Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WKYT 27
Rattler, South Carolina shut down No. 13 Kentucky 24-14
LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - Spencer Rattler overcame two early turnovers and threw the go-ahead touchdown pass in the third quarter, Jalen Brooks ran for an insurance TD midway through the fourth and South Carolina scored 17 unanswered points to beat No. 13 Kentucky 24-14. MarShawn Lloyd added a 2-yard touchdown run on the Gamecocks’ first snap right after Kentucky’s Chris Rodriguez Jr. fumbled on the opening play. That quickly seized momentum against the Wildcats (3-3, 1-2 Southeastern Conference), who began with freshman Kaiya Sheron at quarterback in place of injured Will Levis, who wore a protective on his left foot.
Georgetown, October 08 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Corbin High School football team will have a game with Scott County High School on October 08, 2022, 07:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
fox56news.com
UK football drops to No. 22 in AP Top 25
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – For the second straight week, Kentucky football has slid down the ladder in the AP Top 25 poll, checking in at No. 22 this week. The Wildcats (4-2) are tied with Texas for the 22nd spot. Kentucky’s next opponent, Mississippi State, has moved up...
fox56news.com
Oct. 7: Home Team Play of the Week
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Time to pick the Home Team Play of the Week. Watch the plays in the video above and then vote below!. The Oct. 7 Home Team Play of the Week features athletes from Boyle County, Madison Central, and George Rogers Clark. Play number one...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox56news.com
September Lexington crash now labeled as fatal
LEXINGTON, KY. (FOX 56) — A late September crash is now considered fatal after an individual involved passed away in the hospital due to their injuries. First responders were dispatched to the intersection of Harrodsburg Road and Burbank Drive in Lexington on Sept. 29 in response to a two-vehicle crash.
WKYT 27
COVID-19 cases falling in southeastern Kentucky
ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - COVID-19 cases are falling in parts of southeastern Kentucky. Health leaders say the virus is still out there, but they are seeing fewer hospitalizations and overall cases. The Cumberland Valley District Health Department serves several counties, including Rockcastle, and Christy Green, the health department director,...
WKYT 27
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Tracking more ups and downs
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Temperatures will climb through the middle of the week. Our pattern looks pretty good over the next few days. You will see highs reach the low-70s later today. Factor in some of the sunshine and we have ourselves a very pleasant day. I think that most of us will hover around the mid to upper-70s. That’s a pretty good run in the world of weather. It means that highs will actually come in above normal for a few days.
WKYT 27
160th anniversary of the battle of Perryville
PERRYVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - This weekend marks the 160th anniversary of the battle of Perryville. This was the largest and last major battle of the civil war held in Kentucky leaving the state under union control. As Abraham Lincoln once said, “I’d like to have God on my side. “But...
RELATED PEOPLE
Kentucky Basketball pro day observations
Unlike past years, the event was not broadcasted by the SEC Network as only a limited amount of media members were allowed to attend the event. All members of the team participated in the event with the expectation of guard CJ Fredrick. Frederick, who missed the entire 2021-22 season with...
fox56news.com
East Jessamine High School student dies, football game canceled
NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (FOX 56) — A football game was canceled Friday night following the death of an East Jessamine High School student. Around 3 p.m. Friday, the school shared that the scheduled football game against Collins High School was canceled due to unforeseen circumstances. “We did lose an EJHS...
spectrumnews1.com
'It's baffling to us': Family of UK student who died last year to introduce hazing laws in Kentucky
LEXINGTON, Ky. — The family of a University of Kentucky freshman who died last October at a fraternity house is calling for hazing laws in the Commonwealth. One Kentucky family is hoping to make hazing a felony in the state. Their son, Thomas “Lofton” Hazelwood, died last year at...
WKYT 27
Lexington Fire Department names new Junior Fire Chief
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington Fire Department welcomes a new member to its staff - a fifth grader, who is now Junior Fire Chief. Reese Tumlinson was honored Monday morning with a pinning ceremony as the next Lexington Junior Fire Chief. This year’s theme was “Fire Won’t Wait, Plan...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WKYT 27
No. 19 UK Volleyball notches road sweep at Arkansas
FAYETTEVILLE, ARK. (WKYT) - The number 19 Kentucky Volleyball team completed a perfect road sweep over the Arkansas Razorbacks, taking them in five sets (29-31, 25-22, 25, 21, 21-25, 15-12) Saturday night behind 19 kills from Reagan Rutherford. The Cats gave up six set points in the opening set that...
wymt.com
Central Kentucky man facing drug charges following crash in Bell County
BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - An early morning call to a crash last week has left one man in jail facing charges. Last Thursday morning, Pineville Police were called to a possible crash on U.S. 25E near Pineville. When the officer arrived at the scene, he found David Anthony Hale,...
aseaofblue.com
Players and coaches recap South Carolina, plus postgame notes
Saturday night in Lexington, the Kentucky Wildcats fell to South Carolina, 24-14. After the game, myself and other media members caught up with some of the players and coaches. After hardly any generated offense, tons of penalties, and redshirt freshman quarterback in under center, we started by talking with offensive...
saturdaydownsouth.com
What Shane Beamer said after South Carolina upset Kentucky
Shane Beamer and South Carolina went into Lexington, Kentucky, and took down the No. 13 Wildcats 24-14. Yes, Cats quarterback Will Levis was out due to an injury, but it was still a nice win for the Gamecocks. The Gamecocks came alive in the second half, too, outscoring the Cats...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox56news.com
Lexington bar addresses safety concerns: ‘No single bar is the root of the problem’
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Businesses in downtown Lexington are dealing with a business killer and that is the rising crime in Lexington. “Hopefully, I can speak for all the businesses downtown when I say that no single business or no single bar is the root of the problem,” the Director of Operations at Creaux said.
WKYT 27
Every NBA team represented at annual UK Basketball Pro Day
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Each year, Kentucky men’s basketball head coach John Calipari rolls out the blue carpet for the NBA brass with a pro day. This year, no exception, as every franchise was in Lexington for a look at this new group of Wildcats. The Joe Craft Center...
WKYT 27
Flock cameras lead police to wanted murder suspect in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police say the city’s new Flock License Plate Readers helped lead investigators to a man wanted in Michigan for an outstanding murder warrant. Lexington police say the investigation was a combined effort with the US Marshall Service Fugitive Task Force. Investigators say the US...
WKYT 27
Kentucky has now entered wildfire season
GARRARD COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Firefighters say on dry days, like it is on Friday, if you were to light a match and throw it in a field, a fire would start and spread quickly. That’s because the wind is picking up and the air is getting dry. The...
Comments / 0