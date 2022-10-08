ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warrensburg, IL

Herald & Review

Maroa-Forsyth squeezes past Williamsville 24-20

Friday's outing turned into an endurance test that Maroa-Forsyth passed in a 24-20 victory at Williamsville's expense in an Illinois high school football matchup on October 7. Maroa-Forsyth drew first blood by forging a 7-6 margin over Williamsville after the first quarter. The Bullets came from behind to grab the...
WILLIAMSVILLE, IL
Herald & Review

Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond darts by Arcola in easy victory 49-21

Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond put on an offensive clinic to extinguish Arcola for a 49-21 victory in Illinois high school football on October 7. Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond opened with a 7-0 advantage over Arcola through the first quarter. The Knights fought to a 28-7 halftime margin at the Purple...
ARCOLA, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

Prep Football Recap for Oct. 7, 2022

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Ridgeview-Lexington came up with five takeaways and beat Eureka, 21-17, in a battle of state-ranked and undefeated teams on Friday. The Mustangs, ranked No. 2 in class 1A, improve to 7-0 on the season. Here are the week 7 scores: Peoria High def. Bloomington, 54-0 Normal West def. Quincy Notre Dame, […]
LEXINGTON, IL
Herald & Review

Effingham drops zeroes on Lincoln 47-0

Effingham's version of rock-solid defense completely stymied Lincoln 47-0 in an Illinois high school football matchup on October 7. Effingham drew first blood by forging a 14-0 margin over Lincoln after the first quarter. The Flaming Hearts fought to a 27-0 halftime margin at the Railsplitters' expense. Effingham jumped to...
LINCOLN, IL
Herald & Review

Danville thumps Champaign Central in punishing decision 41-6

Danville built a comfortable first-quarter advantage in a 41-6 win over Champaign Central in Illinois high school football action on October 7. Last season, Danville and Champaign Central squared off with August 27, 2021 at Danville High School last season. For a full recap, click here. You're reading a news...
DANVILLE, IL
Herald & Review

Pekin comes to play in easy win over Canton 63-18

Pekin raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 63-18 win over Canton in an Illinois high school football matchup on October 7. Last season, Pekin and Canton squared off with September 24, 2021 at Canton High School last season. For more, click here. Recently on September...
PEKIN, IL
Herald & Review

Halt: Auburn refuses to yield to Pittsfield 34-0

Auburn's defense was a brick wall that stopped Pittsfield cold, resulting in a 34-0 victory in an Illinois high school football matchup. Auburn jumped in front of Pittsfield 7-0 to begin the second quarter. The Trojans fought to a 14-0 halftime margin at the Saukees' expense. Auburn struck to a...
AUBURN, IL
Herald & Review

Stop sign: Martinsville renders Kincaid South Fork/Edinburg/Morrisonville Co-Op's offense pointless 27-0

Martinsville didn't bring a magic wand, just a dominating bond that eliminated Kincaid South Fork/Edinburg/Morrisonville Co-Op's attack in a virtuoso 27-0 performance in Illinois high school football on October 8. Recently on September 24, Kincaid South Fork/Edinburg/Morrisonville Co-Op squared off with Edwardsville Metro-East Lutheran in a football game. For more,...
MARTINSVILLE, IL
1440 WROK

Vandals are Sadly Destroying Illinois’ Historic Covered Bridges

This is why we can't have nice things. A new video share reveals that vandals are being allowed to deface and in some cases destroy many of Illinois' historic covered bridges. A YouTuber who frequently visits historic places just dropped this new video of a covered bridge in Illinois. This is the Thompson Mill Covered Bridge that connected Springfield to Effingham, Illinois many decades ago. Here's the sad backstory he shared of what he found:
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Herald & Review

Oct. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. This evening in Decatur: Clear skies. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Monday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Decatur community. It looks to reach a comfortable 76 degrees. A 52-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on herald-review.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

Attendees react to Pritzker-Bailey debate

NORMAL, Ill. (WCIA) — As Governor Pritzker and Darren Bailey debated on the Illinois State University campus Thursday night, they did so in an auditorium full of people watching. As those people filtered out of Braden Auditorium once the debate was over, I spoke with several of them on how they thought the debate went […]
ILLINOIS STATE

