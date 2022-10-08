ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBA

Keys to the Game: Bulls at Raptors (10.08.22)

The Bulls visit the Great White North this evening to meet up with the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena for their third of four preseason contests. Chicago looks to keep rolling after a 131-113 thumping of the Denver Nuggets at the United Center Friday night, while the Raptors hit the hardwood coming off a 116-100 loss to the Rockets in Houston. Chicago sports a 1-1 mark on the preseason, while Toronto sits 2-1.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Memphis, FL
City
Charlotte, TN
City
Orlando, FL
City
Greensboro, FL
Local
Florida Basketball
Miami, FL
Sports
City
Memphis, TN
Local
Tennessee Basketball
Local
Florida Sports
City
Miami, FL
Memphis, TN
Basketball
Local
Tennessee Sports
Miami, FL
Basketball
City
Denver, TN
Memphis, TN
Sports
NBC Sports

Blake Griffin has solid C's debut in preseason win over Hornets

It wasn't a 41-point blowout, but the Boston Celtics completed their preseason sweep of the Charlotte Hornets with a win on Friday night. The C's bounced back from a sloppy first quarter and erased a 16-point deficit to take down Charlotte at Greensboro Coliseum, 112-103. They shot 19-for-44 (43.2 percent) from 3-point range to improve to 3-1 in the preseason.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimmy Butler
Person
Obi Toppin
Person
Duncan Robinson
Person
Blake Griffin
Person
Kyle Lowry
Person
Dillon Brooks
Person
Ja Morant
Person
Aaron Gordon
Person
Kevin Porter Jr.
KTLA

Timberwolves 119, Clippers 117

Karl-Anthony Towns had 19 points, six assists and six rebounds in his preseason debut to lead visiting Minnesota. Naz Reid had 20 points and 11 rebounds for the Timberwolves, while Bryn Forbes added 15 points on 5-for-6 shooting on 3-pointers. Anthony Edwards had 14 points. John Wall led the Clippers with 20 points. Paul George […]
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Drake Maye, DeAndre Boykins earn ACC honors

Saturday’s big win over Miami has the UNC football program at 5-1 overall and 2-0 in the Atlantic Coast Conference. The Tar Heels are in good position to make a run in the coastal division and set up a showdown with Duke on Saturday night in Durham. However, before we fully dive into the Duke matchup a pair of UNC football players earned some honors for the win over Miami. Quarterback Drake Maye was named the ACC Rookie of the Week while DeAndre Boykins was named the Defensive Back of the Week. Maye threw for 309 yards and two touchdowns while completing 19...
CHAPEL HILL, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy