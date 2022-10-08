Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cornhole tournament benefits Temple Memorial Pediatric CenterTracy GladneyTexarkana, AR
Healthcare Express hosts Fall Market benefiting Texarkana CASATracy GladneyTexarkana, TX
Taylor Rene Parker: Guilty verdict returned in an hour in murder of pregnant friendLavinia ThompsonNew Boston, TX
Taylor Rene Parker: Trial of woman accused of murdering pregnant friend to steal baby reaches closing argumentsLavinia ThompsonNew Boston, TX
Taylor Rene Parker: Day 4 of trial reveals unstable finances and more alleged webs of liesLavinia ThompsonNew Boston, TX
Related
KTBS
Where in the ArkLaTex is Rick Rowe? Texarkana Regional Arts & Humanities Council, Inc.
TEXARKANA, Texas - KTBS 3's Rick Rowe has a busy week ahead of him. Since the Community Caravan will be rolling into Texarkana on Thursday, Oct. 13, he'll be showcasing what makes the area so great during the next few days. He's at the Texarkana Regional Arts & Humanities Council for this week's Where in the ArkLaTex is Rick Rowe? segment.
inforney.com
Food Truck Friday parks in Texarkana
TEXARKANA, Texas – There is no better way to celebrate fall than to have Food Truck Fridays every Friday in October at the courthouse square in downtown Texarkana from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. For October’s first Friday, parking was limited as patrons sat under the tents set up...
KTBS
University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana celebrates 10th anniversary with casino night
TEXARKANA, Ark. – The University of Arkansas at Hope-Texarkana celebrates its 10th anniversary at the Texarkana campus with a casino night on Saturday at the Texarkana, Ark. Convention Center. The celebration included craps, roulette, poker and blackjack while enjoying food, drink and dancing to live music. There was also...
KTBS
Texarkana is the next stop for the KTBS 3 Community Caravan
TEXARKANA, Texas - The KTBS 3 Community Caravan crew is looking forward to meeting up with our neighbors in Texarkana the week of Oct. 10. That's our next stop. We'll be having lunch at noon on Thursday, Oct. 13, at Pecan Point Gastropub & Brewery. That's at 213 Main Street in Texarkana, Texas. We hope you'll join us.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ktalnews.com
$50K grant awarded to Historic Jamison Building for renovations
TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – A Texas Historic Landmark is about to get some much-needed renovations after receiving a generous grant from the Texas Rural African American Heritage Group. The Jamison Building, located at 523 W. Third Street in downtown Texarkana was built in 1930 and at one point, served...
ktoy1047.com
Sunday accident leaves one dead
A pickup crashed at the Doddridge Community Center around 2 a.m. with one person described as “unresponsive” inside the vehicle. The Miller County Sheriff’s Office and Arkansas State Police worked the scene. The driver, 20-year-old Garon Dupree of Bivins, Texas, was declared by the Miller County coroner around 3:30 a.m.
inforney.com
Punishment phase of Taylor Parker trial begins this week
TEXARKANA, Texas - The punishment phase begins this week for a woman convicted of murdering an expectant mother. Last week, a jury found Taylor Parker guilty in the October 2020, killing of Reagan Hancock, and cutting her baby out of the womb. The punishment phase will start Wednesday at the...
swark.today
Three Hope High classes staged reunions this past weekend
The Hope High School graduating classes of 1972, 1980 and 1992 proved this past weekend, which was not coincidentally homecoming weekend at their old school, that class reunions are still viable even after social media seemed to make them obsolete. Held at the home of Sherese and Robert Phillips in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KTBS
Drill helps responders prepare for campus emergency
TEXARKANA, Texas – Texas A&M at Texarkana held an emergency response and campus evacuation drill on Friday. The campus was set up to respond before 9 a.m. with campus law enforcement in place. The Texarkana Texas Police, Fire Department and LifeNet were on standby ready to respond with lights...
KTBS
3 missing in the ArkLaTex
Three people have been reported missing from their homes in the ArkLaTex. Here's a look at each one. Call the Bossier Sheriff’s Office at 318-965-2203 with any information that could help locate Mitchell. Herman Buxton. Herman Buxton was last seen at the Randy Sams Shelter in Texarkana, Texas on...
cbs19.tv
UNDER THE LIGHTS: Atlanta tramples Sabine 42-7
LIBERTY CITY, Texas — The Atlanta Rabbits went head-to-head with the Sabine Cardinals in the seventh week of the 2022 Texas high school season. Atlanta came away with the win, defeating Sabine, 42-7. Click the video above for the highlights.
ktoy1047.com
MVA has traffic at standstill on Highway 67
Reports of half a dozen vehicles involved in the accident, with emergency vehicles responding. Traffic is being detoured down South 2148 to Highway 59. If you’re in the area, consider finding an alternate route. The Jamison-Thompson-Weatherford Building at 523 W. 3rd St. Texarkana, Texas, is one of ten recipients...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Here’s What’s Happening at Spring Lake Park in October
Oct. 13 - The Lost City. The Texarkana Parks and Recreation Department will host the Spring Lake Park Fall Festival from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. This event includes free games, costume contests, candy, and the movie Hocus Pocus. Saturday, Oct. 22. Want a great bargain? Get ready for the...
New Information Released in Case of Missing Benton Woman
Law enforcement officials from both the Benton Police Department and the Bossier Parish Sheriff's Department are engaged in a search for a missing Benton woman. In a release from the Bossier Sheriff's Department in the early morning hours yesterday, Sunday, October 9, we learned that Cheryl Leann Way, 42, pictured above, had been missing since she was last seen on Friday, October 7th at approximately 8:00 am, when she walked away from her residence in the 1000 block of Sharon Street in Benton, Louisiana.
KTBS
2 arrested following weekend chase in Caddo Parish
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Caddo deputies arrested and charged a juvenile and a man after a high-speed chase on Saturday, Sheriff Steve Prator said Monday in a news release. Deputies were searching for a wanted juvenile out of Dallas and got into a pursuit with the driver of a white Dodge Charger that was reported as stolen. The high-speed chase started in the Cherokee Park neighborhood in Shreveport and ended on Freedom's Way in Keithville.
The Wait Is Over, Huge Burgers Now Being Served In North Bossier
Papa & Co Announced They Were Coming to North Bossier and We All Freaked Out. Papa & Co is one of Shreveport's staples, everyone knows of this spot because the burgers are the size of your head. Seriously. Could This Be the Biggest Burger in the South?. Papa and Company...
KTBS
Texarkana doctor urges people to prepare for flu season
TEXARKANA, Texas - Health leaders say the flu season in the U.S. could be especially rough this year. After two years of less activity, a Texarkana doctor says cases of the flu and COVID-19 could be on the rise. Texarkana Emergency Center Dr. Matt Young says there's not enough cases...
KSLA
19-year-old shot in Texarkana, Ark.
TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) — A shooting in Texarkana, Ark., that sent a teenager to the hospital possibly was accidental, police say. Authorities said they got a call about gunfire about 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5. Responding officers then found the wounded 19-year-old Texarkana, Ark., resident in a front yard in the 3600 block of Bann Avenue.
KSLA
BPSO: Missing Haughton woman found safe
HAUGHTON, La. (KSLA) - The Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office says a missing Haughton woman has been found. Deborah Mitchell, 59, was initially reported missing after not being heard from since Oct. 2.
KTBS
Webster Parish jury finds Ark. man guilty in shooting death of Springhill man
MINDEN, La. -- It took a Webster Parish jury of six men and six women barely an hour to return a guilty verdict in the murder trial of an Arkansas man who killed a Springhill man two years ago. Logan Smith, 23, was charged with the June 19, 2020 shooting...
Comments / 0