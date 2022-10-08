Read full article on original website
kjzz.com
Ramp from I-15 to I-80 reopens after rollover crash, fertilizer spill forced closure
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A rollover crash Monday morning on a ramp from I-15 to I-80 spilled fertilizer across the road and created major backups on northbound I-15 that stretched for several miles. Crews could be seen on UDOT's traffic cameras as they cleaned the fertilizer from the...
Idaho signs letter telling Biden it wants passenger rail service linking state with Utah, Nevada
BOISE - The Idaho Transportation joined with similar agencies in Utah and Nevada to tell the federal government it is interested in a set of new passenger rail corridors that could connect Boise, Salt Lake City, and Las Vegas. The agencies signed a letter to Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg two...
Be prepared to sit in traffic on your way to look at leaves this weekend
The fall colors are great in Big Cottonwood Canyon, but along with your camera, bring some patience, and don't worry if the traffic is a little heavy this weekend.
KSLTV
Provo apartment building evacuated overnight due to fire
PROVO, Utah — Crews are cleaning up after a fire broke out at an apartment building in Provo. Capt. Sam Armstrong with Provo Fire & Rescue said firefighters were called out to the building, located near 600 North and 400 East, at approximately 11:42 p.m. Sunday. Armstrong said the...
SLCPD: ‘Area secured’ at Sugarmont Apartments, one in custody
UPDATE: 10/9/22 2:14 P.M. SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – The Salt Lake City Police Department (SLCPD) states that the scene at Sugarmont Apartments has been secured. Police say all road closures have been lifted. SLCPD is currently working to confirm information about the incident and will provide updates as they are available. One person […]
Groundbreaking held for Heber Valley Utah Temple
On a bright sunny Saturday afternoon in autumn, the leader of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, dedicated the site of the religion’s next temple. The 18-acre site is on Center Street in Heber City, just over the city line in Wasatch County, across from the Red Ledges development.
FATAL CRASH: High-speed crash on I-15 leaves one dead
OREM, Utah (ABC4) – A man was pronounced dead in Orem early Sunday morning after a high-speed crash on I-15, according to the Utah Department of Public Safety (DPS). On October 9, at approximately 3:27 a.m., a Nissan was reportedly traveling in the number four lane on I-15 southbound when it was struck from behind […]
kjzz.com
Utah Highway Patrol discover large amount of fentanyl-related busts in 2022
MIDVALE, Utah (KUTV) — There has been a significant amount of fentanyl busts in Utah, from Southern Utah to the Salt Lake Valley within the past week. Just last week, more than 4,000 fentanyl pills were discovered on a man at the Salt Lake City airport, and late Wednesday, 62,000 pills were discovered in a car that had been stopped on the I-15 in Saint George.
kslnewsradio.com
Utah drought update: how did we fare this summer?
SALT LAKE CITY — The Great Salt Lake just dropped to another historic low despite Utah’s water conservation efforts. Many of Utah’s reservoirs are at below-average levels as we head into a new water year according to the state’s latest drought update. But despite those levels,...
City Creek Canyon in Salt Lake City Is A Beautiful Area
It is a place to enjoy nature close to downtown Salt Lake City. City Creek Canyon(Image is author's) City Creek Canyon provides high quality drinking water for Salt Lake City in addition to being a nice area for recreation and enjoying nature.
kslnewsradio.com
KSL meteorologist says THIS is the weekend to see the changing leaves
SALT LAKE CITY — The temperature is just right, and the experts say that Utah’s changing autumn leaves are really putting on a show right now. According to KSL Meteorologist Matt Johnson, this is the time for a weekend drive. “It could last into the middle of next...
kjzz.com
Details released of settlement between Dr. Gadson and Salt Lake City School District
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Salt Lake City's former superintendent will be paid more than $200,000 after a single year in the position. The "separation agreement" between Dr. Timothy Gadson and the Salt Lake School District was investigated by our Crisis in the Classroom team. The district's Tuesday night...
4 Great Steakhouses in Utah
While it is true that it's very easy to prepare a steak in the comfort of your own food and enjoy it with your friends and family, it's also true that all of us love to go out from time to time. If you too enjoy exploring new restaurants and you also happen to live in Utah or plan on traveling there soon, then keep on reading because below you will find a list of four amazing steakhouses in Utah that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. Here's what made it on the list.
Man assaulted for ‘taking too much time’ at Hill Air Force Base golf course
HILL AIR FORCE BASE, Utah (ABC4) – A man was allegedly assaulted while playing golf at the Hill Air Force Base’s Hubbard Memorial Golf Course on Saturday, while one witness captured the incident on video. A Davis County Sheriff’s Deputy was dispatched to the golf course on a report of the assault. Upon arrival, the […]
kvnutalk
Another Northern Utah resident dies; now 5,028 COVID deaths in Utah – Cache Valley Daily
LOGAN – For the third straight week a resident living in the Bear River Health District (BRHD) died from the effects of COVID-19. A Cache County man age 85 or older was one of seven deaths in Utah the last seven days. Since the start of the pandemic COVID...
KSLTV
How did Utahns react when the Great Salt Lake hit its previous record low in 1963?
SALT LAKE CITY — Craig Miller was recently rifling through some old Utah water documents destined to be destroyed when he came across a peculiar set of drawings of the Great Salt Lake sketched nearly 60 years ago. The document, dated Jan. 15, 1965, outlined a series of dikes,...
ksl.com
Officers backed into a corner by partying mob in Taylorsville
TAYLORSVILLE — A group of over 60 intoxicated partygoers allegedly backed two Taylorsville officers into a corner and assaulted them late Saturday night. Earlier that night, the Taylorsville officers twice responded to noise complaints about a very loud party at 5349 Royal Autumn Circle. Both times, they asked the homeowners to quiet down and stop the party. When they returned just after 11 p.m. on Saturday, they were planning on citing the homeowners for their failure to control the party and shut it down after 10 p.m., or when noise ordinances require.
New details released in Sugar House apartment incident
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Salt Lake City Police Department (SLCPD) safely arrested a man in possession of a firearm while inside a high-rise apartment in the Sugar House neighborhood. According to SLCPD, the investigation began at 12 p.m. Sunday when officers were dispatched to 2191 South McClelland Street for an unrelated call about […]
Lila Canyon mine still on fire; could burn for months
Nearly three weeks after it ignited, a Utah coal mine is still on fire in the central part of the state and could continue burning for a long time.
Gephardt Daily
Man dead after motorcycle-SUV collision in Sandy
SANDY, Utah, Oct. 9, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A motorcyclist died Saturday night after an SVU turned left in front of him, blocking his path and causing a collision. The accident happened at about 10:20 p.m. at the intersection of 8800 South and State Street. The motorcycle was northbound when the driver of the southbound SUV turned east, crossing the lane occupied by the motorcyclist.
