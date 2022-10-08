Read full article on original website
Ja Morant dunks, rookie dance moves highlight Memphis Grizzlies open practice
If rising ticket sales weren't already an indication of increased Memphis Grizzlies appeal, Sunday's open practice sure was. The crowd inside of FedExForum rivaled that of any past Grizzlies open practice. “I’ve been doing this for 19 years here in Memphis, and I’ve never seen a crowd like this for...
Memphis Grizzlies Sign Former Duke Star
On Monday, the Memphis Grizzlies announced that they have signed Matthew Hurt. In 2021, Hurt averaged 18.3 points per game for Duke men's basketball.
Should Miami Heat ‘strike if iron gets hot’ with Duncan Robinson?
In a recent Miami Heat preseason bout against the Memphis Grizzlies, Duncan Robinson scored 29 points and went 5/7 from beyond the arc. This was encouraging, especially after last season’s slump and eventual benching in the playoffs. Robinson still shot over 37 percent in the 2022 regular season, still...
Keys to the Game: Bulls at Raptors (10.08.22)
The Bulls visit the Great White North this evening to meet up with the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena for their third of four preseason contests. Chicago looks to keep rolling after a 131-113 thumping of the Denver Nuggets at the United Center Friday night, while the Raptors hit the hardwood coming off a 116-100 loss to the Rockets in Houston. Chicago sports a 1-1 mark on the preseason, while Toronto sits 2-1.
The Lakers Sign LJ Figueroa and Shaquille Harrison
The Los Angeles Lakers sign LJ Figueroa and Shaquille Harrison. The team also announced they have requested waivers for guards Dwayne Bacon and Javante McCoy, to make way for the new additions. New Additions. Figueroa went undrafted in the 2021 NBA draft. He joined The Dallas Mavericks for Summer League...
Mavs Could Reportedly Sign Former Nuggets Player
According to NBA reporter Marc Stein, the Dallas Mavericks could sign former Denver Nuggets guard Facu Campazzo.
Indiana Pacers wing Aaron Nesmith will miss time with foot injury
Nesmith had a solid start to the preseason, but he will miss time.
At open practice, Grizzlies show just how fun they are
It was possibly the biggest crowd ever for a Grizzlies’ open practice, and the entertainment included Kennedy Chandler being voted champion of the rookie dance competition.
Orlando Magic Sign Recent Los Angeles Clippers Player
On Saturday, the Orlando Magic announced the signing of Jay Scrubb. The 22-year-old played in 18 games for the Los Angeles Clippers last season.
Bulls' Javonte Green Leads Second Half Comeback in Win Vs. Raptors
Bulls observations: Green makes statement vs. Raptors originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Chicago Bulls moved to 2-1 in preseason play with a highly-entertaining 115-98 comeback win over the Raptors on Sunday. Here are 10 observations from the contest:. 1. After getting a look at Javonte Green with the...
Lakers Preseason Highlights: Anthony Davis, Kendrick Nunn, Lonnie Walker IV & Matt Ryan Shine In Win Over Warriors
The Los Angeles Lakers finally ended their preseason drought on Sunday night, beating the Golden State Warriors on the road 124-121. The Lakers were able to win despite missing some key players like LeBron James, Russell Westbrook and Patrick Beverley. Anthony Davis returned to action after missing the last two...
