Utah State

KSLTV

Provo apartment building evacuated overnight due to fire

PROVO, Utah — Crews are cleaning up after a fire broke out at an apartment building in Provo. Capt. Sam Armstrong with Provo Fire & Rescue said firefighters were called out to the building, located near 600 North and 400 East, at approximately 11:42 p.m. Sunday. Armstrong said the...
PROVO, UT
ABC4

SLCPD: ‘Area secured’ at Sugarmont Apartments, one in custody

UPDATE: 10/9/22 2:14 P.M. SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – The Salt Lake City Police Department (SLCPD) states that the scene at Sugarmont Apartments has been secured. Police say all road closures have been lifted. SLCPD is currently working to confirm information about the incident and will provide updates as they are available. One person […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KPCW

Groundbreaking held for Heber Valley Utah Temple

On a bright sunny Saturday afternoon in autumn, the leader of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, dedicated the site of the religion’s next temple. The 18-acre site is on Center Street in Heber City, just over the city line in Wasatch County, across from the Red Ledges development.
WASATCH COUNTY, UT
ABC4

FATAL CRASH: High-speed crash on I-15 leaves one dead

OREM, Utah (ABC4) – A man was pronounced dead in Orem early Sunday morning after a high-speed crash on I-15, according to the Utah Department of Public Safety (DPS). On October 9, at approximately 3:27 a.m., a Nissan was reportedly traveling in the number four lane on I-15 southbound when it was struck from behind […]
OREM, UT
kjzz.com

Utah Highway Patrol discover large amount of fentanyl-related busts in 2022

MIDVALE, Utah (KUTV) — There has been a significant amount of fentanyl busts in Utah, from Southern Utah to the Salt Lake Valley within the past week. Just last week, more than 4,000 fentanyl pills were discovered on a man at the Salt Lake City airport, and late Wednesday, 62,000 pills were discovered in a car that had been stopped on the I-15 in Saint George.
UTAH STATE
kslnewsradio.com

Utah drought update: how did we fare this summer?

SALT LAKE CITY — The Great Salt Lake just dropped to another historic low despite Utah’s water conservation efforts. Many of Utah’s reservoirs are at below-average levels as we head into a new water year according to the state’s latest drought update. But despite those levels,...
UTAH STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Utah

While it is true that it's very easy to prepare a steak in the comfort of your own food and enjoy it with your friends and family, it's also true that all of us love to go out from time to time. If you too enjoy exploring new restaurants and you also happen to live in Utah or plan on traveling there soon, then keep on reading because below you will find a list of four amazing steakhouses in Utah that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. Here's what made it on the list.
UTAH STATE
ksl.com

Officers backed into a corner by partying mob in Taylorsville

TAYLORSVILLE — A group of over 60 intoxicated partygoers allegedly backed two Taylorsville officers into a corner and assaulted them late Saturday night. Earlier that night, the Taylorsville officers twice responded to noise complaints about a very loud party at 5349 Royal Autumn Circle. Both times, they asked the homeowners to quiet down and stop the party. When they returned just after 11 p.m. on Saturday, they were planning on citing the homeowners for their failure to control the party and shut it down after 10 p.m., or when noise ordinances require.
TAYLORSVILLE, UT
ABC4

New details released in Sugar House apartment incident

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Salt Lake City Police Department (SLCPD) safely arrested a man in possession of a firearm while inside a high-rise apartment in the Sugar House neighborhood. According to SLCPD, the investigation began at 12 p.m. Sunday when officers were dispatched to 2191 South McClelland Street for an unrelated call about […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Gephardt Daily

Man dead after motorcycle-SUV collision in Sandy

SANDY, Utah, Oct. 9, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A motorcyclist died Saturday night after an SVU turned left in front of him, blocking his path and causing a collision. The accident happened at about 10:20 p.m. at the intersection of 8800 South and State Street. The motorcycle was northbound when the driver of the southbound SUV turned east, crossing the lane occupied by the motorcyclist.
SANDY, UT

