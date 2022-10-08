Read full article on original website
The Vikings Have One Large Problem
The Minnesota Vikings are 4-1 through five weeks, sitting atop the NFC North. But the team has one large and identifiable problem. Even with a luxurious 4-1 record, the Vikings are going to bed in the 3rd Quarter. Thankfully for their sake, they respond with a vengeance in the 4th Quarter, yet 3rd Quarters are a documentable dilemma.
Bears' Ihmir Smith-Marsette Explains What Happened on Costly Fumble Vs. Vikings
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – Ihmir Smith-Marsette had been craving the moment that arrived Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium. With the Bears trailing the Minnesota Vikings 29-22 late in the fourth quarter, Smith-Marsette had the chance to drive a dagger into the heart of the team that cut him before the season.
Bears coach Matt Eberflus explains decision to attempt onside kick in loss to Vikings
Bears coach Matt Eberflus has often referenced his hope to balance analytics with his gut as he makes key decisions. That was the case as he called for an onside kick during the third quarter of his team’s 29-22 loss to the Vikings on Sunday.
Vikings Tight End Hits IR
The Minnesota Vikings will be a man short for at least the next four games as the franchise looks to build on a 3-1 start to the 2022 season. TE Ben Ellefson was added to Injured Reserve on Saturday, battling a groin injury. In his stead, 7th-Round rookie from South...
Vikings Fully Control the NFC North After Beating the Bears, 29-22
When the Vikings jumped out to a 21-3 first half lead on the back of Kirk Cousins setting a franchise record for consecutive pass completions, it seemed like Minnesota would cruise to a Week 5 victory over the Chicago Bears. Instead, the Bears scored 19 unanswered points to take a...
Vikings’ Kirk Cousins Leads The NFL In One Intriguing Stat So Far
The Minnesota Vikings have been solid thus far in the 2022 season, getting out to a 3-1 start. Their only loss came on primetime against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 2, which comes as no surprise because Kirk Cousins is the team’s starting quarterback. Cousins is notoriously poor in...
Vikings Offensive Line Dominates. Again.
One of the most enjoyable trends for this season is watching the offensive line of the Vikings. Not only did it play well against the Bears, it flat-out dominated. Kirk Cousins seemed to have all day to throw, and there were massive lanes for Cook and Mattison to run through.
The Bears Key Players at Vikings
The Minnesota Vikings head into a Week 5 showdown with divisional rivals the Chicago Bears. The Vikings will look to move to a 4-1 record, including three wins in the division, with a victory at US Bank Stadium despite the questions raised about performance and consistency. That would be a...
Apparently, OBJ Wants Green and Gold
Normally, when an aging wide receiver coming off a torn ACL sits as an unsigned free agent, they can’t necessarily create lists of teams that they will or won’t sign with. I suppose normal rules don’t apply when that aging wide receiver is a Super Bowl champion and widely known for one of the greatest touchdown catches in NFL history.
4 Downs: Making sense of the Bears' divisional loss vs. Vikings
The Chicago Bears were defeated by the Minnesota Vikings, 29-22, on Sunday, falling to 2-3 ahead of a Week 6 prime-time matchup against the Washington Commanders. Following a brutal first-half showing by both the offense and defense, the Bears overcame an 18-point deficit to take a 22-21 fourth-quarter lead. Unfortunately, another fumble cost Chicago a chance at victory.
PurplePTSD: Missing a TE, Upward OL Trend, Defensive Leadership
The sister-site to VikingsTerritory is PurplePTSD.com, and the guys and gals over there roll out the Minnesota Vikings analysis just as much as we do. Here is some of their top content from the last couple of days:. 1 – The Vikings will be sans their customary TE3 on Sunday...
12 Snap Reactions after Vikings-Bears
From a suggestion by a reader, we continue our “snap reactions” weekly piece detailing thoughts and analysis after a Minnesota Vikings game. This will be off-the-cuff, a wee bit “random,” and hopefully insightful. The Vikings climbed to 4-1 atop the NFC North after a typical NFC...
Vikings Have No Anxiety about Danielle Hunter
The Minnesota Vikings pass rush through four games has been limited compared to previous seasons under former head coach Mike Zimmer. In particular, Danielle Hunter’s output is skimpier, but the team’s defensive coordinator Ed Donatell is unfazed by it. Hunter has logged four QB pressures in 2022, the...
Vikings look to improve to 4-1 with win against the Bears
MINNEAPOLIS — After traveling across the pond to play the New Orleans Saints in London last Sunday, the Minnesota Vikings return home in Week 5 to take on their NFC North rival, the Chicago Bears. Last week, the 3-1 Vikings sailed home from their International Series game in London...
Vikings vs. Bears Live Score Updates: NFL Regular Season, Week 5
Follow along as the Vikings battle the Bears at U.S. Bank Stadium in Week 5.
Suspended Browns QB Deshaun Watson returns to training facility
Suspended Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is beginning his way back to the team, allowed to return to the team facility in Berea, Ohio, on Monday for the first time since his 11-game suspension was levied. Watson was suspended Aug. 30 for violating the league's personal-conduct policy following an investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct as he received treatment from about two dozen massage therapists. NFL Network reported that Watson...
NFC Notes: Lions, Packers, Vikings
The Lions announced that CB Saivion Smith was taken to a local hospital to be evaluated for a neck injury after a collision with Patriots TE Hunter Henry. Lions HC Dan Campbell after the loss to the Patriots: “Certainly we didn’t play good football there. It was not good. It was the worst of the season overall as a team. That falls on me. We can’t play that way unless your head coach doesn’t have them ready. That’s 100% on me.” (Mike Giardi)
Chain-Wearing Kirk Cousins Has New Nicknames
After the Minnesota Vikings fired up a win in Week 5, Kirk Cousins’ teammates weren’t shy about proffering new nicknames for the 34-year-old. The Vikings knocked off the Chicago Bears on Sunday, 29-22, in another emotional rollercoaster, as Minnesota squandered a 21-3 lead but hung out when it mattered to close out the division rival.
The Chicago Blackhawks made an interesting late night trade
The Chicago Blackhawks are clearly going to be an active team for a while. Kyle Davidson is a general manager that is strongly committed to building this team in the most painful way which is often the right way. Nothing good in life comes easy. They are trying to make...
PurplePTSD: All the Vikings-Turned Bears Turncoats, Josh Metellus, CFB
2 – Suddenly, reservist safety Josh Metellus is very, very important. 3 – Josh Frey chronicles the meaty matchups in the NCAA this weekend. 4 – A look at the debate over the Vikings true standing in the NFC North. 5 – Finally, Dustin Baker answers the...
