Minneapolis, MN

VikingsTerritory

The Vikings Have One Large Problem

The Minnesota Vikings are 4-1 through five weeks, sitting atop the NFC North. But the team has one large and identifiable problem. Even with a luxurious 4-1 record, the Vikings are going to bed in the 3rd Quarter. Thankfully for their sake, they respond with a vengeance in the 4th Quarter, yet 3rd Quarters are a documentable dilemma.
VikingsTerritory

Vikings Tight End Hits IR

The Minnesota Vikings will be a man short for at least the next four games as the franchise looks to build on a 3-1 start to the 2022 season. TE Ben Ellefson was added to Injured Reserve on Saturday, battling a groin injury. In his stead, 7th-Round rookie from South...
VikingsTerritory

Vikings Offensive Line Dominates. Again.

One of the most enjoyable trends for this season is watching the offensive line of the Vikings. Not only did it play well against the Bears, it flat-out dominated. Kirk Cousins seemed to have all day to throw, and there were massive lanes for Cook and Mattison to run through.
VikingsTerritory

The Bears Key Players at Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings head into a Week 5 showdown with divisional rivals the Chicago Bears. The Vikings will look to move to a 4-1 record, including three wins in the division, with a victory at US Bank Stadium despite the questions raised about performance and consistency. That would be a...
VikingsTerritory

Apparently, OBJ Wants Green and Gold

Normally, when an aging wide receiver coming off a torn ACL sits as an unsigned free agent, they can’t necessarily create lists of teams that they will or won’t sign with. I suppose normal rules don’t apply when that aging wide receiver is a Super Bowl champion and widely known for one of the greatest touchdown catches in NFL history.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

4 Downs: Making sense of the Bears' divisional loss vs. Vikings

The Chicago Bears were defeated by the Minnesota Vikings, 29-22, on Sunday, falling to 2-3 ahead of a Week 6 prime-time matchup against the Washington Commanders. Following a brutal first-half showing by both the offense and defense, the Bears overcame an 18-point deficit to take a 22-21 fourth-quarter lead. Unfortunately, another fumble cost Chicago a chance at victory.
VikingsTerritory

12 Snap Reactions after Vikings-Bears

From a suggestion by a reader, we continue our “snap reactions” weekly piece detailing thoughts and analysis after a Minnesota Vikings game. This will be off-the-cuff, a wee bit “random,” and hopefully insightful. The Vikings climbed to 4-1 atop the NFC North after a typical NFC...
VikingsTerritory

Vikings Have No Anxiety about Danielle Hunter

The Minnesota Vikings pass rush through four games has been limited compared to previous seasons under former head coach Mike Zimmer. In particular, Danielle Hunter’s output is skimpier, but the team’s defensive coordinator Ed Donatell is unfazed by it. Hunter has logged four QB pressures in 2022, the...
KARE 11

Vikings look to improve to 4-1 with win against the Bears

MINNEAPOLIS — After traveling across the pond to play the New Orleans Saints in London last Sunday, the Minnesota Vikings return home in Week 5 to take on their NFC North rival, the Chicago Bears. Last week, the 3-1 Vikings sailed home from their International Series game in London...
The Connection

Suspended Browns QB Deshaun Watson returns to training facility

Suspended Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is beginning his way back to the team, allowed to return to the team facility in Berea, Ohio, on Monday for the first time since his 11-game suspension was levied. Watson was suspended Aug. 30 for violating the league's personal-conduct policy following an investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct as he received treatment from about two dozen massage therapists. NFL Network reported that Watson...
Yardbarker

NFC Notes: Lions, Packers, Vikings

The Lions announced that CB Saivion Smith was taken to a local hospital to be evaluated for a neck injury after a collision with Patriots TE Hunter Henry. Lions HC Dan Campbell after the loss to the Patriots: “Certainly we didn’t play good football there. It was not good. It was the worst of the season overall as a team. That falls on me. We can’t play that way unless your head coach doesn’t have them ready. That’s 100% on me.” (Mike Giardi)
VikingsTerritory

Chain-Wearing Kirk Cousins Has New Nicknames

After the Minnesota Vikings fired up a win in Week 5, Kirk Cousins’ teammates weren’t shy about proffering new nicknames for the 34-year-old. The Vikings knocked off the Chicago Bears on Sunday, 29-22, in another emotional rollercoaster, as Minnesota squandered a 21-3 lead but hung out when it mattered to close out the division rival.
VikingsTerritory

VikingsTerritory.com is, alongside its partner site purplePTSD.com, the largest local and independent source for Minnesota Vikings news in the game!

