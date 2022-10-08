Clerk killed in Los Angeles after teenagers allegedly attacked him with scooter over case of beer

Clerk killed in Los Angeles after teenagers allegedly attacked him with scooter A group of teenagers entered the store and allegedly tried to steal a couple of items including a case of beer when the clerk tried to stop them. (NCD)

LOS ANGELES — A liquor store clerk was killed in Los Angeles Thursday evening after he was allegedly attacked by a group of teenagers with a scooter over a case of beer.

According to KTTV, the Los Angeles Police Department said that the attack happened around 8 p.m. on Thursday near Figueroa Street and East Avenue 40.

Two boys and two girls between the ages of 15 and 18 went into a liquor store and had tried to allegedly steal multiple items including a case of beer. The clerk tried to stop them, but one of them hit him in the head with a scooter, according to KTTV.

The victim was identified as Steven Reyes, 68, according to KTTV.

The victim’s daughter told KTLA that the teenagers used a Bird scooter and allegedly hit him multiple times before he became unconscious.

According to KTLA, the teenagers fled the area before the police arrived. Reyes was taken to the hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

The investigation is ongoing. No further information has been released, including if any arrests have been made or not.

