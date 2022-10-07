ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Orange, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
shu.edu

Vice President Shares How Exploring the 5 Ws Framework Supports Student Success

On September 30, Monica Burnette, Ph.D., Vice President of Student Services, was invited as the keynote speaker at the Rutgers University School of Nursing Student Affairs Retreat in Piscataway, New Jersey. Burnette's presentation was titled Fostering Excellence by Exploring the 5 Ws of Student Success. The Five Ws (who, what, where, when, and why) and One H (how) are questions whose answers are considered essential in problem-solving or information gathering. Higher education professionals strive to advance excellence and create student-centered learning opportunities that promote student success, belonging, and inclusion. Burnette's talk shared how student affairs professionals can explore the 5 Ws framework to foster student success- through critical thinking, data analysis, and self-reflection on the importance and mission of higher education.
SOUTH ORANGE, NJ
shu.edu

Professor Presents on Healthcare Ethics Education at the University of Oxford

"We cannot hope to improve health around the world without training healthcare practitioners to do so and to do so well," according to Pilkington. "Recognizing the impacts of climate change, internalized racism and sexism, food desserts, and a host of other factors that impact health is an important but insufficient step. We need to take these issues seriously in how we train future healthcare professionals."
SOUTH ORANGE, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy