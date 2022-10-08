When it was mentioned that Werewolf by Night was going to be disconnected from much of the MCU, if not all of it, a lot of people were no doubt thinking that such a statement might be up for interpretation, and to be honest, it kind of is, considering what’s revealed at one point in this short but interesting movie. It’s true that many fans probably don’t know that much about Elsa Bloodstone or even the Werewolf by Night comics since the truth is that while this idea has been around for a while, the comics haven’t exactly been pushed as much as many other ideas. But despite the lack of knowledge that a lot of people might have about the characters seen in this short movie, it does present itself as a fun and engaging story that hopefully will not be a one-off and will get a chance to make a return to the MCU at one point. As a movie, it works quite well despite the short running length, and in all honesty, it’s over way too soon.

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO