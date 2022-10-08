ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Homeless camp expected to move ahead of Sunday's Farmers' Market

BALTIMORE, Md. (WBFF) — An agreement is reached between a homeless advocate and City leaders to allow the Baltimore Farmers' Market to go on as scheduled Sunday morning. For at least a week, a homeless encampment has occupied space underneath the Jones Falls Expressway at the corner of North Gay and East Saratoga Streets.
BALTIMORE, MD
City residents demand solutions to squeegee attacks from our leaders

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — In his Northeast Baltimore neighborhood on Friday, friends of Zhamiel Dixon, 26, were reluctant to discuss Dixon's alleged shooting of two squeegee men. Detectives say Dixon was angry after squeegee kids stole $2,200 from his mother while she was stopped at a Baltimore intersection. "He needs...
BALTIMORE, MD
Mayor Scott questioned on when squeegee collaborative will put out a plan

BALTIMORE, (WBFF) — The squeegee collaborative has been active since July, but have yet to put out a report as the mayor continues to put his faith in them. “We’re working to try to figure out how to solve something that has been an issue for 4-5 decades and is quite complex and that’s why all of the brainpower of the city is trying to fix that,” Commissioner Michael Harrison said Thursday.
BALTIMORE, MD
Rising temperatures to start the workweek across Maryland

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Following a cool weekend, warmer temperatures return to Maryland. Monday will be a lovely day filled with sunshine. Temperatures will reach the upper 60s and low 70s this afternoon. The evening looks great for a trip to the pumpkin patch. Temperatures will go from the mid...
MARYLAND STATE
Suspicious package found, evacuation in Owings Mills, police say

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A suspicious package was found on the 5000 block of Painters Mill Rd in Owings Mills causing an evacuation of a building, according to Baltimore County Police Department. Police say, at around 7:35 PM the package was found, and "out of an abundance of caution, the...
OWINGS MILLS, MD
Local organization is working to connect employers to adults with autism

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — October is National Disability Employment Awareness Month, and 85 percent of adults with autism, with college degrees, are unemployed. The Howard County Autism Society started their Autism Hiring Program to connect businesses to adults with autism. One of the programs success stories starts at Clark’s Hardware in Elliott City.
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
State investigating after detainee dies at Baltimore's Central Booking

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services is investigating after a detainee at Baltimore Central Booking and Intake Center died early Sunday. The victim, a 34-year-old man, was found unresponsive around 6:30 a.m. He received medical attention, but died a few minutes later, said...
BALTIMORE, MD
Found vulnerable woman in Baltimore City

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — UPDATE : Police have found Moses safe. The Baltimore Police Department needs your help find a missing and vulnerable woman, Celestine Moses. Police said Moses is from the 3700 block of Cottage Avenue. She was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, blue leggings and black sandals,...
BALTIMORE, MD
Apartment fire in Greenbelt hospitalizes one, 21 others displaced

GREENBELT, Md. (7News) — A fire that broke out on the second floor of an apartment building sent one person to the hospital and left dozens more displaced. According to the Prince George's County Fire Department, they were called to a fire around 4:30 a.m. at the 8500 block of Greenbelt Road.
GREENBELT, MD
Another school fight video surfaces online in Baltimore County School

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A new video of another fight posted on social media surfaces and more parents have come to FOX45 News pleading for help,. This time the video is from Perry Hall High School, there's no sound on the recording but it's one of many attacks on caught on camera a Mother shared with FOX45 News. She says her daughter is in the video and has been the victim of repeated beatings by bullies and threats that left them in so much fear she had to withdraw from school.
BALTIMORE, MD
Md. golf tournament, fundraiser to support hundreds of DC students

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (7News) — NexxtOne Academy in D.C. is a nonprofit organization that started just before the pandemic. Its mission is to develop Black and Latino youth in underserved communities through science, technology, engineering, arts, athletics, and math programs. Especially because of the pandemic, these types of nonprofits...
UPPER MARLBORO, MD
MSPAC performed aerial hoist rescue for injured hunter in Ellicott City

Ellicott City, Md. (WBFF) — Troopers from the Maryland State Police Aviation Command performed an aerial hoist rescue early Friday morning in Howard County. Police said the Howard County Department of Fire and Rescue Services requested MSPAC at approximately 8 a.m. for a hunter who had fallen 20 to 30 feet from a tree in a remote and wooded area of Cascade Falls Trail.
ELLICOTT CITY, MD
Maryland to investigate teen's death after Baltimore police pursuit

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Maryland Attorney General's Office is investigating after Baltimore police officers were involved in a multicar crash Saturday that left a 17-year-old boy dead. Two officers were on patrol in a marked police car around 6:30 p.m. Saturday when they began pursuing a Honda CR-V, the...
BALTIMORE, MD

