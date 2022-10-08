ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bend, OR

KTVZ News Channel 21

Fire burns exterior of Bend NE Third Street business; investigators call it area’s second apparent arson in days

A fire that damaged the exterior of a Northeast Third Street business early Saturday morning has been determined to be intentionally set, Bend investigators said, the second apparent arson blaze in the area in recent days. Police had no immediate information regarding any connection between the fires. The post Fire burns exterior of Bend NE Third Street business; investigators call it area’s second apparent arson in days appeared first on KTVZ.
KTVZ News Channel 21

Bend Park and Rec set to begin Riverbend Park access project; trail section to close until early 2023

The Bend Park and Recreation District and Upper Deschutes Watershed Council said Thursday they are set to begin a construction and river restoration project aimed at serving as a model for balancing recreational access and habitat protection and improvement. The post Bend Park and Rec set to begin Riverbend Park access project; trail section to close until early 2023 appeared first on KTVZ.
KTVZ News Channel 21

Suspicious death investigation underway east of Bend, DCSO says; possible shooting reported

A suspicious death investigation was underway Sunday on Los Serranos Drive east of Bend and nearby residents were advised to make sure their homes, outbuildings and vehicles were secured and report anything suspicious in the area. The post Suspicious death investigation underway east of Bend, DCSO says; possible shooting reported appeared first on KTVZ.
travelawaits.com

This Town Is Home To The Last Blockbuster Video Store In The World

Bend, Oregon, is a sleepy bedroom town on the eastern side of the Cascade Mountains in the Deschutes River Valley. A self-proclaimed outdoor playground, this town of slightly over 105,000 people caters to nature lovers, outdoor adventurers, the foodie crowd, and artistic souls. But I wasn’t there to float down...
centraloregondaily.com

A million pounds and counting

A local non-profit working to feed Central Oregonians marked a major milestone on Saturday. The Bend Food Project crested a million pounds of donated food at their monthly collection day Saturday. “That equates to about 800 thousand plus meals that were given to the tri-county area,” said co-founder Larry Marceaux....
NEWStalk 870

The Last Blockbuster Video Store is in Bend, Oregon

I have an uneven relationship with Netflix. I remember when I signed up for my account over ten years ago; I had just graduated high school and my mind was blown by how many movies and television shows were just waiting for me to stream. After the dust had settled a few years later, I started to build my personal movie collection.
KTVZ

People gather at Bend’s Peace Corner for women’s rights rally

Several peopled gathered Sunday for a women's rights rally at the Peace Corner on Wall Street in downtown Bend. The rally, one of many around the country this weekend, was intended to support a woman's right to choose in light of the overturn of Roe vs. Wade and stir up greater activism.
