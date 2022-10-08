Read full article on original website
Related
Herald & Review
Kissing your sister: Champaign Centennial and Rantoul Township find lipsmacking impasse 3-3
Champaign Centennial and Rantoul Township waged a 3-3 standoff in a tough tilt in an Illinois boys soccer matchup. In recent action on September 29, Rantoul Township faced off against St Joseph-Ogden and Champaign Centennial took on Peoria Richwoods on September 27 at Peoria Richwoods High School. For more, click here.
Herald & Review
Maroa-Forsyth squeezes past Williamsville 24-20
Friday's outing turned into an endurance test that Maroa-Forsyth passed in a 24-20 victory at Williamsville's expense in an Illinois high school football matchup on October 7. Maroa-Forsyth drew first blood by forging a 7-6 margin over Williamsville after the first quarter. The Bullets came from behind to grab the...
Herald & Review
Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond darts by Arcola in easy victory 49-21
Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond put on an offensive clinic to extinguish Arcola for a 49-21 victory in Illinois high school football on October 7. Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond opened with a 7-0 advantage over Arcola through the first quarter. The Knights fought to a 28-7 halftime margin at the Purple...
Herald & Review
Abracadabra: Bloomington makes Jacksonville Routt Catholic's offense disappear 1-0
A vice-like defensive effort helped Bloomington squeeze Jacksonville Routt Catholic 1-0 in a shutout performance in an Illinois girls volleyball matchup. Recently on September 29, Bloomington squared off with Champaign Central in a volleyball game. For more, click here. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Prep Football Recap for Oct. 7, 2022
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Ridgeview-Lexington came up with five takeaways and beat Eureka, 21-17, in a battle of state-ranked and undefeated teams on Friday. The Mustangs, ranked No. 2 in class 1A, improve to 7-0 on the season. Here are the week 7 scores: Peoria High def. Bloomington, 54-0 Normal West def. Quincy Notre Dame, […]
Herald & Review
Effingham drops zeroes on Lincoln 47-0
Effingham's version of rock-solid defense completely stymied Lincoln 47-0 in an Illinois high school football matchup on October 7. Effingham drew first blood by forging a 14-0 margin over Lincoln after the first quarter. The Flaming Hearts fought to a 27-0 halftime margin at the Railsplitters' expense. Effingham jumped to...
Herald & Review
Point of emphasis: Moweaqua Central A&M posts stop sign on Macon Meridian's offense 42-0
Moweaqua Central A&M's impenetrable defense prompted a 42-0 blanking of Macon Meridian in an Illinois high school football matchup on October 7. Moweaqua Central A&M darted in front of Macon Meridian 14-0 to begin the second quarter. The Raiders opened a mammoth 21-0 gap over the Hawks at the intermission.
Herald & Review
Danville thumps Champaign Central in punishing decision 41-6
Danville built a comfortable first-quarter advantage in a 41-6 win over Champaign Central in Illinois high school football action on October 7. Last season, Danville and Champaign Central squared off with August 27, 2021 at Danville High School last season. For a full recap, click here. You're reading a news...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Herald & Review
Pekin comes to play in easy win over Canton 63-18
Pekin raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 63-18 win over Canton in an Illinois high school football matchup on October 7. Last season, Pekin and Canton squared off with September 24, 2021 at Canton High School last season. For more, click here. Recently on September...
Herald & Review
Effingham St. Anthony and Monticello boys golf teams advance at Class 1A State Tournament
BLOOMINGTON — After the first day of competition, Effingham St. Anthony and Monticello boys golf teams both made the cut and advanced to Saturday's final round at the Class 1A State Tournament played at Prairie Vista Golf Course in Bloomington. The Bulldogs sit in second place with a team...
Herald & Review
Shelbyville takes quick lead, doesn't look back to beat Sullivan-Okaw Valley Co-op 46-14
Speedy Gonzales wasn't as quick to start as Shelbyville, which shifted into high gear in a hurry to take control of Sullivan-Okaw Valley Co-op 46-14 at Shelbyville High on October 7 in Illinois football action. Shelbyville drew first blood by forging a 24-0 margin over Sullivan-Okaw Valley Co-op after the...
Herald & Review
Halt: Auburn refuses to yield to Pittsfield 34-0
Auburn's defense was a brick wall that stopped Pittsfield cold, resulting in a 34-0 victory in an Illinois high school football matchup. Auburn jumped in front of Pittsfield 7-0 to begin the second quarter. The Trojans fought to a 14-0 halftime margin at the Saukees' expense. Auburn struck to a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Herald & Review
Stop sign: Martinsville renders Kincaid South Fork/Edinburg/Morrisonville Co-Op's offense pointless 27-0
Martinsville didn't bring a magic wand, just a dominating bond that eliminated Kincaid South Fork/Edinburg/Morrisonville Co-Op's attack in a virtuoso 27-0 performance in Illinois high school football on October 8. Recently on September 24, Kincaid South Fork/Edinburg/Morrisonville Co-Op squared off with Edwardsville Metro-East Lutheran in a football game. For more,...
Herald & Review
Watch now: 'Fire department' Illinois defense extinguishes Iowa offense
CHAMPAIGN — In a defensive slugfest, Illinois found itself with its back against the wall in the second quarter. Twice in a span of two minutes, Illinois muffed a punt and fumbled to give Iowa the ball deep in opponent territory. Each time, the Illinois defense got a three-and-out....
Herald & Review
Havana-Midwest Central Coop blitzes Hamilton West Hancock Co-Op in dominating victory 54-6
Havana-Midwest Central Coop painted a masterpiece of offensive football all over the canvas of Hamilton West Hancock Co-Op's defense for a 54-6 win on October 7 in Illinois football. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and...
Herald & Review
Skyy Clark feeling like his old self in time to contribute to Illinois' backcourt
CHAMPAIGN — The date August 2 is fresh in Skyy Clark’s mind. It was the last day before he and the team headed back home from summer workouts, but it also was an important moment in his return from his ACL tear. He remembers hitting a three and...
Vandals are Sadly Destroying Illinois’ Historic Covered Bridges
This is why we can't have nice things. A new video share reveals that vandals are being allowed to deface and in some cases destroy many of Illinois' historic covered bridges. A YouTuber who frequently visits historic places just dropped this new video of a covered bridge in Illinois. This is the Thompson Mill Covered Bridge that connected Springfield to Effingham, Illinois many decades ago. Here's the sad backstory he shared of what he found:
Herald & Review
Oct. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. This evening in Decatur: Clear skies. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Monday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Decatur community. It looks to reach a comfortable 76 degrees. A 52-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on herald-review.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Attendees react to Pritzker-Bailey debate
NORMAL, Ill. (WCIA) — As Governor Pritzker and Darren Bailey debated on the Illinois State University campus Thursday night, they did so in an auditorium full of people watching. As those people filtered out of Braden Auditorium once the debate was over, I spoke with several of them on how they thought the debate went […]
Herald & Review
Decatur and Macon County neighbors: Obituaries for October 10
Read through the obituaries published today in Herald and Review. (1) update to this series since Updated 19 min ago.
Comments / 0