The Lions announced that CB Saivion Smith was taken to a local hospital to be evaluated for a neck injury after a collision with Patriots TE Hunter Henry. Lions HC Dan Campbell after the loss to the Patriots: “Certainly we didn’t play good football there. It was not good. It was the worst of the season overall as a team. That falls on me. We can’t play that way unless your head coach doesn’t have them ready. That’s 100% on me.” (Mike Giardi)

DETROIT, MI ・ 16 HOURS AGO