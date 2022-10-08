Read full article on original website
Related
msn.com
‘We are in deep trouble’: Billionaire investor Druckenmiller believes Fed’s monetary tightening will push the economy into recession in 2023
Billionaire investor Stanley Druckenmiller sees a “hard landing” for the U.S. economy by the end of 2023 as the Federal Reserve’s aggressive monetary tightening will result in a recession. “I will be stunned if we don’t have a recession in ‘23. I don’t know the timing but...
To Fight Inflation, Don’t Buy This Food
After a 10-year period when inflation in America ran about 2% year over previous year, the cost of living in America has surged over 8% so far in 2022, based on the BLS’s Consumer Price Index. A few items have price jumps so high that they have helped pull overall prices up. Among foods, eggs […]
‘The economy will crumble’: Another billionaire investor calls on the Fed to pull back its interest rate hikes
Barry Sternlicht is the latest billionaire to criticize the Federal Reserve over its string of interest rate hikes, saying “the economy will crumble” if rates aren’t lowered. The CEO of investment firm Starwood Capital Group said Tuesday on CNBC’s Squawk Box that the Fed should pause after...
Larry Summers says the U.S. has to have a recession that takes unemployment to 6% to beat inflation
Summers said he could not remember a time when there were as many economic “cross-currents” as there are right now.
IN THIS ARTICLE
A CEO says he's been 'praying for inflation' because it means he can raise prices
Iron Mountain CEO William Meaney told investors that inflation is a good excuse to raise prices. For months, companies have reassured shareholders that they are able to pass inflation along to customers. However, some companies such as Iron Mountain and FedEx are still posting lackluster profits amid record-high inflation. One...
The Price Of This Household Item Is Plunging
The inflation rate for August, as measured by the consumer price index, rose 8.3%. On the surface, this appeared to be an improvement compared to the 9.1% rate in June and 8.5% in July. However, the number could be misleading. Gas, oil, and fuel oil prices have dropped sharply in recent weeks. Not including these, […]
The Ringer
The Housing Recession Is Coming
While the broader economy is almost certainly not in a recession, the U.S. housing market is facing a painful reset. As the Federal Reserve raises interest rates to reduce inflation, the most rate-sensitive sector of the economy—which is housing—is taking it on the chin. Today’s guest, Mark Zandi, the chief economist of Moody’s Analytics, breaks down the queasy state of the U.S. housing market, the prospect of a correction, what nationwide falling housing prices will mean for the broader economy, the global synchronized decline in housing, and how China’s extremely bizarre year is affecting our economy.
The Federal Reserve will continue to raise interest rates 'until the labor market cracks,' Bank of America says
The Federal Reserve will want to see the US labor market shedding jobs before it stops raising interest rates, Bank of America said Thursday. To fight inflation, policymakers are hiking rates "with the expressed purpose of rebalancing the labor market," the investment bank said. The Fed may not stop raising...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Ex-Treasury chief Larry Summers warns the Fed may need to hike rates above 5% to defeat inflation - and sees unemployment spiking to 6%
Larry Summers warned the Fed may have to hike interest rates above 5% to beat back inflation. He predicted the cost would be a severe recession, and unemployment surging to about 6%. The former Treasury secretary underlined the slew of issues plaguing the global economy. The Federal Reserve may have...
CNBC
Wharton's Jeremy Siegel says today's biggest threat isn't inflation — it's recession
The U.S. Federal Reserve has been raising rates too quickly, and recession risks will be "extremely" high if it continues to do so, said Jeremy Siegel, professor emeritus of finance at the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania. "They should have started tightening much, much much earlier," he told...
Could the 2023 Social Security COLA Make Inflation Even Worse?
The Social Security benefits increase will pump even more money into the economy.
New Inflation Developments Are Rattling Markets and Economists. Here’s Why.
Jerome Powell, the Federal Reserve chair, testifies before a Senate committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, June 22, 2022. (Haiyun Jiang/The New York Times) When inflation began to accelerate in 2021, price pressures were clearly tied to the pandemic: Companies couldn’t produce cars, couches and computer games fast enough to keep up with demand from homebound consumers amid supply chain disruptions.
The Fed will be forced to slow rate hikes as risks for a financial accident grow and volatility in bonds nears pandemic levels
The Fed will be forced to slow its pace of rate hikes as volatility ramps up, Charles Schwab said. Analysts pointed to strains in bond and currency markets, which stem from the Fed's aggressive hikes this year. That means risks are not only rising for a recession, but for a...
UN accuses richest countries of ‘imprudent gamble’ in inflation fight
The interest rate rises and austerity the world’s richest nations are using to fight sky-high inflation risk a painful global recession that would hurt developing countries most, the UN has warned. In its annual trade and development report, the UN Conference on Trade and Development (Unctad) said a drive...
WacoTrib.com
Tyler Cowen: A crisis is coming in Europe. The only question is, which kind?
European governments are facing a choice of which kind of crisis to have: an energy crisis or a fiscal crisis. The global economy may hang in the balance. Estimates of the size of the energy price shock vary, but one plausible assessment runs in the range of 6% to 8% of GDP for Europe. One response to this shock would be to let energy prices rise and allow the private sector to adjust. This would mean higher costs for manufacturing, higher home heating bills, and lower disposable income to spend on other goods and services. In broad terms, it would be like the energy price shock of 1979 and the following recession.
What Friday’s jobs report means for Fed’s inflation fight
WASHINGTON — For most Americans, Friday’s September jobs report was welcome news: Businesses kept hiring at a brisk pace, unemployment fell back to a half-century low and average pay rose. Yet for the Federal Reserve, the jobs figures highlight how little progress they’re making in their fight against...
nationalinterest.org
The UN Sounds the Alarm on a Looming Global Recession
A UN report urged central banks “to revert course and avoid the temptation to try to bring down prices by relying on ever higher interest rates.”. The United Nations (UN) has warned that the world is “on the edge of a recession” as advanced economies like the United States take aggressive steps to tame inflationary pressures, CNBC reported.
Motley Fool
Stimulus Update: An Important Inflation Update Comes Out This Week
It's information you'll want to look out for. Inflation has been hurting consumers for well over a year. Later this week, we should get a big update on inflation levels. There's a reason so many consumers have been calling for stimulus checks this year. Inflation has been making it very difficult to keep up with standard living costs, and many people feel they need a lifeline to avoid depleting their savings and racking up scores of credit card debt just to stay afloat.
Investors are hoping a Fed pivot will come soon. But this Fed president says ‘not so fast’
Raphael Bostic, president and chief executive of the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta. The stock market experienced a relief rally to start the week as investors began hoping the Federal Reserve would pivot from its aggressive inflation-fighting stance amid signs the economy is weakening. Fed officials have raised interest rates...
Wall Street closes lower as the Fed pounds rate hike drum
Oct 6 (Reuters) - Wall Street's major indexes closed lower on Thursday as concerns mounted ahead of closely watched monthly nonfarm payrolls numbers due on Friday that the Federal Reserve's aggressive interest rate stance will lead to a recession.
Comments / 0