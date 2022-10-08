ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FEMA

The Hill

FEMA administrator says agency will support ‘everybody’ after Republicans attack Harris equity remark

Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Administrator Deanne Criswell on Sunday responded to Republicans criticizing Vice President Harris for a remark she made stressing equity in the administration’s response to climate change. On Friday, Priyanka Chopra Jonas asked Harris at a Democratic National Committee event about the Biden administration’s goals...
FLORIDA STATE
Toby Hazlewood

Matt Gaetz Asks Federal Government For Help With Hurricane Clean Up After Voting Against Bill To Fund FEMA Last Week

Rep. Matt GaetzGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. On October 2, Florida Republican Matt Gaetz took to Twitter to make an appeal to the federal government for help in cleaning up after Hurricane Ian brought death and destruction to the Sunshine State. He made his appeal on behalf of 'Florida Man', asking for "like half what you sent Ukraine".
FLORIDA STATE

