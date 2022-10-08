Read full article on original website
BUFFALO, N.Y. — After the death of a 22-year-old woman in Iran last month, thousands around the world are taking to the streets in protest. The protests began after a 22-year-old woman died while in custody, following a violation by Iran's so-called "morality police" for what they called a violation of their dress code.
New York’s bail reform laws have been heavily discussed among New York politicians since the sweeping reform in 2019, prohibiting cash bail for all but the most serious misdemeanors and felonies.
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The African American Veterans Monument is located at Canalside in Buffalo. It has been a long journey for all involved with this project to record the names of all deceased Western New York African American veterans. The project was brought to the community’s attention in 2016....
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The lawyers for alleged Tops Market mass shooter Payton Gendron have not filed the necessary paperwork needed to pursue a psychiatric defense or extreme emotional disturbance, according to a New York State court spokesperson. The deadline was for that was Thursday, October 6. Gendron's defense team...
HAMBURG, N.Y. — Federal investigators say they have uncovered an international marriage fraud conspiracy with ties to Western New York. Two people have already pleaded guilty. This case involves people from all over the United States and around the world. They are accused of getting married to people to get Green Cards, or the other way around, getting married or arranging marriages for people who wanted Green Cards and getting paid for it.
It is safe to say that nowadays not everyone is a fan of the media. Over the past 5 or so years more and more people have become disenchanted with the "mainstream" media and it looks like one person took their frustration out on a reporter in Buffalo. Check out...
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — State lawmakers are urging Governor Hochul to give more help to people who lost family members in the Tops mass shooting and other acts of violence. Assembly Majority Leader Crystal Peoples-Stokes is calling on the governor to sign the "Grieving Families Act." New York's wrongful...
(BUFFALO, N.Y.) — Some family members of those killed in a racially motivated mass shooting in Buffalo are asking the governor of New York to sign a bill that will overhaul the state’s 150-year-old wrongful death statute they say devalues the lives of their lost loved ones. The...
U.S. Attorney Trini E. Ross announced Friday that a Georgia man was convicted of conspiring to possess with intent to distribute, and distributing, 500 grams or more of cocaine.
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Drivers in Western New York are continuing to see gas prices fall while the national and state averages are once again increasing, according to data from AAA. The average price of a gallon of gas in Buffalo is $3.69, which is down 3 cents from the...
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Italian Cultural Center in North Buffalo is celebrating Italian Heritage Month and it’s one year anniversary. Local leaders helped celebrate by donating $100,000 check to the center. Watch the full segment above.
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — Supporters of the Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station say it is a major regional employer with over 3,000 reservists, guard members, civilian staffers, and contractors. So it is a pillar of the Niagara County economy with an average $300 million annual economic impact. Now Amazon's...
Soon you will be able to walk around one town in New York with an open beer, mixed drink, or any other alcoholic beverage. Earlier this week the town board in Angola, New York voted to lift the open container law which didn't allow people to walk around in public with an open alcoholic drink. The board voted 4 to 1 to lift the open container law in the town.
BUFFALO, N.Y. — New York State's revised concealed carry gun permit law — which was approved by Gov. Kathy Hochul and lawmakers earlier this year to address the U.S. Supreme Court ruling, which struck down the previous state law — is now facing a new legal challenge.
We’re learning new information on a disturbing string of shootings near Buffalo. We now know a father of four killed his parents, wife, and then himself while their children were at school. This happened in the towns of Newstead and Clarence, just 30 minutes east of Buffalo. Police say...
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Adam Bennefield is now being considered a suspect in the Wednesday morning homicide of Keaira Hudson and a warrant is out for his arrest, Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia told News 4 on Saturday. Bennefield is accused of shooting Hudson on Shawnee Avenue and Richlawn Avenue around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday morning. […]
There are some new clues in a nearly 40-year-old case of unidentified woman found murdered in Chautauqua County.
LEWISTON, N.Y. — Lewiston Police are warning people of a new scam going around. They say someone received a phone call from someone pretending to be from Amazon. The caller asked if they had bought travel tickets. The person was then connected with a supposed U.S. Marshals agent who provided them their full name, badge number, and case number. They said they were investigating a money laundering scheme which was taking place in Ohio, Indiana and New York.
CITY OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. — The City of Tonawanda is getting nearly $200,000 in New York State funding to pay for three new police dispatch stations, a new SUV, and a second school resource officer. The money was secured by Assemblyman Bill Conrad. Outdated radio and 911 recording equipment...
New mandates include ‘sensitive locations,’ training requirements. Area pistol permitholders and firearms supporters learned more on the impacts of recently passed state gun legislation Tuesday evening at the Youngstown firehall. Presented by the Village of Youngstown and Town of Porter, the informational forum featured state and county officials...
