Read full article on original website
Related
Mentor: Police searching for suspect after bullet shot into house on Sunday
MENTOR, Ohio — Mentor police were called to the 4900 block of Glenn Lodge Road shortly after 9:30 p.m. on Sunday for a report of a gunshot into a home. Mentor police confirmed that a bullet was fired into the front window of the residence. The homeowner was the only person in the house at the time of the shooting and was not injured.
cleveland19.com
Westlake police: Detective uses 2005 burglary to bust 70-year-old man in similar case
WESTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - A 70-year-old man is behind bars after Westlake detectives connected a burglary from Friday night to a burglary in 2005. The burglary happened at around 7:42 p.m. on Oct. 7 at a home on Walden Drive, according to Cpt. Gerald Vogel of the Westlake Police Department. Officers saw a rear sliding glass door smashed out after arriving at the home.
Man shot and killed outside Stark County apartment
Police in Stark County are investigating a weekend shooting that killed a man.
Man shot dead by Lorain police was at police department day before threatening employees over records, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Lorain police shot and killed a man who a day earlier was at the department threatening employees over police records, authorities say. Christopher Allen Boggess, 49, died in the shooting that happened about 9:15 p.m. at the Evergreen Village Townhomes rental office on Meister Road near Collins Drive, according to a news release from Lorain police.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Man breaks back into house after leaving for the night: Brunswick Police Blotter
Police responded to a Gary Boulevard home regarding a disturbance at 3:52 p.m. Sept. 10. A woman at the home said she and her boyfriend were having a verbal argument. The boyfriend agreed to stay at a hotel for the night, but police were called back to the residence later.
cleveland19.com
Police: Man dies after getting shot inside of a car in Stark County
PERRY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - A man died after being found shot inside of a car in Perry Township on Saturday, according to Chief Chad Guist. Police arrived at Green Acres Town Houses, located at 3516 Lincoln Way East, at 8:19 p.m. on Oct. 8 after receiving reports of gunshots, according to a department Facebook post.
Police find packages of suspected marijuana in OVI suspect’s car: North Olmsted Police Blotter
NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio – OVI: Great Northern Boulevard. An officer at 3:23 a.m. on Sept. 24 spotted a car traveling on Great Northern Boulevard with an expired license plate. The officer stopped the car on Lorain Road as it pulled into a parking lot. The driver had glassy, red eyes, according to a police report. She also slurred her speech and smelled of an alcoholic beverage.
cleveland19.com
Gun fired into front window of Mentor home
MENTOR, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are looking for the person who fired a shot into a home Saturday evening. Mentor police said the gunshot went through the front window of a home in the 4900 block of Glenn Lodge Road around 9:30 p.m. The homeowner was home, but not injured.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Restaurant staff separate feuding couple but it did not stop there: Chagrin Falls police blotter
CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio – Disturbance, North Main Street:. Police advised two people to cease and desist contact Sept. 25 after a dialogue between the two took place on Facebook Messenger. This followed a verbal exchange between them the previous evening at a restaurant where they had to be separated by staff.
cleveland19.com
Grand jury indicts man for 2019 murder of business owner
PAINESVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - The Lake County Grand Jury indicted a 20-year-old man for the September 2019 murder of Timothy Meola, a Painesville resident and Ashtabula business owner. Painesville police arrested Demarco Jones, of Willowick, on July 28. He was 17 at the time of the murder. Jones has now...
cleveland19.com
Lorain police shoot and kill armed suspect Friday
LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - Lorain police said the armed suspect who was shot by officers Friday morning on the city’s westside has died. According to a press release from police, there was an incident Thursday with 49-year-old Christopher Allen Boggess at the Lorain Police Department records window where he became irate and threatened officers after being asked to leave.
cleveland19.com
US Marshals offer reward for fugitive who escaped halfway house
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is asking for the publics help in locating a fugitive who went missing from a halfway house. Deondray Crayton, 35, was last known to be living in the Cleveland area. A reward could be given for information leading to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
6-year-old killed in crash during funeral procession in Akron identified
A 6-year-old boy, one of two children killed in a crash during a funeral procession in Akron last Thursday afternoon, was identified by the county medical examiner Monday.
Police: Man shot dead outside Dave’s Market
Police are searching for a 35-year-old man believed to have fatally shot a 30-year-old man in the parking lot of Dave's Market & Eatery.
6-year-old boy dies after being hurt in Akron funeral procession crash; 2nd child fatality from incident
AKRON, Ohio — A 6-year-old boy who was critically injured following a crash during a funeral procession in Akron Thursday has died, marking the second child fatality in connection with the incident. Police confirm the boy passed away Friday night at Akron Children's Hospital. His name has not yet...
cleveland19.com
East Cleveland police chase ends in crash in Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An East Cleveland police chase ended in a crash on Cleveland’s East Side early Monday morning. According to Cleveland police, the driver fleeing from East Cleveland officers lost control of their car around midnight and crashed into a pole. The crash happened at E. 78th...
Man says woman threatened him with handgun, man uses gun to rob woman in Brook Park
BROOK PARK, Ohio – A Parma man, 29, contacted police at about 10:30 a.m. Aug. 8 and said his wife, a 21-year-old Cleveland resident, threatened him with a handgun in front of MGI Distribution Center, 19400 Holland Road. The man told police he was separated from his wife. He...
cleveland19.com
Woman trapped in car after wrong way crash, Cleveland police say (video)
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police said at least one person was injured early Sunday morning after being involved in a wrong way crash. According to police, the two-car collision took place in the area of State Route 176 southbound and I-71 southbound near the Steelyard Commons. Cleveland police said...
cleveland19.com
Suspect wanted in connection to Cleveland car theft, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police said a suspect in connection with the theft of a car on Sept. 27 is on the loose, and detectives need help identifying him. The car stolen was a silver 2010 Hyundai Elantra, according to police. Take a close look at the surveillance photo...
35-year-old man fatally shot outside of Dave's Supermarket in Cleveland
CLEVELAND — Cleveland Police are investigating a shooting that killed a 30-year-old man. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. Officers responded to the parking lot of Dave's Supermarket at 1929 E. 61 Street at 9:17...
Comments / 3