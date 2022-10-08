SAINT PETER, Minn. – No. 10 Gustavus men’s soccer Saturday cruised to a 6-1 win over Concordia, improving to 8-0-3 overall and 5-0-0 in the MIAC. Ethan Miller (So., St. Cloud) started the scoring with a goal just 3:44 into the match, assisted by Owen Johnson (Jr., Apple Valley) and Carlos Robles (So., Minneapolis). The score remained 1-0 for the majority of the first half until Jared Hecht (So., Apple Valley) scored what proved to be the game-winning goal with 39 seconds left in the first. Rivaldo Pena (Fy., Rochester) was credited with the assist and the Gusties led 2-0 at half.

SAINT PETER, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO