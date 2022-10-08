Saturday’s big win over Miami has the UNC football program at 5-1 overall and 2-0 in the Atlantic Coast Conference. The Tar Heels are in good position to make a run in the coastal division and set up a showdown with Duke on Saturday night in Durham. However, before we fully dive into the Duke matchup a pair of UNC football players earned some honors for the win over Miami. Quarterback Drake Maye was named the ACC Rookie of the Week while DeAndre Boykins was named the Defensive Back of the Week. Maye threw for 309 yards and two touchdowns while completing 19...

CHAPEL HILL, NC ・ 18 MINUTES AGO