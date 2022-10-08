ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Owego, NY

Endwell, October 08 High School 🏈 Game Notice

 2 days ago

The Owego Free Academy football team will have a game with Maine-Endwell High School on October 08, 2022, 07:00:00.

Owego Free Academy
Maine-Endwell High School
October 08, 2022
07:00:00
Junior Varsity Football

Comments / 0

 

FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Maine-Endwell Blows Past Owego on the Road

This afternoon the titans of Class "B", Maine-Endwell, traveled to Owego Free Academy looking to remain undefeated this season. The Spartans took care of business, notching 28 points in the first half, en-route to a 42-7 defeat of the Indians. Check out the highlights above!
OWEGO, NY
WETM 18 News

Schuyler Storm top Dryden to stay unbeaten

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – The Storm stayed unbeaten this season with a close win on homecoming on Saturday night. The Schuyler Storm moved to 6-0 this season with a 21-14 win at home against Dryden on homecoming for Watkins Glen. The Lions took a 6-0 lead late in the second quarter on a 6-yard […]
DRYDEN, NY
Binghamton University Pipe Dream

Students protest against East Gym dress code

Binghamton University students gathered at the East Gym to protest its dress code this past Friday. The protest took place just outside the front doors of the East Gym, with students from a variety class years present. Students used posters and speeches to share their opinions on the dress code — which students claim recently begun to be enforced — while also collecting signatures for a petition. The Home Box Office (HBO), who were in the process of filming a different program, was also present to capture the event.
BINGHAMTON, NY
State
Maine State
City
Maine, NY
City
Owego, NY
Owego, NY
Education
City
Endwell, NY
NewsChannel 36

Closing ceremony held at The Wall that Heals

SAYRE, P.A. (WENY) -- Many gathered in Sayre on Sunday for the closing ceremony of the Walls that Heals. Dozens came out to pay their final respects to the wall at Riverfront Park. A closing ceremony was held before volunteers began taking down the wall on Sunday afternoon. The Penn...
SAYRE, PA
owegopennysaver.com

Owego’s farm winery is an all season get-away

Tucked away off Route 96 in Owego, N.Y., and nestled amongst beautiful dense trees in a park-like setting is Glen Park Vineyards, a farm winery. A stop along the Tioga Beverage Trail, the winery is located at 633 Allen Glen Rd. The business first opened its doors in 2014. New...
OWEGO, NY
WETM 18 News

Car accident on Walnut and W. Fourth St. in Elmira

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — An ambulance was called to the scene after a two-car accident on Walnut and W. Fourth St. in Elmira Wednesday afternoon. Photos of the accident first came to the newsroom at 1:50 p.m. on Wednesday, October 5, 2022. According to a reporter on the scene, Elmira Police and Erway Ambulance responded. […]
ELMIRA, NY
#Linus School Sports#Linus Little League#Linus K12#Linus High School#American Football#Highschoolsports#The Owego Free Academy
WETM 18 News

Road closures coming around Keuka Lake

YATES COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – Drivers around Keuka Lake are being reminded that two major roads will be under construction starting this week. The New York Department of Transportation announced that sections of State Routes 14A and 54A will be reduced to single traffic for paving rehabilitation. The road work will take place from 7:00 […]
YATES COUNTY, NY
WETM 18 News

Man sentenced for having 30-round magazine in Elmira in 2021

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – One person has been sentenced after a 2021 indictment claiming they had a 30-round capacity magazine. Korey Beck was sentenced in the Chemung County Court to two to four years behind bars on October 7, 2022. The court said Beck’s sentence was an indeterminate sentence. Beck was indicted in October 2021, […]
ELMIRA, NY
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
wxhc.com

Tractor Trailer Drives off I81 and Crashes on Little York Crossing

Update: As of 10:30 this morning, (October 8th) the tractor trailer has been removed. Around 5:30 in the morning today, October 8th, the Homer Fire Department responded to a 911 call of a tractor trailer driving off I81, going into the median, and then landing on the road below. When...
HOMER, NY
WETM 18 News

Car goes over the guardrail leading to road closure on Route 13

NEWFIELD, N.Y. (WETM) – A car went off the road and over the guardrail in the pre-dawn hours Thursday morning, leading to a section of Route 13 to be closed. Around 2:00 a.m. a section of Route 13, near the town of Newfield, was completely blocked off for at least an hour on both lanes […]
NewsChannel 36

Pumpkin Express returns for 7th annual fundraising celebration

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WENY) -- People from all over the Twin Tiers could enjoy a train ride and more on Saturday at the Pumpkin Express. Everyone who went got a free train ride with the Sullivan Railroad. Parents and kids could also enjoy live animals, entertainment, and a variety of vendors outside the Horseheads American Legion. The fundraising event was organized by The Rotary Sunrise Club of Chemung County, which plans to use the event in giving back to the community. The Express returned in 2022 after COVID canceled the event over the last two years.
CHEMUNG COUNTY, NY
News 8 WROC

Naples 18-year-old ticketed for fatal crash in Yates Co.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Deputies with the Yates County Sheriff’s Office responded to a fatal motor vehicle accident Friday morning in the town of Italy on Italy Valley Road near Olney Road. Through the course of their investigation, deputies determined that 18-year-old Tyge E. Johnson, of Naples, was driving southbound when he rounded a curve […]
YATES COUNTY, NY
westsidenewsny.com

Sheriffs’ Showdown returns to Watkins Glen

On Thursday, October 13, Sheriffs from 27 counties throughout New York State will compete in the Sheriffs’ Showdown 2 at Watkins Glen International racetrack. All proceeds from this friendly competition on wheels benefit the New York State Sheriffs’ Institute Summer Camp on the shores of Keuka Lake in Penn Yan. The event runs from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. General admission is free and concessions will be available.
WATKINS GLEN, NY
High school football game info.

