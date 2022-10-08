Read full article on original website
Herald & Review
Effingham drops zeroes on Lincoln 47-0
Effingham's version of rock-solid defense completely stymied Lincoln 47-0 in an Illinois high school football matchup on October 7. Effingham drew first blood by forging a 14-0 margin over Lincoln after the first quarter. The Flaming Hearts fought to a 27-0 halftime margin at the Railsplitters' expense. Effingham jumped to...
Herald & Review
Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond darts by Arcola in easy victory 49-21
Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond put on an offensive clinic to extinguish Arcola for a 49-21 victory in Illinois high school football on October 7. Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond opened with a 7-0 advantage over Arcola through the first quarter. The Knights fought to a 28-7 halftime margin at the Purple...
Herald & Review
Maroa-Forsyth squeezes past Williamsville 24-20
Friday's outing turned into an endurance test that Maroa-Forsyth passed in a 24-20 victory at Williamsville's expense in an Illinois high school football matchup on October 7. Maroa-Forsyth drew first blood by forging a 7-6 margin over Williamsville after the first quarter. The Bullets came from behind to grab the...
Herald & Review
Convincing fashion: Mahomet-Seymour handles Taylorville 58-6
Impressive was a ready adjective for Mahomet-Seymour's 58-6 throttling of Taylorville in an Illinois high school football matchup. In recent action on September 23, Mahomet-Seymour faced off against Charleston and Taylorville took on Effingham on September 23 at Effingham High School. For a full recap, click here. You're reading a...
Herald & Review
Ministry of defense: Virden North Mac blanks Gillespie 49-0
Virden North Mac's defense throttled Gillespie, resulting in a 49-0 shutout in an Illinois high school football matchup on October 7. Recently on September 23, Gillespie squared off with Vandalia in a football game. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here. You're reading a news brief powered...
freedom929.com
FRIDAY NIGHT RESULTS (10/7/22)
(NEWTON/OLNEY) in High School Football last night – there were four LIC teams in action with two conference games. * Newton beat Marshall, 52-12 * Mt. Carmel beat Paris, 47-14 the four remaining LIC teams are scheduled to play this Saturday. in an LIC Conference matchup tonight. * Olney is...
Herald & Review
Point of emphasis: Moweaqua Central A&M posts stop sign on Macon Meridian's offense 42-0
Moweaqua Central A&M's impenetrable defense prompted a 42-0 blanking of Macon Meridian in an Illinois high school football matchup on October 7. Moweaqua Central A&M darted in front of Macon Meridian 14-0 to begin the second quarter. The Raiders opened a mammoth 21-0 gap over the Hawks at the intermission.
Herald & Review
Blowout: Decatur St. Teresa delivers statement win over Tuscola 38-7
Decatur St. Teresa dominated from start to finish in an imposing 38-7 win over Tuscola in an Illinois high school football matchup. Decatur St. Teresa opened with a 24-7 advantage over Tuscola through the first quarter. Defense put both offenses in a deep slumber in the second and third quarters,...
Herald & Review
Stop sign: Martinsville renders Kincaid South Fork/Edinburg/Morrisonville Co-Op's offense pointless 27-0
Martinsville didn't bring a magic wand, just a dominating bond that eliminated Kincaid South Fork/Edinburg/Morrisonville Co-Op's attack in a virtuoso 27-0 performance in Illinois high school football on October 8. Recently on September 24, Kincaid South Fork/Edinburg/Morrisonville Co-Op squared off with Edwardsville Metro-East Lutheran in a football game. For more,...
Vandals are Sadly Destroying Illinois’ Historic Covered Bridges
This is why we can't have nice things. A new video share reveals that vandals are being allowed to deface and in some cases destroy many of Illinois' historic covered bridges. A YouTuber who frequently visits historic places just dropped this new video of a covered bridge in Illinois. This is the Thompson Mill Covered Bridge that connected Springfield to Effingham, Illinois many decades ago. Here's the sad backstory he shared of what he found:
Herald & Review
Effingham St. Anthony boys golf team wins Class 1A State Tournament title
BLOOMINGTON -- The Effingham St. Anthony boys golf team won the program's fifth state title on Saturday at the Class 1A State Tournament played at Prairie Vista Golf Course in Bloomington. The Bulldogs shot a state-best combined score of 618, finishing five strokes ahead of Chicago Latin's score of 623.
Effingham Radio
Paul A. Miller, 55
Paul A. Miller, 55 of Effingham, passed away on Wednesday, October 5, 2022 at his home with his loved ones by his side. Per his request, Paul will be cremated with no services being held. Paul was born November 11, 1966 in Effingham, the son of Clarence A. and Charlotte...
Herald & Review
Oct. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. This evening in Decatur: Clear skies. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Monday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Decatur community. It looks to reach a comfortable 76 degrees. A 52-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on herald-review.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Herald & Review
MEETINGS
DECATUR — GFWC Decatur Woman's Club, Thursday, Oct. 13, 11:30 a.m. at Coz's Pizza Restaurant, 1405 E. Village Parkway, Mount Zion. Local Author David Webb will be speaker. October birthdays will be celebrated. Call Darla Weltmer at 217-877-7008 by Monday, Oct. 10 for reservations. ***. Long Creek Township Seniors.
channel1450.com
Last Minute Touchdown Gives Maroa-Forsyth Massive Win Over Williamsville
Maroa-Forsyth trailed 20-10 heading into the fourth quarter. Mitch Williams caught a 40 yard touchdown from Kaiden Maurer with 1:03 to play to give the Trojans a four point lead. Maurer then intercepted a Bullet pass in the end zone as time expired to give Maroa-Forsyth a 24-20 victory over Williamsville in a battle of the final two undefeated teams in the Sangamo conference. Aiden Riser scored two rushing touchdowns for the Trojans, Jackson Workman caught two touchdowns from Jake Seman in the first half.
Herald & Review
New alpine coaster, the first in Illinois, now open for business in Grafton
A new alpine coaster ride, the only one in Illinois, is now open for business in Grafton. Aerie’s Resort will host a ribbon cutting and grand opening celebration for its new ride at 10 a.m. Tuesday. Riders board a two-person sled and reach speeds up to 28 mph as...
WAND TV
Truck submerged at Springfield Marina
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — Springfield Fire Fighters Local 37 reported a truck submerged at the Springfield Marina. The driver of the vehicle had evacuated the cabin by the time firefighters arrived on the scene. No injuries were reported. Engine 11 remained on the scene to assist in removing the vehicle from the water. The driver was not injured.
Herald & Review
On Biz: Krekel’s in Forsyth, University Dogs and Taqueria La Perlita
At the beginning of the week, Taqueria La Perlita joined with University Dogs, located at 1105 W. Wood St., Decatur, began serving food off a larger menu than customers are used to. Taqueria La Perlita restaurants are located at 495 N. 22nd St., Decatur, inside the Hickory Point Mall, and...
Greyhound to join SMTD Transfer Center
DALLAS, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon Mass Transit District (SMTD) Transfer Center is welcoming its first national intercity transit provider. Greyhound will join the station in November. The new partnership aims to seamlessly connect local and intercity bus services. Each stop will include one arriving and departing schedule every day. Passengers can connect to over […]
wmay.com
Langfelder Wants Another Push For Springfield Casino
Springfield Mayor Jim Langfelder isn’t giving up on the idea of landing a casino license for the Capital City. Langfelder says he will once again ask aldermen to approve a resolution stating the city’s interest in having a casino… which he hopes could spur state lawmakers to authorize a license in the spring legislative session.
