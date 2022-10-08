Read full article on original website
Ja Morant dunks, rookie dance moves highlight Memphis Grizzlies open practice
If rising ticket sales weren't already an indication of increased Memphis Grizzlies appeal, Sunday's open practice sure was. The crowd inside of FedExForum rivaled that of any past Grizzlies open practice. “I’ve been doing this for 19 years here in Memphis, and I’ve never seen a crowd like this for...
Memphis Grizzlies Sign Former Duke Star
On Monday, the Memphis Grizzlies announced that they have signed Matthew Hurt. In 2021, Hurt averaged 18.3 points per game for Duke men's basketball.
Should Miami Heat ‘strike if iron gets hot’ with Duncan Robinson?
In a recent Miami Heat preseason bout against the Memphis Grizzlies, Duncan Robinson scored 29 points and went 5/7 from beyond the arc. This was encouraging, especially after last season’s slump and eventual benching in the playoffs. Robinson still shot over 37 percent in the 2022 regular season, still...
NBA
Keys to the Game: Bulls at Raptors (10.08.22)
The Bulls visit the Great White North this evening to meet up with the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena for their third of four preseason contests. Chicago looks to keep rolling after a 131-113 thumping of the Denver Nuggets at the United Center Friday night, while the Raptors hit the hardwood coming off a 116-100 loss to the Rockets in Houston. Chicago sports a 1-1 mark on the preseason, while Toronto sits 2-1.
NBC Sports
Blake Griffin has solid C's debut in preseason win over Hornets
It wasn't a 41-point blowout, but the Boston Celtics completed their preseason sweep of the Charlotte Hornets with a win on Friday night. The C's bounced back from a sloppy first quarter and erased a 16-point deficit to take down Charlotte at Greensboro Coliseum, 112-103. They shot 19-for-44 (43.2 percent) from 3-point range to improve to 3-1 in the preseason.
At open practice, Grizzlies show just how fun they are
It was possibly the biggest crowd ever for a Grizzlies’ open practice, and the entertainment included Kennedy Chandler being voted champion of the rookie dance competition.
Orlando Magic Sign Recent Los Angeles Clippers Player
On Saturday, the Orlando Magic announced the signing of Jay Scrubb. The 22-year-old played in 18 games for the Los Angeles Clippers last season.
Mavs Could Reportedly Sign Former Nuggets Player
According to NBA reporter Marc Stein, the Dallas Mavericks could sign former Denver Nuggets guard Facu Campazzo.
Miami Heat: Diversification may be the key to Duncan Robinson resurgence
The Miami Heat are three games into their preseason and are 2-1 through that process. After beating the Memphis Grizzlies in comeback fashion on Friday night, they can feel pretty good about themselves. While the Grizzlies would play their starters and regular rotation right through until the end of the...
Lakers Preseason Highlights: Anthony Davis, Kendrick Nunn, Lonnie Walker IV & Matt Ryan Shine In Win Over Warriors
The Los Angeles Lakers finally ended their preseason drought on Sunday night, beating the Golden State Warriors on the road 124-121. The Lakers were able to win despite missing some key players like LeBron James, Russell Westbrook and Patrick Beverley. Anthony Davis returned to action after missing the last two...
Timberwolves 119, Clippers 117
Karl-Anthony Towns had 19 points, six assists and six rebounds in his preseason debut to lead visiting Minnesota. Naz Reid had 20 points and 11 rebounds for the Timberwolves, while Bryn Forbes added 15 points on 5-for-6 shooting on 3-pointers. Anthony Edwards had 14 points. John Wall led the Clippers with 20 points. Paul George […]
Drake Maye, DeAndre Boykins earn ACC honors
Saturday’s big win over Miami has the UNC football program at 5-1 overall and 2-0 in the Atlantic Coast Conference. The Tar Heels are in good position to make a run in the coastal division and set up a showdown with Duke on Saturday night in Durham. However, before we fully dive into the Duke matchup a pair of UNC football players earned some honors for the win over Miami. Quarterback Drake Maye was named the ACC Rookie of the Week while DeAndre Boykins was named the Defensive Back of the Week. Maye threw for 309 yards and two touchdowns while completing 19...
