(25 News Now) - Pekin football just keeps on rolling. On Friday night, the state-ranked Dragons beat Canton 63-18 to move to 7-0 on the season. Dragons senior running back Kanye Tyler had 7 first-half touchdowns for Pekin. Elsewhere in the Mid-Illini, Washington beat Dunlap 24-7 to grab ahold of second place in the conference. Metamora was also a winner in week 7 with a 42-7 victory over Limestone.

PEKIN, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO