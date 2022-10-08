Read full article on original website
TVOvermind
5 of the Best Characters in Christmas Movies
Halloween hasn’t quite come around yet, meaning that neither has Thanksgiving, but it’s still fun to start talking about Christmas since it’s just around the corner, so to speak. Throughout the history of cinema, this holiday has allowed many filmmakers and actors to come up with some of the best characters to ever star in a Christmas movie, and while some of them can’t really be called traditional, there are plenty that can be called classic simply because they made the movie they star in a little better. Some of these individuals are memorable because they were the main character in their stories, while others were simply impressive since they ended up being a part of the story that might have been overlooked more than once, and they were therefore allowed to slip into obscurity as the years passed.
Ars Technica
You better watch out for David Harbour’s badass Santa in Violent Night trailer
I'm a sucker for what might be termed "anti-holiday" films, whether it's action classics like Die Hard and Lethal Weapon or foreign fare like Dial Code: Santa Claus, Elves, and Rare Exports: A Christmas Tale. We're getting a new entry in this growing niche genre: Violent Night, in which David Harbour's Santa Claus must save a young girl and her wealthy family from a band of invading mercenaries. Judging by the trailer, it's like The Ref meets Mel Gibson's Fat Man, with a side of John Wick for good measure.
The Thrilling And Chilling Trailer For ‘Halloween Ends’ Is Finally Here
The iconic Halloween franchise is coming to an end. The trailer for the third installment in the sequel trilogy of the popular film Halloween is finally here! Jamie Lee Curtis‘ character Laurie Strode faces off with Michael Myers, likely for the last time. In the trailer, Laurie bravely says,...
Here are the top 4 Netflix movie releases in October
Get ready for spooky season with these four upcoming Netflix movies. What are the new releases on NEtflix? What’s new on Netflix? What are new Halloween movies on Netflix?
Popculture
Keanu Reeves Fan-Favorite Film Getting Long-Awaited Sequel
Keanu Reeves is bringing back an underrated DC character's cult classic film. The actor will reunite with Warner Bros. to develop a sequel to the 2005 horror thriller Constantine, working alongside Hunger Games filmmaker Francis Lawrence, who made his directorial debut on the original, reported Deadline. Upon its release 17 years ago, the DC comics adaptation grossed over $200 million at the box office.
Mindy Kaling and the cast of 'Velma' address critics who are angry that the titular character is South Asian and explain the absence of Scooby
At the show's panel on Thursday, which Insider attended, Kaling said that she was "a little bit surprised" by the backlash to her version of Velma.
Marvel reportedly wants Harrison Ford to replace William Hurt in Thunderbolts
It's unclear, for now, whether the studio has already reached out to the Star Wars actor about playing General Thaddeus Ross. Harrison Ford is reportedly Marvel's "top choice" to replace the late William Hurt as General Thaddeus Ross in its upcoming Thunderbolts movie – but it's uncertain whether the studio has already reached out to the Star Wars actor about the role.
Quentin Tarantino Quit His ‘Luke Cage’ Film When Wesley Snipes Was Suggested as the Marvel Superhero
Quentin Tarantino once considered doing a Luke Cage film, but he was later talked out of it by his friends who wanted Wesley Snipes in the role.
Collider
'Emancipation': Release Date, Cast, Trailer, and Everything We Know So Far About the Will Smith Film
Academy Award-winner Will Smith (King Richard) will star in the upcoming historical thriller, Emancipation. The film is expected to be an Oscar contender, with Smith looking to get his second straight Best Actor nomination. Directed by Antoine Fuqua (The Guilty), Emancipation is based on a true story and sees Peter (Will Smith) fight for his freedom and his family’s. Emancipation is Smith’s first film since his Oscar win earlier this year and has already garnered praise. Here is everything you need to know about Emancipation.
ComicBook
Beloved Dwayne Johnson Movie Lands on Netflix Top 10
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson on any kind of charts should come as no surprise at this point. The WWE legend-turned-Hollywood megastar has cemented himself as one of the most popular actors in the eyes of fans. He's proven to be especially popular on Netflix, where several of his films have leaped onto the streamer's Top 10 lists soon after arriving. That goes for new original films as well as some of Johnson's past adventures.
epicstream.com
Kevin Feige Just Hit the Jackpot with Keanu Reeves’ MCU Confession
There's no denying that Keanu Reeves has been long overdue for an appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and even Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige feels the same way. There have been persistent rumors that the studio has been courting Reeves to join the billion-dollar franchise, something that he only confirmed late last year.
Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman Promise 'Deadpool 3' Won't Undo Events of Wolverine Movie 'Logan'
Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman are shedding light on the upcoming Deadpool film, in which Jackman will once again play his iconic X-Men role, Wolverine. In a video the pair each posted on social media Wednesday, one of the issues they made clear was that Deadpool 3 would not undo the events of Logan, the gritty, Oscar-nominated 2017 film in which Logan, aka Wolverine, died. Most fans — and even likely Jackman, 53 — assumed that would be his last time playing the character.
A.V. Club
Yes, Keanu Reeves also wants Keanu Reeves to play Ghost Rider
As one of Hollywood’s most beloved action heroes, it’s only a matter of time before Keanu Reeves becomes involved in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Back in 2019, Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige said that he’s had a number of conversations with the John Wick star, and The A.V. Club suggested that he could play Adam Warlock, the Silver Surfer, Galactus, or Kang the Conqueror.
msn.com
Margot Robbie addresses Lady Gaga playing Harley Quinn in Joker sequel
Margot Robbie has said she feels "so happy" that Lady Gaga is taking on the role of Harley Quinn in Joker: Folie à deux. MTV News' Josh Horowitz recently asked the actress – who played the anarchic supervillain across three movies between 2016 and 2021 – if it feels weird or cool that someone so famous will deliver a fresh interpretation of her beloved Harley.
TVOvermind
Five Nights at Freddy’s Has Finally Found a New Director
It seems the world is finally getting a Five Nights at Freddy’s film. In 2014, Scott Cawthon created the title and it became an instant sensation. Five Nights at Freddy’s is a simple horror game where players must guard a pizza restaurant at night. However, strange things happen after dark, as an animatronic bear and his crew of demonic creatures lurk inside after closing. Following the success of the first game, four more sequels were made, along with spin-offs, a novel, and even a comic book!
TVOvermind
Artwork for Daniel Craig’s Deleted Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Character Has Been Revealed
James Bond almost ventured into the world of superheroes. Daniel Craig has been a spy, a detective (Knives Out), a journalist (The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo), and a cowboy (Cowboys & Aliens), and the English actor was almost Balder the Brave for Doctor Strange 2. Originally, it was revealed that John Krasinski wasn’t the first choice to play one of the members of The Illuminati, as Craig was set to make a cameo in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness until COVID cases spiked. The actor reevaluated his role and ultimately decided to drop out of the film.
Why Hugh Jackman Returning As Wolverine In Deadpool 3 Isn't Something To Get Mad About
Hugh Jackman teaming up with Ryan Reynolds for Deadpool 3 is a dream come true, and I won't hear otherwise.
TVOvermind
Werewolf by Night Review
When it was mentioned that Werewolf by Night was going to be disconnected from much of the MCU, if not all of it, a lot of people were no doubt thinking that such a statement might be up for interpretation, and to be honest, it kind of is, considering what’s revealed at one point in this short but interesting movie. It’s true that many fans probably don’t know that much about Elsa Bloodstone or even the Werewolf by Night comics since the truth is that while this idea has been around for a while, the comics haven’t exactly been pushed as much as many other ideas. But despite the lack of knowledge that a lot of people might have about the characters seen in this short movie, it does present itself as a fun and engaging story that hopefully will not be a one-off and will get a chance to make a return to the MCU at one point. As a movie, it works quite well despite the short running length, and in all honesty, it’s over way too soon.
‘Fear’ Series Based On 1996 Film In Works At Peacock From ‘The Path’ Creator Jessica Goldberg
Peacock has taken in for development Fear, a series based on the 1996 thriller film, from The Path creator Jessica Goldberg, Imagine Television and Universal TV, Deadline has confirmed. Written by Goldberg, inspired by Imagine Entertainment’s 1996 cult classic film Fear, the modern series reinvention finds two young lovers in a psychological game of cat and mouse—but who’s the cat, and who’s the mouse? When David and Nicole first meet in Seattle, it feels like an epic, once-in-a-lifetime romance – but soon it becomes clear that the seemingly perfect couple is anything but. Told from conflicting points of view, the series...
TVOvermind
Does Now You See Me 3 Really Need to be Made?
Now You See Me and its sequel were, admittedly, decent movies, but the second one stretched the whole sleight-of-hand idea to a new level that a lot of people kind of cocked their heads at. The first movie was fine since it introduced a few magic tricks that astounded people and made it clear that this movie was meant to be one long-running magic trick that was going to make people wonder how each effect had been created and whether it was an actual trick that could work or not. The second movie wasn’t too different from this since it kept up with the magic tricks and the idea that the Four Horsemen, minus Isla Fisher, were out to help punish wicked individuals that had amassed their fortunes in a very suspect manner. The second time around though, there was a bit of a twist to the idea since not only did Lizzy Caplan join the group, but Daniel Radcliffe joined the other side, as did an unknown twin brother whom Merrick hadn’t said much of anything about until he was revealed.
