.”

First, GDOT will close one lane of 285 eastbound starting Saturday night, followed by a westbound lane one to two weeks later.

At least three lanes in each direction will stay open at all times between Roswell Road and Ashford Dunwoody road, but GDOT says drivers should still expect “profound” delays.

“It is emotional for people when we reach a point where we’re going to impact them like this,” said GDOT spokesperson Natalie Dale.

Dale told us she can feel drivers’ pain but says, unfortunately, the lane closures are necessary to replace several old bridges on 285.

She says GDOT rushed to finish other parts of the 285/400 project before closing the lanes to make it a little less scary for drivers.

“What is disheartening to me is the sentiment that somewhere in a big tower in downtown Atlanta, we’re sitting there twiddling our fingers saying, ‘Oh, we can’t wait to watch this,’” said Dale. “We take it very seriously when we have to do something like this.”

GDOT says the best thing drivers can do is to avoid the area, if possible.

