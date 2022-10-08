ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Keys to the Game: Bulls at Raptors (10.08.22)

The Bulls visit the Great White North this evening to meet up with the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena for their third of four preseason contests. Chicago looks to keep rolling after a 131-113 thumping of the Denver Nuggets at the United Center Friday night, while the Raptors hit the hardwood coming off a 116-100 loss to the Rockets in Houston. Chicago sports a 1-1 mark on the preseason, while Toronto sits 2-1.
