ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immigration

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Florida State
State
Massachusetts State
State
Washington State
State
Texas State
RadarOnline

BLM Co-Founder Patrisse Cullors Drops Thousands On Renovations To Lavish L.A. Property

Black Lives Matter co-founder Patrisse Cullor completed a series of extensive renovations to her lavish Los Angeles home. The 39-year-old activist shelled out more than $30,000 on a new fence last year, followed by thousands of dollars more on updates to the property, including adding a swimming pool, a sauna and an outdoor play area with a swing set and slide for her son.
LOS ANGELES, CA
MSNBC

Texas lawyer calls Abbott's border plan a 'waste of time and money'

A lawyer representing a county that has been looped in to Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s beleaguered immigration crackdown, known as Operation Lone Star, said in court this week that the operation is a “waste of time and money,” according to the Houston Chronicle. Attorney David Schulman, working...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Abbott
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Joe Biden
WacoTrib.com

AP News Summary at 3:03 p.m. EDT

Russia unleashes biggest attacks in Ukraine in months. KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia has retaliated for what it claimed was a Ukrainian terrorist attack on a critical bridge by unleashing its biggest and most widespread attacks against Ukraine in months. The lethal barrage Monday against multiple cities smashed civilian targets. It killed at least 11 people, knocked out power and water, and shattered cars and buildings. Ukraine’s Emergency Service said 64 people were wounded across the country in the morning attacks — the biggest and broadest since the early days of the war. One Russian missile hit a playground in downtown Kyiv and another struck a central building of a university. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the attacks aimed to inflict the most damage on civilians.
NFL
WacoTrib.com

Ramesh Ponnuru: Republicans have a lot to fear in November

How much do next month’s elections for the U.S. House and Senate really matter? If merely asking the question sounds like a betrayal of civic duty, it shouldn’t. The cliché is that the next race is always “the most important election of our lifetimes.” But some elections have more far-reaching consequences than others.
ELECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Illegal Immigrants#Red States#Latin America#Democrats#Venezuelan#Harvard University#Americans
102.5 The Bone

Republican candidate gains momentum in Oregon governor's race

Oregon may be on the verge of electing its first Republican governor in a generation next month. It would be a heavy blow for Democrats, an indictment of the party’s brand in what has been one of the most progressive states in the country. Portland, its largest city, has been an epicenter of left-wing activism in support of causes like defunding the police and drug decriminalization.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Unemployment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
WacoTrib.com

Federal prosecutor holding program on constitutional rights

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — A federal prosecutor is holding a forum in West Virginia this week on citizens' constitutional rights and how they're enforced. U.S. Attorney William Ihlenfeld and his staff are hosting the event Tuesday morning in Morgantown. Experts will explain hate crimes, disability rights, housing rights and...
MORGANTOWN, WV
NOLA.com

America's voting system is confusing. Here's how some hope to fix it.

Editor's note: This story, written by Aliyya Swaby and Annie Waldman, was originally published by ProPublica and co-published by Gray TV/Investigate TV. The story is part of the SoJo Exchange from the Solutions Journalism Network, a nonprofit organization dedicated to rigorous reporting about responses to social problems. Each week, Louisiana Inspired will feature one Solutions Journalism story providing tangible evidence that positive change is actually happening right now, in our own communities and around the world.
LOUISIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy