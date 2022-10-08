ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma inmate who sued jail over alleged 'Baby Shark' torture found dead in cell

An Oklahoma inmate who was part of a lawsuit alleging that jail staff tortured detainees was found dead in his cell on Sunday. John Basco, 48, was found unresponsive in his cell in the Oklahoma County Detention Center at approximately 3:52 a.m. on Sunday morning by a detention officer performing site checks, according to a press release from the jail. Emergency responders arrived and Basco was pronounced dead at 4:06 a.m.
Daily Beast

Father and Son Charged in $100 Million Sandwich Scheme

It was the caper of the century: a minuscule New Jersey deli not only became a publicly traded entity but mysteriously grew to have a market value north of $100 million. Now, three men are being charged with illegally pumping up the company’s stock, with the goal of dumping their shares and absconding with the profits. They never even had the chance to pocket their ill-gotten bread.
Mother-daughter duo arrested for reportedly defrauding Medicaid of $106,000 for services not provided to assisted living residents

A mother-daughter duo has been arrested in Florida for allegedly defrauding the Medicaid program of more than $106,000 by billing for psycho-social rehabilitation services they did not provide to six assisted living residents as they had reported. “I’m glad we were able to stop this Medicaid fraud scheme ripping off...
Kansas Police Officer Allegedly Preyed on Black Women and Girls for Years: 'Terrorized a Community'

Prosecutors allege that Roger Golubski, who retired in 2010, brandished a gun during some of his alleged crimes Decades after his alleged crimes, a former Kansas City, Kan., policeman is facing federal charges and accusations he sexually harassed or assaulted at least seven Black women and girls while in uniform. A federal indictment obtained by PEOPLE confirms that Roger Golubski, 69, was charged last week with six counts of deprivation of civil rights stemming from alleged crimes committed during the late 1990s and early 2000s. Five of those...
Expelled Arizona Student Who Allegedly Killed Prof Said He Felt ‘Disrespected’

Court documents have revealed that Murad Dervish, who allegedly shot and killed University of Arizona professor Thomas Meixner on Wednesday, had been expelled and banned from campus after several reports of him threatening staff. Dervish, 46, was expelled in February and staffers were alerted to call the police if he entered the campus’ Harshbarger building. Several people called the police when they saw him enter the building on Wednesday, but he allegedly still managed to shoot and kill Meixner before driving off. After he was pulled over by police, he said, “I hope he’s OK. Probably wishful thinking,” according the court documents obtained by ABC15 Arizona. He also told police “a woman wouldn’t have done this” and that he “just felt so disrespected by that entire department.” Dervish faces a first-degree murder charge and is being held in the Pima County jail without bond.Read it at ABC15 Arizona
New York City doctor, 72, faces 10 years in prison for $31M insurance fraud scheme where he performed unnecessary surgeries on more than 400 homeless people and drug addicts - and offered them 100% interest personal loans to cover costs

A New York City doctor pleaded guilty to being part of an evil scheme that involved performing unnecessary surgery on poor and destitute patients, some of whom were drug addicts, in order to scam insurance companies. Dr. Sady Ribeiro, 72, a pain-management doctor and surgeon, pleaded guilty Thursday to one...
Chaplain: AZ prison 'failed' in its duty prior to his stabbing

An Arizona chaplain is urging changes in mental health care and safety procedures for the state prison system after he was attacked and stabbed by an inmate earlier this year. Inside Florence prison's Central Unit, Chaplain James Allen Miser, 66, was walking across a yard, heading to a religious service on March 3 when an inmate, walking the opposite way, lashed out.
Phony heiress Anna Sorokin released from US immigration detention

Fake heiress Anna Sorokin, whose breathtaking deception of New York's financial elite inspired a hit Netflix series, was released Friday from an immigration detention center but still faces deportation from the United States. Last November, the Board of Immigration Appeals (BIA) granted Sorokin an emergency request to remain in the United States while her removal was being processed, something she will now be able to do outside the walls of the detention center.
Why Are Half of All U.S. Exonerations of Black Prisoners?

Black people represent less than 15 percent of the U.S. population, but they account for more than half of all exonerations, according to a new report released today. The National Registry of Exonerations releases an annual report each spring documenting trends in cases the previous year where people who have been convicted of crimes have subsequently been found guilty. Today's report delves into racial patterns of the 3,200 exonerations the registry has documented dating back to 1989.
SC inmate sentenced for ‘sextortion’ scheme that targeted military

Darnell Kahn could be many things from inside of his prison cell. He could be a young woman looking for love online, an angry father, or a menacing private investigator. All he needed was a smartphone, say federal prosecutors. Kahn, 39, was sentenced to seven years in federal prison on...
Texas Executes Convicted Killer Who Won Religious Rights Case

(Reuters) -A Texas inmate at the center of a legal battle over religious rights of condemned prisoners in the United States was put to death on Wednesday for the 2004 stabbing murder of a convenience store clerk. John Henry Ramirez was pronounced dead at 6:41 p.m. central time in the...
